By Nikhil Batra
Sep 25, 2025, 13:30 IST

This isn’t just another puzzle—it’s a flipped illusion designed to separate those with true eagle vision and a high IQ of 119 from the rest. Can you find the hidden 95, or will it slip past your eyes?

Find the Hidden Odd Number 95
Optical illusion puzzles are fun and mind-bending challenges that trick your eyes and brain. What you see at first isn’t always the whole picture! These puzzles often hide objects, faces, or patterns in clever ways, making you look twice—or even three times—to figure them out. They test your observation skills, attention to detail, and sometimes even your patience. Whether it’s finding a hidden animal in a forest or spotting something odd in a picture, solving an optical illusion puzzle gives you a little “aha!” moment that feels super satisfying. It’s a fun way to sharpen your mind while having a good time!

That is why we bring you a challenging optical illusion puzzle which will blow your mind. 

Take a look at the image below, you will witness a sequence of the number 65 written on a black background but in a flipped format.

Already sounds challenging? Well the main task for you is to spot an odd hidden number in this sequence which is 95 that is hiding very cleverly in this flipped sequence. 

Wait! Wait! Before you jump into the challenge and use your spectacular, we have a twist: You need to find the hidden odd number within 11 seconds. 

So, now can you take up this challenge and prove you are a true puzzle champion? 

Start the timer and begin your challenge. All the best! 

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can You Find the Hidden Odd Number 95?

Untitled design (65)

Source: Times of India

So, how are you coping puzzle master? 

Were you able to find where the odd number is hiding? 

Apart from being a fun activity, optical illusions help to improve your attention to detail.

Coming back to the puzzle, were you able to find where is the odd number hiding in this challenging image? 

One tip to find the hidden number is to zoom in and scan the image meticulously to find it.

But, hurry up as the time limit is about to come to an end in 3… 2… and 1! 

The time limit has come to an end. Did you find the hidden odd number 8603? 

Congratulations if you found it, your visual acuity has paid off quite well. Studies show that people who solve puzzles within a certain time limit have a higher IQ. 

If you didn’t find the number it’s alright! Just scroll back to the top and try to find the odd number without any time limit. 

For the curious seekers, we have mentioned the answer to this puzzle below. 

Find the Hidden Odd Number - Solution

Untitled design (64)

Source: Times of India

See, wasn’t this puzzle quite interesting? SHARE this puzzle with your loved ones and challenge them to find the hidden cat. 

Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil comes from a commerce background, but his love for writing led him on a different path. With more than two years of experience as a content writer, he aspires to breathe life into words. He completed his B.Com. from DU and finds joy in traveling and exploring new and hidden places. Do drop your feedback for him at nikhil.batra@jagrannewmedia.com and let him know if you love his work

... Read More

