JKSSB Constable Cut Off 2026: Check Category Wise and Previous Cut Off Marks PDF

JK Police Constable Cut Off 2026: Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced 2484 vacancies for Constable posts in Executive, Armed/IRP, and SDRF, Telecommunication, and Photographer cadres. Candidates securing equal to or more than the minimum cut off marks will be shortlisted for the Constable post.
JK Police Constable cut off marks are the minimum passing marks that aspirants must secure to proceed further in the recruitment process. These cutoff marks are prepared by considering factors like vacancies announced, the difficulty level of the exam and the category of candidates etc. Here, you can check the JK Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off marks to set a safe target score and refine your preparation strategy accordingly.
JKSSB Constable Cutoff 2026
JK Police Cut Off is one of the most important factors for candidates aiming to join Jammu & Kashmir Police Force as Constable. These marks are announced after the result declaration. Aspirants need to achieve the minimum percentile to be declared successful in the exam. We will provide the JK Police Constable Cut Off 2026 for all categories as soon as the board releases it.
|
Organization
|
Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB)
|
Post
|
Constables (Executive), Constables (Armed/IRP and SDRF), and Constables (Telecommunication and Photographer)
|
Vacancies
|
2484
|
Department
|
Home Department, Jammu and Kashmir
|
Selection Process
|
Written Examination
Physical Endurance Test & Physical Standard Test
Medical Examination
Document Verification
|
Official Website
|
jkssb.nic.in
JK Police Constable Cutoff PDF
JKSSB issues cut off marks in PDF format after result declaration. You can check the previous year cut off marks PDF for Constable in the table below.
|
Posts
|
Cutoff PDF
|
Constable Telecommunication
|
Constable Driver
|
Constable
JK Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off
JKSSB Police Constable Previous Year cut off marks are a helping hand to the candidates who are gearing up for the upcoming examination. It helps them in setting a safe score target by providing insights into the exam’s competition level. In the table below, we have provided the JK Police Cut Off 2024 for all categories to make your preparation journey a bit easier. Those who secured above these marks were declared qualified for PET & PST.
|
Category
|
Cut Off Marks
|
Open Merit (OM)
|
48
|
RBA
|
38
|
Scheduled Caste (SC)
|
33
|
Scheduled Tribe-1 (ST-1)
|
28.75
|
Scheduled Tribe-2 (ST-2)
|
30
|
Other Backward Classes (OBC)
|
27
|
Economically Weaker Section (EWS)
|
15
|
Special Police Officer (SPO)
|
16
|
Village Home Guard (VHG)
|
15
JK Police Previous Year Cut Off Constable Telecommunication
In FY 2024, the JK Police Constable Cut Off for the Telecommunication cadre ranges between 72 and 89.5. The highest cut off marks went for OM followed by RBA and OSC. You can check the category-wise cut off marks in the table below.
|
Category
|
Cut Off Marks
|
OM (Open Merit)
|
89.5
|
RBA (Resident of Backward Area)
|
85.75
|
SC (Scheduled Caste)
|
78.25
|
ST (Scheduled Tribe)
|
74.5
|
EWS (Economically Weaker Section)
|
72
|
ALC/IB (Actual Line of Control/Int. Border)
|
83.25
|
PSP (Pahari Speaking People)
|
84
|
OSC (Other Social Castes)
|
85.25
JKSSB Police Previous Year Cut Off Constable Driver
As per the result PDF, we have mentioned the JKSSSB Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off for Driver post in the table below:
|
Category
|
Cut Off
|
Open Merit (OM)
|
92
|
Scheduled Caste (SC)
|
86
|
Scheduled Tribe-1 (ST-1)
|
76
|
Scheduled Tribe-2 (ST-2)
|
85
|
Other Backward Classes (OBC)
|
80
|
ALC/IB
|
77
|
RBA
|
88
|
EWS
|
68
Factors Affecting JKSSB Constable Cut Off
The cut-off marks are not fixed and depend on several factors which we have mentioned below. Any change in these factors can increase or decrease the final cut off.
-
Total number of candidates appearing for the exam
-
Difficulty level of the question paper
-
Number of vacancies available
-
Category-wise reservation norms
-
Overall performance of candidates
