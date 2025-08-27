Which US state is known as the Sunflower State? Imagine driving through the middle of the United States. The sky goes on and on until it turns golden, and you see a huge field of sunflowers with their faces all turned toward the sun. Kansas is known as the "Sunflower State," and this famous picture is in the middle of it.

This nickname is more than just a name; it's the heart of the state. It shows how farming has changed over the years and the tough lives of people. We will talk about why Kansas is called "The Sunflower State,". Along the line, we will learn how the sunflower became the state's official flower, and other Kansas symbols that make up the state.

Which US State is Known as the Sunflower State?

Kansas is a state in the U.S. that is known as the "Sunflower State." This is an official nickname that comes from the fact that the native sunflower grows all over the area. The flower is not only a symbol, but it also grows in the state's rich soil and sunny climate. Many states have nicknames, but the link between Kansas and the sunflower is especially strong. No surprises that the answer to what state is Kansas has been known for more than 100 years.