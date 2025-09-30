Only a Few Can Spot the Lizard in This Coconut Tree Illusion—Are You One of Them?

Optical illusions have always attracted our attention and generated curiosity. These wonderful images have tricks with our eyes and brain, they demonstrate us how differently our brain could process what we see. They serve by playing tricks with colours, shapes, patterns in ways that make us think something that is not really there or conceal what is right before our eyes.
Such illusion puzzles confound our keenness of observation, and put us to thinking how we know the difference between the real and the illusory.
Today we bring you one of the puzzles that is amusing as well as challenges your skills. You will notice a coconut tree in the image below. However, it is not only the tree. There is a lizard that is hidden in the image and your job is to identify it.
To complicate the whole situation, there is a twist here, you have 11 seconds to find the lizard.
Then are you now prepared to face the challenge? Turn on your timer and begin to search. Good luck!
Optical Illusion Puzzle: Find the Hidden Lizard in 11 Seconds
Source: Find the Sniper
Did you find the hidden lizard already?
If not, here are some tips for you. We promise these are no spoilers:
-
Pay attention to the image and try to look at it from different angles.
-
Turn off all your distractions and focus on the image. Usually, these puzzles require your complete attention.
Come on, time is running out!
Still can’t find the hidden chocolate?
It is believed that people who can solve puzzles within a stipulated time tend to have higher IQ levels.
Hurry up as the time limit will be over in 3… 2… and 1!
The time limit is over.
Did you find the hidden piece of chocolate? If you did, congratulations you are amazing and your attention to detail is phenomenal.
If you didn’t find it, it is still okay, don’t give up hope, try the puzzle again with no time limit.
Here is the solution to the puzzle
Find the Hidden Lizard- Solution
The solution is highlighted in the image below.
Source: Find the Sniper
See, wasn’t this puzzle quite easy? Keep trying your hands on these puzzles and you will definitely crack them.
