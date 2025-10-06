Current Affairs One Liners 06 Oct 2025: Who has been jointly awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine 2025?

Current Affairs One Liners 06 Oct 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers, Jagran Josh presents today’s one-liner Current Affairs. This section covers key topics like the Nobel Prize 2025, India Mobile Congress 2025, and more — highly important from the exam point of view.
-
Who has been jointly awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine 2025? – Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, and Shimon Sakaguchi
-
For what discovery was the Nobel Prize in Medicine 2025 awarded? – For their pioneering discoveries related to the immune system
-
Who will inaugurate the India Mobile Congress 2025? – Prime Minister Narendra Modi
-
Who recently announced the installation of QR code signboards on national highways? – National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)
-
Who inaugurated the Patna Metro in Bihar? – Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
-
Where was Coal India’s first Women Central Store Unit inaugurated? – SECL Korba
-
Who organized the 10th NATPOLREX-X and 27th NOSDCP off the Chennai coast? – Indian Coast Guard (ICG)
