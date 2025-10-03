UK Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

Are Your Aryabhata Skills and High IQ Sharp Enough to Outwit This Puzzle and Discover the Odd Number in 4576?

By Nikhil Batra
Oct 3, 2025, 12:59 IST

Aryabhata skills meet high IQ in this number puzzle where you must find the hidden odd number in 4576. It’s not as easy as it looks—the odd number is carefully camouflaged. Only those with sharp mathematical instincts and quick thinking can solve it in time.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Find the Hidden Odd Number in this Challenging Optical Illusion
Find the Hidden Odd Number in this Challenging Optical Illusion

Optical Illusion Puzzles have intrigued and baffled us for centuries. These mesmerising images challenge our perception, showcasing how our brains process visual information in remarkable ways. 

These puzzles leverage various psychological and physiological principles, including how our eyes interpret colours, shapes, and patterns, as well as the brain's natural inclination to fill in gaps and make assumptions.

Optical Illusion puzzles push the boundaries of our perception, prompting us to reconsider what we see and challenging our sense of reality versus illusion.

Today, we bring you another amazing puzzle that will challenge your observation skills as well as leave you scratching your head for the answer. 

In the image below, you will witness the number sequence 4576 written on a blue gradient background. Your challenge? There is an odd number that is hiding in this continuous sequence. You need to find the hidden odd number in this challenging optical illusion IQ test. 

Wait before you grab your detective tools to find the hidden number in this puzzle, we bring an additional twist for you that will make this puzzle more exciting: You need to find the hidden odd number within a time limit of 15 seconds.

So, are you up for the challenge? 

Start your timer and begin the search. All the Best! 

Try: Can You Detect the Word BALL in a Sea of BILL in Under 9 Seconds?

Optical Illusion Puzzle: Find the Hidden Odd Number in 15 Seconds

optical_new_JPG_1753884706925_1753884715089

Source: Mint

Were you able to find the hidden odd number? 

If not, here are some tips for you. We promise these are no spoilers: 

  • Pay attention to the image and try to look at it from different angles. 

  • Turn off all your distractions and focus on the image. Usually, these puzzles require your complete attention. 

  • Zoom in on the image to see if you are missing out on something. 

Come on, time is running out!

Still can’t find the hidden odd number? 

It is believed that people who can solve these kinds of puzzles within a time limit usually have higher IQ levels and better attention to detail. 

Hurry up as the time limit will be over in 3… 2… and 1! 

The time limit is over. 

Did you find the hidden odd number in this challenging puzzle? If you did, congratulations you are amazing and your attention to detail is phenomenal. 

If you didn’t find it, it is still okay, don’t give up hope, try the puzzle again with no time limit. 

Here is the solution to the puzzle 

Try: Do You Have the High IQ of 1 in 100 People to Quickly Detect the Hidden Words in This Confusing Bamboo Themed Optical Illusion?

Find the Hidden Odd Number- Solution

The solution is highlighted in the image below. 

optical_new_JPG_1753884706925_1753884715089

Source: Mint 

See, wasn’t this easy? Keep trying your hands on these puzzles and you will definitely crack them. 

Must Try: Only a Few Can Spot the Lizard in This Coconut Tree Illusion—Are You One of Them?


Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil comes from a commerce background, but his love for writing led him on a different path. With more than two years of experience as a content writer, he aspires to breathe life into words. He completed his B.Com. from DU and finds joy in traveling and exploring new and hidden places. Do drop your feedback for him at nikhil.batra@jagrannewmedia.com and let him know if you love his work

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News