Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
Focus
Quick Links

Current Affairs One Liners 06 Oct 2025: Who has been jointly awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine 2025?

By Bagesh Yadav
Oct 6, 2025, 19:00 IST

Current Affairs One Liners 06 Oct 2025: Jagran Josh brings you today’s one-liner Current Affairs for students preparing for competitive exams and curious readers. This edition highlights key topics such as the Nobel Prize 2025, India Mobile Congress 2025, and other major updates that are crucial from an exam perspective.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Current Affairs One Liners 06 Oct 2025
Current Affairs One Liners 06 Oct 2025

Current Affairs One Liners 06 Oct 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers, Jagran Josh presents today’s one-liner Current Affairs. This section covers key topics like the Nobel Prize 2025, India Mobile Congress 2025, and more — highly important from the exam point of view.

  • Who has been jointly awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine 2025? – Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, and Shimon Sakaguchi

  • For what discovery was the Nobel Prize in Medicine 2025 awarded? – For their pioneering discoveries related to the immune system

  • Who will inaugurate the India Mobile Congress 2025? – Prime Minister Narendra Modi

  • Who recently announced the installation of QR code signboards on national highways? – National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)

  • Who inaugurated the Patna Metro in Bihar? – Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

  • Where was Coal India’s first Women Central Store Unit inaugurated? – SECL Korba

  • Who organized the 10th NATPOLREX-X and 27th NOSDCP off the Chennai coast? – Indian Coast Guard (ICG)

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025

Bagesh Yadav
Bagesh Yadav

Senior Executive

Bagesh Yadav is an experienced content professional with over 5 years of expertise covering education, national and international affairs, and general news. He has contributed to leading platforms like Ajayvision Education and Only IAS. Bagesh specializes in crafting impactful content, including current news articles, trending stories, sports updates, world affairs, and engaging infographics. Committed to quality and audience engagement, he consistently delivers content that informs, inspires, and drives results. He's currently working as a Senior Content Writer for the Current Affairs sections of Jagranjosh.com. He can be reached at bagesh.yadav@jagrannewmedia.com Languages: Hindi, English Area of Expertise: National, International, and general news beats, Sports writing, Current affairs Honors & Awards: NA Certification: Certified in Web Content Writing, Advanced Google Analytics, IFCN Fact Check, and Professional Writing, with specialized training in Fact Checking and Social Media Management.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest daily, weekly and monthly Current Affairs and GK in English and Hindi for UPSC, SSC, Banking, Railway, Defence and exams. Download Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

AndroidIOS

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News