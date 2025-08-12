Which U.S. State is Known as the 'Centennial State'?

Centennial State of the US: When people hear the word "Colorado," they often think of beautiful Rocky Mountain scenery, lively cities like Denver, and endless outdoor activities. But this beautiful state has a very interesting part of American history that is best known by its nickname, the Centennial State. This name isn't just a name; it's a sign of how important the state was at that time in the country's history. This is something that a curious reader might not know, but it's very important to understanding Colorado's rich identity. Which US State is Called the Centennial State? The official name for Colorado is the Centennial State. Many people use this name, and the people who live there are proud of it. It's an interesting fact that stands out among the other US state nicknames. The name is not just a poetic title but a historical marker that points directly to a pivotal moment in the nation's timeline.

It highlights Colorado's special connection to the birth of the United States. More importantly, the nickname links its statehood with the country's celebration of 100 years of independence. Why is Colorado Known as the Centennial State? The history of Colorado's nickname origin is simple yet significant. Colorado officially became a US state on August 1, 1876. This date held immense importance, as it was precisely one hundred years after the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. The nickname was a natural fit. It celebrates the state's entry into the Union during a national centennial celebration. According to the Colorado State Archives, the nickname was quickly adopted and became a huge part of the state's identity.

This timing was a matter of circumstance, as the state's road to statehood was long and complex, involving five different attempts over 17 years before finally being approved. This historical alignment is what makes the nickname so enduring. Interesting Facts about Colorado Here are some of the most amazing facts about Colorado, the Centennial State of the United States, you should know: Colorado boasts 58 peaks that exceed 14,000 feet in elevation, more than any other U.S. state. The highest of these is Mount Elbert, which stands at 14,440 feet.

The state's official motto is "Nil Sine Numine," a Latin phrase that translates to "Nothing without Providence" or "Nothing without the Deity."

Denver, the capital city, is famously known as the "Mile High City" because its official elevation is exactly one mile (5,280 feet) above sea level, a fact marked by a step on the State Capitol building.

Colorado is home to the world's largest flat-topped mountain, called the Grand Mesa. The mountain covers about 500 square miles.

The first rodeo of the world was held in Deer Trail in Colorado, on July 4, 1869. It showcased the deep roots in Western heritage of the state.