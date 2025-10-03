RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT!
PM Modi Launches Rs 62,000 Crore Youth Package for Skilling and Education

By Kirti Sharma
Oct 3, 2025, 18:40 IST

PM Narendra Modi is set to launch youth-oriented schemes worth Rs.62,000 crore, with a special focus on Bihar. The centerpiece is PM-SETU, a Rs.60,000 crore program to transform ITIs through industry collaboration. The initiative also includes vocational labs, new credit schemes, and academic infrastructure to boost skilling and employability.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release a comprehensive package of youth-oriented schemes worth more than Rs.62,000 crore, a turning point for skilling, education, and entrepreneurship in India. The historic event, to be held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, will highlight game-changing projects with a special thrust on Bihar which marks the state's rich heritage and young population momentum.

National Youth Skilling Overhaul

The core of the announcement lies in PM-SETU (Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs), a centrally sponsored scheme supported by Rs.60,000 crore. In an innovative hub-and-spoke model, 1,000 government ITIs will be upgraded and networked, operated in collaboration with anchor industry leaders. 

Clusters will have state-of-the-art infrastructure, digital education, incubation centers, and production facilities guaranteeing outcome-based, industry-relevant training for young people. The initial phase will focus on ITIs in Bihar, particularly those in Patna and Darbhanga, based on the central role of the region in India's skill upgradation.

Vocational Labs & Education Access

The Prime Minister will launch 1,200 vocational skill laboratories in 400 Navodaya Vidyalayas and 200 Eklavya Model Residential Schools in 34 states and UTs. The labs provide experiential training to students in high-growth areas such as IT, agriculture, automobiles, and logistics, creating early employability foundations and NEP 2020 and CBSE standards.

Bihar-Centric Initiatives

One of the key focuses is on strengthening Bihar as a skilled manpower center with initiatives like:

  • Revamped Mukhyamantri Nishchay Svyam Sahayata Bhatta Yojana: Rs.1,000 monthly allowance and free skill training to almost five lakh graduates every year.

  • Redesigned Bihar Student Credit Card Scheme: Full interest-free education loan of up to Rs.4 lakh to ease financial constraints for higher studies.

  • Bihar Yuva Ayog: Constitutional commission to tap youth potential (18–45 years).

  • Inauguration of Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Skill University: Industry-oriented vocational courses to create a globally competitive workforce.

Academic Infrastructure & Scholarships

The PM will lay foundation stones for new research and academic facilities under PM-USHA in four Bihar universities and dedicate the new Bihta campus of NIT Patna featuring advanced labs, a 5G facility, and ISRO-linked innovation centers. 

Appointment letters will be distributed to 4,000 new recruits, and Rs.450 crore in scholarships via DBT will benefit 25 lakh students under the Mukhyamantri Balak/Balika scheme.

