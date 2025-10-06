Top 5 Most Instagrammable College Campuses in Delhi 2025

Most Instagrammable College Campuses in Delhi 2025: Delhi University (DU) attracts outstanding students from all across India and overseas to its Instagrammable campuses because of its unparalleled size and breadth of academic offerings. Colleges like Hindu College, St. Stephen's College, Miranda House, and Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) provide an A-class educational experience, demonstrating that this remarkable quality goes beyond simple beauty. The most popular B.A. (Hons.) Economics, B.Com (Hons.), and several B.Sc. (Hons.) programs are among the flagship courses offered by these esteemed universities. The cost of a DU education is one of its distinguishing characteristics; most undergraduate programs have remarkably low annual tuition, often between ₹5,000 and ₹30,000, making the education extremely accessible. An outstanding return on investment (ROI) is guaranteed by this affordable cost structure, strict academic requirements, and strong placement cells, particularly at SRCC and St. Stephen's. Beyond undergraduate studies, DU is home to the esteemed Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), which offers a full-time MBA program at an exceptionally low total course fee of about ₹2.32 Lakhs for two years. This program solidifies DU's standing as a center for high-quality, value-driven education in a variety of subject areas.

Top 5 Instagrammable Colleges In Delhi 1. Venkateshwara College Sri Venkateswara College (SVC), one of the most famous colleges on Delhi University's South Campus, has 15 enormous acres of land. With its exceptional facilities and infrastructure, the college is committed to supporting and enhancing its students' overall development. The environmentally friendly campus has a large library, a medical room, a state-of-the-art Bioinformatics Center, and banking services. The school is well praised for providing the necessary amenities for students with disabilities. SVC is well-known for its varied B.Sc. (Hons.), B.Com. (Hons.), and B.A. (Hons.) Economics programs, all of which are provided at heavily discounted costs, guaranteeing exceptional educational value. Annual Fee Structure: Course Category Popular Courses Indicative Total Annual Fee (Approx.) B.A. (Hons.) English, Economics, Political Science ₹19,875 – ₹22,355 B.Com (Hons.) Commerce ₹20,775 – ₹23,355 B.Sc. (Hons.) Physics, Chemistry, Biochemistry ₹21,295 – ₹26,135 M.A./M.Sc. English, Mathematics, Physics ₹18,420 – ₹20,885

2. Lady Shri Ram College One of DU's beloved colleges, Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR), was founded in 1956 and has a significant academic legacy in India. The college, which is renowned for its magnificent facilities and verdant surroundings, is situated on a graceful 15-acre campus in South Delhi. With almost 2,000 students, more than 150 committed faculty members, and 16 different courses, the school's hallways are ideally positioned to foster a lively learning atmosphere. The college's emphasis on accessible, top-notch education is reflected in the well-ventilated classrooms that provide an exceptional academic experience, especially for its well-liked B.A. (Hons.) and B.Com (Hons.) programs, which are offered at heavily discounted prices. Indicative Total Annual Fee: Course Category Popular Courses Indicative Annual Fee (Approx.) B.A. (Hons.) Economics, Political Science, English ₹22,840 – ₹27,340 B.Com (Hons.) Commerce ₹27,340 B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics, Statistics ₹27,340 – ₹27,640 B.El.Ed. (4-Year) Elementary Education ₹25,140

3. St. Stephen’s College One of Delhi's oldest and most prominent colleges, St. Stephen's College was founded in 1881 and is easily identifiable by its captivating red-brick architecture, which was created by Walter Sykes George. Its unmatched sporting facilities, which span a sprawling 69-acre complex, include a shooting range, a swimming pool, and numerous tennis and squash courts. With a separate chapel for meditation, the school promotes a calm, spiritual atmosphere beyond academic pursuits. With subsidized tuition and a demanding selection process (CUET + Interview), St. Stephen's is a top choice for students pursuing a B.A. (Hons.) in Economics, a B.A. (Hons.) in English, and a B.Sc. (Hons.) in Physics. Annual Fee Structure: Course Category Popular Courses Indicative Annual Fee (Approx.) B.A. (Hons.) Economics, English, History, Philosophy ₹29,437 B.Sc. (Hons.) Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics ₹29,623 – ₹30,688 M.A. (Postgraduate) English, History, Economics ₹29,111

4. Shri Ram College Of Commerce The campus of Shri Ram College of business (SRCC), which skillfully combines history and innovation, establishes an unparalleled standard for education in business and economics. This combination, encircled by necessary vegetation, adds to the college's clean and concentrated academic atmosphere. Among Delhi University colleges, SRCC delivers the best Return on Investment (ROI) because to its highly affordable B.Com (Hons.) and B.A. (Hons.) Economics courses, which are the foundation of its renowned reputation. Annual Fee Structure: Course Category Popular Courses Indicative Annual Fee (Approx.) Total Course Fee (3 Years Approx.) B.Com (Hons.) Commerce ₹32,420 ₹97,260 B.A. (Hons.) Economics ₹32,420 ₹97,260 M.Com (Postgraduate) Commerce ₹50,000 ₹1,00,000