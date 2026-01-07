AFCAT Selection Process 2026: Check Exam Stages, AFSB Interview & Medical Test

The AFCAT selection process 2026 is conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) to recruit eligible candidates for Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officer posts in the Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. The selection process consists of two main stages: the AFCAT online written examination and the AFSB interview. The online test assesses candidates on General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability, Military Reasoning, and Aptitude. The written exam carries a total of 300 marks. Candidates who clear the AFCAT online test are shortlisted for the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) interview, where their officer-like qualities, leadership skills, and suitability for the Air Force are evaluated. The final selection is based on performance in both stages. Read further to understand the complete AFCAT selection process 2026 in detail.

AFCAT Selection Process 2026 The AFCAT Selection Process 2026 is a multi-stage recruitment procedure conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) to select eligible candidates for officer-level posts. The process includes a written examination, AFSB testing, document verification, conference, and medical examination. A final merit list is prepared based on the candidate’s overall performance after completing all stages. Candidates are advised to carefully go through the official AFCAT notification for accurate and updated information related to eligibility, exam pattern, and selection stages. The following are the stages of the AFCAT Selection Process: Stage 1: AFCAT Written Exam

Stage 2: AFSB Testing

Document Verification

Conference

Medical Examination

Merit List AFCAT Written Exam 2026

The AFCAT Written Exam 2026 is an online, computer-based test conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) to shortlist candidates for the AFSB interview. The exam is common for all branches and is designed to test a candidate’s general knowledge, reasoning ability, numerical skills, English proficiency, and military aptitude. The AFCAT exam consists of objective-type multiple-choice questions, and the question paper is available only in English. A total of 100 questions are asked for 300 marks, and candidates are given 120 minutes to complete the test. Candiates can check the exam pattern in the table below: Subjects No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Language Question Type General Awareness 100 300 120 Minutes English Objective (MCQs) Verbal Ability in English Numerical Ability Military Reasoning Aptitude Test

AFCAT Phase 2 AFSB Interview 2026 Candidates who score equal to or above the AFCAT cut-off marks in the written exam are shortlisted for the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) interview. Candidates applying through NCC Special Entry and the Meteorology Branch are directly called for AFSB testing without appearing in the AFCAT written exam. The AFSB Interview is conducted in two stages. Stage I of AFSB Interview Stage I is a screening round conducted on the first day at the AFSB centre. It includes the following tests: Officer Intelligence Rating (OIR) Test In the OIR test, candidates are assessed on their logical reasoning and quantitative aptitude. The test evaluates the candidate’s basic intelligence and problem-solving skills. Picture Perception and Discussion Test (PPDT) The PPDT has two parts. In the first part, candidates are shown a picture for a few seconds and asked to write a short story based on it by identifying the characters and situation. In the second part, candidates discuss their stories in a group discussion and reach a common conclusion.

The Stage I result is announced on the same day. Candidates who qualify move on to Stage II, while those who are screened out must return home. Stage II of AFSB Interview Stage II is a detailed assessment process conducted over 4 to 5 days. It includes the following tests: Psychological Tests (PT) Candidates undergo a series of written psychological tests that evaluate personality traits, mental strength, and officer-like qualities. Document verification is also carried out after the psychological tests. Group Tests (GT) Candidates are divided into groups and assigned a Group Testing Officer (GTO) in the Group Testing phase. The GTO assesses teamwork, leadership, communication skills, and decision-making through various group tasks and outdoor activities. Personal Interview (PI) Each candidate appears for a personal interview with an Interviewing Officer. The interview focuses on personal background, academics, awareness, and suitability for a career in the Indian Air Force.

Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS) The CPSS test is conducted only for Flying Branch candidates and is usually held on Day 5. This test assesses a candidate’s aptitude for flying duties. AFCAT Medical Guidelines and Important Instructions Candidates recommended by the AFSB must undergo a thorough medical examination as per Air Force standards. Permanent body tattoos are allowed only on the inner side of the forearm (from elbow to wrist) and on the reverse side of the palm. The use of narcotics or banned substances is strictly prohibited. Understanding the AFCAT Written Exam 2026 and AFSB Interview process clearly helps candidates prepare in a structured manner and improve their chances of final selection in the Indian Air Force. Also Check: AFCAT Eligibility Criteria 2026

AFCAT Previous Year Cut Off

AFCAT Syllabus 2026

Documents Required for AFCAT 1 AFSB Testing 2026 Candidates appearing for AFSB testing must carry the following original documents along with attested photocopies: Original Matriculation (Class 10) certificate and mark sheet for date of birth verification

Original 10+2 mark sheet and certificate

Original or provisional Graduation/Postgraduate degree certificate and mark sheets

Two attested photocopies of each certificate

NCC Certificate (if applicable)

No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the current employer (for government/PSU employees)

Valid Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) issued by DGCA (if applicable)

20 recent passport-size color photographs These documents are essential for confirming eligibility during the AFCAT interview process. AFCAT 1 Selection Procedure 2026 for Medical Examination

Candidates who clear the AFCAT written exam and AFSB interview are required to undergo a medical examination. This examination assesses the candidate’s physical and mental fitness as per Indian Air Force standards. Recommended candidates must report to either: Air Force Central Medical Establishment (AFCME), New Delhi, or

Institute of Aviation Medicine (IAM), Bengaluru Details related to the AFCAT 2026 medical test, including date and reporting instructions, are shared through the official website and, if opted, via SMS and email. AFCAT Final Merit List 2026 Candidates who successfully clear all stages of the selection process are considered for final appointment in the Indian Air Force. The AFCAT Final Merit List 2026 is prepared based on: Marks obtained in the AFCAT online written exam

Performance in the AFSB Interview (SSB)

Results of the Medical Examination