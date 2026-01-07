JKSSB Constable Cut Off 2026: Check Category Wise and Previous Cut Off Marks PDF

JK Police Constable Cut Off 2026: Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced 2484 vacancies for Constable posts in Executive, Armed/IRP, and SDRF, Telecommunication, and Photographer cadres. Candidates securing equal to or more than the minimum cut off marks will be shortlisted for the Constable post.

JK Police Constable cut off marks are the minimum passing marks that aspirants must secure to proceed further in the recruitment process. These cutoff marks are prepared by considering factors like vacancies announced, the difficulty level of the exam and the category of candidates etc. Here, you can check the JK Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off marks to set a safe target score and refine your preparation strategy accordingly.

JKSSB Constable Cutoff 2026

JK Police Cut Off is one of the most important factors for candidates aiming to join Jammu & Kashmir Police Force as Constable. These marks are announced after the result declaration. Aspirants need to achieve the minimum percentile to be declared successful in the exam. We will provide the JK Police Constable Cut Off 2026 for all categories as soon as the board releases it.