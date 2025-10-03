PM Modi Launches Rs 62,000 Crore Youth Package for Skilling and Education

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release a comprehensive package of youth-oriented schemes worth more than Rs.62,000 crore, a turning point for skilling, education, and entrepreneurship in India. The historic event, to be held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, will highlight game-changing projects with a special thrust on Bihar which marks the state's rich heritage and young population momentum.

National Youth Skilling Overhaul

The core of the announcement lies in PM-SETU (Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs), a centrally sponsored scheme supported by Rs.60,000 crore. In an innovative hub-and-spoke model, 1,000 government ITIs will be upgraded and networked, operated in collaboration with anchor industry leaders.

Clusters will have state-of-the-art infrastructure, digital education, incubation centers, and production facilities guaranteeing outcome-based, industry-relevant training for young people. The initial phase will focus on ITIs in Bihar, particularly those in Patna and Darbhanga, based on the central role of the region in India's skill upgradation.