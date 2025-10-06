Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025 Releasing Soon at police.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Expected Date Here

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025: The Rajasthan Police Department is all set to release the Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025 for thousands of candidates who attempted the state exam conducted on September 13 and 14, 2025. The Rajasthan Police Constable exam was conducted to recruit eligible candidates for 9617 vacancies for positions such as General Constable, Constable Driver, and TSP area positions.

The candidates who will be declared successful in the Rajasthan Police Result 2025 will be called for the next phase of recruitment process i.e. Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The result will be released in the pdf format at police.rajasthan.gov.in, containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for next phase of examination.

The Rajasthan Police Constable Result is expected to be released in the month of October 2025, however there is no official announcement regarding the release of result 2025. The result for Rajasthan Constable GD, Driver, and TSP area constables will be released online on the official website of Rajasthan and candidates will be able to check their roll numbers.