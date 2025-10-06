Which are the Highest and Lowest Points on Earth?

Earth is full of incredible places. Some rise high into the sky, while others sink deep below the surface. These extremes demonstrate the diversity and fascination of our planet. The highest point on Earth is Mount Everest. It stands tall at 8,848 meters above sea level and is located in the Himalayas, on the border between Nepal and China—climbers from all over the world dream of reaching its summit.

On the other hand, the lowest point on land is the shoreline of the Dead Sea. It lies approximately 430 meters below sea level and is situated between Jordan and Israel. The water here is extremely salty, and the area is renowned for its distinctive landscape.

In this article, we'll take a closer look at the highest and lowest points on Earth. We'll explore tall mountains, deep valleys, and ocean trenches. We'll also learn about the formation of these places and their significance to science and nature.