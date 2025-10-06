Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025 Releasing Soon at police.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Expected Date Here

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
By Mohd Salman
Oct 6, 2025, 19:14 IST

The Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025 is expected to be released in October for the exam conducted between 13–14 September. Candidates can check their roll numbers in the PDF at police.rajasthan.gov.in. Shortlisted candidates will proceed to the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for 9617 constable vacancies.

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025: The Rajasthan Police Department is all set to release the Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025 for thousands of candidates who attempted the state exam conducted on September 13 and 14, 2025. The Rajasthan Police Constable exam was conducted to recruit eligible candidates for 9617 vacancies for positions such as General Constable, Constable Driver, and TSP area positions.
The candidates who will be declared successful in the Rajasthan Police Result 2025 will be called for the next phase of recruitment process i.e. Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The result will be released in the pdf format at police.rajasthan.gov.in, containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for next phase of examination.

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025

The Rajasthan Police Constable Result is expected to be released in the month of October 2025, however there is no official announcement regarding the release of result 2025. The result for Rajasthan Constable GD, Driver, and TSP area constables will be released online on the official website of Rajasthan and candidates will be able to check their roll numbers.

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025: Overview

The Rajasthan Police Constable Result PDF will be released to shortlist eligible candidates' physical efficiency test for 9617 constable posts. Check the table below for Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025 key highlights.

Parameter

Details

Conducting Body

Rajasthan Police Department, Jaipur

Exam Name

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2025

Total Vacancies

9617

Exam Dates

13th & 14th September 2025

Result Mode

Online (PDF format)

Result Status

Expected in October 2025

Official Website

police.rajasthan.gov.in

Next Stage

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

How to Check Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025?

Candidates can check the Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025 after visiting the official website and download the result pdf. Check here step by step procedure to download the pdf from the official website.

  • Visit the official website, police.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Now on the homepage, navigate to the ‘Recruitment/Result’ section.
  • Now check for the link titled “Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025.”
  • Click on the link and download the PDF file
  • Press Ctrl+F to search your roll number or name in the list.
  • Download and save the Rajasthan Police Result PDF for future reference.

What’s Next After Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025?

The candidates who will be declared success in the written exam result will be called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Below we have mentioned the list that candidates can expect in PET.

  • Running Test: Timed sprint based on age and gender.
  • Long Jump: Minimum distance criteria.
  • High Jump: Performance-based scoring.
  • Push-Ups / Sit-Ups: For male candidates.
  • Balance Test: For female candidates.

