JKSSB Constable Cut Off 2026: Check Category Wise and Previous Cut Off Marks PDF

JKSSB Police Constable Cut Off 2026: JKSSB aims to fill 2484 vacancies for Constable posts. Aspirants preparing for the exam must check JK Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off marks to understand the difficulty level of the exam and strategise their preparation accordingly. You can check JK Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off Marks for OBC, SC, ST, UR, EWS and other categories.

JKSSB Constable Cutoff

JK Police Constable Cut Off 2026: Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced 2484 vacancies for Constable posts in Executive, Armed/IRP, and SDRF, Telecommunication, and Photographer cadres. Candidates securing equal to or more than the minimum cut off marks will be shortlisted for the Constable post. 

JK Police Constable cut off marks are the minimum passing marks that aspirants must secure to proceed further in the recruitment process. These cutoff marks are prepared by considering factors like vacancies announced, the difficulty level of the exam and the category of candidates etc. Here, you can check the JK Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off marks to set a safe target score and refine your preparation strategy accordingly.

JKSSB Constable Cutoff 2026

JK Police Cut Off is one of the most important factors for candidates aiming to join Jammu & Kashmir Police Force as Constable. These marks are announced after the result declaration. Aspirants need to achieve the minimum percentile to be declared successful in the exam. We will provide the JK Police Constable Cut Off 2026 for all categories as soon as the board releases it.

Organization

Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB)

Post

Constables (Executive), Constables (Armed/IRP and SDRF), and Constables (Telecommunication and Photographer)

Vacancies

2484

Department

Home Department, Jammu and Kashmir

Selection Process

Written Examination

Physical Endurance Test & Physical Standard Test

Medical Examination

Document Verification

Official Website

jkssb.nic.in

JK Police Constable Cutoff PDF

JKSSB issues cut off marks in PDF format after result declaration. You can check the previous year cut off marks PDF for Constable in the table below.

Posts

Cutoff PDF

Constable Telecommunication

Download PDF

Constable Driver

Download PDF

Constable

Download PDF

JK Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off

JKSSB Police Constable Previous Year cut off marks are a helping hand to the candidates who are gearing up for the upcoming examination. It helps them in setting a safe score target by providing insights into the exam’s competition level. In the table below, we have provided the JK Police Cut Off 2024 for all categories to make your preparation journey a bit easier. Those who secured above these marks were declared qualified for PET & PST.

Category

Cut Off Marks

Open Merit (OM)

48

RBA

38

Scheduled Caste (SC)

33

Scheduled Tribe-1 (ST-1)

28.75

Scheduled Tribe-2 (ST-2)

30

Other Backward Classes (OBC)

27

Economically Weaker Section (EWS)

15

Special Police Officer (SPO)

16

Village Home Guard (VHG)

15

JK Police Previous Year Cut Off Constable Telecommunication

In FY 2024, the JK Police Constable Cut Off for the Telecommunication cadre ranges between 72 and 89.5. The highest cut off marks went for OM followed by RBA and OSC. You can check the category-wise cut off marks in the table below.

Category

Cut Off Marks

OM (Open Merit)

89.5

RBA (Resident of Backward Area)

85.75

SC (Scheduled Caste)

78.25

ST (Scheduled Tribe)

74.5

EWS (Economically Weaker Section)

72

ALC/IB (Actual Line of Control/Int. Border)

83.25

PSP (Pahari Speaking People)

84

OSC (Other Social Castes)

85.25

JKSSB Police Previous Year Cut Off Constable Driver

As per the result PDF, we have mentioned the JKSSSB Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off for Driver post in the table below:

Category

Cut Off

Open Merit (OM)

92

Scheduled Caste (SC)

86

Scheduled Tribe-1 (ST-1)

76

Scheduled Tribe-2 (ST-2)

85

Other Backward Classes (OBC)

80

ALC/IB

77

RBA

88

EWS

68

Factors Affecting JKSSB Constable Cut Off

The cut-off marks are not fixed and depend on several factors which we have mentioned below. Any change in these factors can increase or decrease the final cut off.

  1. Total number of candidates appearing for the exam

  2. Difficulty level of the question paper

  3. Number of vacancies available

  4. Category-wise reservation norms

  5. Overall performance of candidates

