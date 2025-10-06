Optical illusion puzzles are known to be fun and fascinating brain challenges that are designed in such a manner that they play tricks on your eyes as well as minds. These puzzles can make you see things differently from how they actually are. Sometimes, you might see a shape that isn’t really there or miss something that’s right in front of you. These puzzles work because of how our brain tries to make sense of what it sees based on patterns and past experiences. Optical illusions often use clever use of colours, lines, shadows, and angles to confuse your perception. Today we bring you another challenging optical illusion that has taken the internet by storm. Take a good look at the image below, you will witness an amazing hypnotic abstract that looks very captivating. However, this puzzle is designed in such a way that it deceives you. When you dig deeper in this image you will discover that there is a number that is hiding so cleverly in this image that you will surely miss it at the first look.

Your challenge is to find out this hidden number in this hypnotic puzzle and prove yourself to be the true puzzle master. Wait, don’t get too excited! Before you dive into this puzzle and search where the number is hiding, we have a twist for you that will make this puzzle a bit more exciting. You need to find the hidden number within a time limit of 11 seconds. Do you have the observation skills of a detective? If yes, then start your clocks and find the hidden number before 11 seconds finish! Try: Do You Have the High IQ of 1 in 100 People to Quickly Detect the Hidden Words in This Confusing Bamboo Themed Optical Illusion? Optical Illusion: Find the Hidden Number in 11 Seconds So, how are you doing champion? Did you find the hidden number that is hiding cleverly in this image? Or did the image give you a headache?

That is the challenge of this puzzle, it ensures to disrupt your vision as well as engages your mind to find the answer. Come on, hurry up! The answer is right in front of your eyes waiting for you. Here are some tips for you that will help you find the word: Zoom in on the image: The basic instinct to find a hidden object/animal/word in an image is to zoom in so that the elements can be clear. Shift Your Perspective: You can rotate the image in any direction and try to look for the number. Hurry up! The time limit is about to be over soon! 3… 2… and 1! Oh no! The time limit has finished. So, did you spot the hidden number? If you did, congratulations Sherlock! Your observation skills have paid off quite well. If you weren’t able to find the hidden number then don’t worry just scroll back to the top and try to find the right answer.