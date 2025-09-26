Optical Illusions have intrigued and baffled us for centuries. These mesmerising images challenge our perception, showcasing how our brains process visual information in remarkable ways.
These puzzles leverage various psychological and physiological principles, including how our eyes interpret colours, shapes, and patterns, as well as the brain's natural inclination to fill in gaps and make assumptions.
Optical Illusion puzzles push the boundaries of our perception, prompting us to reconsider what we see and challenging our sense of reality versus illusion.
Today, we bring you another amazing and delicious puzzle that will challenge your observation skills as well as leave you drooling.
In the image below, you will witness a forest filled with lush green trees. In this image there is a deer that is hiding and the background camouflages it very cleverly. Your challenge is to find that deer that is discreetly hiding in this image.
Wait before you grab your detective tools to find the hidden deer in this puzzle, we bring an additional twist for you that will make this puzzle more exciting: You need to find the hidden deer within a time limit of 11 seconds.
So, are you up for the challenge?
Start your timer and begin the search. All the Best!
Optical Illusion Puzzle: Find the Hidden Deer in 11 Seconds
Source: TOI
Did you find the hidden deer already?
If not, here are some tips for you. We promise these are no spoilers:
-
Pay attention to the image and try to look at it from different angles.
-
Turn off all your distractions and focus on the image. Usually, these puzzles require your complete attention.
Come on, time is running out!
Still can’t find the hidden deer?
It is believed that people who can solve puzzles within a stipulated time tend to have higher IQ levels.
Hurry up as the time limit will be over in 3… 2… and 1!
The time limit is over.
Did you find the hidden piece of deer? If you did, congratulations you are amazing and your attention to detail is phenomenal.
If you didn’t find it, it is still okay, don’t give up hope, try the puzzle again with no time limit.
Here is the solution to the puzzle
Find the Hidden Deer- Solution
The solution is highlighted in the image below.
Source: TOI
See, wasn’t this puzzle quite easy? Keep trying your hands on these puzzles and you will definitely crack them.
