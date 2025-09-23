Optical illusions are fascinating visual tricks that deceive our brains, making us see things that aren’t actually there or perceive images differently than they truly are. These illusions play with colours, patterns, and perspectives, often challenging our understanding of reality. From the famous “impossible triangle” to images that seem to move when they’re actually still, optical illusions reveal how our brains process information and sometimes make mistakes. Whether in art, psychology, or everyday life, they remind us that what we see isn’t always what it seems! With all the puzzles and games spread all over the internet, optical illusions are a fun way that teases your brain and gives you something new to learn. And to help you test your observation skills, a new optical illusion is growing rapidly.

Take a look at this beautiful sunset by the beach. The image looks quite serene and calm. However, there is a cute animal that hides in this scene. The challenge for you is to find the hidden seal in this sunset picture. At first look, you will think that there is no seal hidden in the image. However, if you look closely, you will see it hiding quite cleverly. Can you spot the seal? The average person takes about 65 seconds to find the cat. However, some people have been able to spot it in as little as 25 seconds. Here is your challenge to find the seal in under 5 seconds and emerge as a true puzzle master. Start the timer and begin the hunt! All the best! Optical Illusion: Find the Hidden Seal in 25 Seconds

Source: Reddit Did you spot the hidden seal? Come on, look closely it is hiding right in front of your eyes. If you are still having trouble, you can try zooming in on the image or looking at it from a different angle. Hurry up, the timer is going to run out soon! 3… 2… and 1! The time is up! So, did you find the hidden seal? Congratulations if you found it, you have emerged as a true puzzle master. If you didn't find the seal it is okay, even the best puzzle masters had trouble finding the hidden feline in the image. If you wish to give it another try, scroll back to the top and try finding the seal without a timer. Once you have found the seal, you can feel proud of yourself for solving this tricky puzzle. Now, here is the solution.