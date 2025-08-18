US states by order of statehood: The story of America's expansion is told through the addition of its states. The number of stars on the American flag has been steadily rising for hundreds of years. This represents the country's growth from a young republic of 13 former colonies to a continental power. Even though there are still talks about adding new states, like Washington, D.C., or Puerto Rico, the official list of 50 US states is a reminder of the country's history. The U.S. National Archives says that the process of becoming a state started with the ratification of the Constitution.
Our list of the order of statehood shows the history of the country, including the events that made it what it is today. This isn't just a list of the dates of the states in order; it's a timeline of American history that is always changing.
Also Read - List of Top 7 Happiest Cities in the United States 2025 (Updated)
List of US States by Order of Statehood
The table below shows all 50 US states in order of when they joined the Union, along with important historical information about each state's statehood.
|
Rank
|
US State
|
Date of Admission
|
Trivia
|
1
|
December 7, 1787
|
First to ratify the US Constitution.
|
2
|
December 12, 1787
|
One of the original 13 colonies.
|
3
|
December 18, 1787
|
One of the original 13 colonies.
|
4
|
January 2, 1788
|
One of the original 13 colonies.
|
5
|
January 9, 1788
|
One of the original 13 colonies.
|
6
|
February 6, 1788
|
One of the original 13 colonies.
|
7
|
April 28, 1788
|
One of the original 13 colonies.
|
8
|
May 23, 1788
|
One of the original 13 colonies.
|
9
|
June 21, 1788
|
One of the original 13 colonies.
|
10
|
June 25, 1788
|
One of the original 13 colonies; key state.
|
11
|
July 26, 1788
|
One of the original 13 colonies.
|
12
|
November 21, 1789
|
One of the original 13 colonies.
|
13
|
May 29, 1790
|
Last of the original 13 colonies to ratify.
|
14
|
March 4, 1791
|
First state admitted after the original 13.
|
15
|
June 1, 1792
|
Split from Virginia.
|
16
|
June 1, 1796
|
Split from North Carolina.
|
17
|
March 1, 1803
|
First state formed from the Northwest Territory.
|
18
|
April 30, 1812
|
Acquired via the Louisiana Purchase.
|
19
|
December 11, 1816
|
Formed from the Northwest Territory.
|
20
|
December 10, 1817
|
Formed from the Mississippi Territory.
|
21
|
December 3, 1818
|
Formed from the Illinois Territory.
|
22
|
December 14, 1819
|
Formed from the Alabama Territory.
|
23
|
March 15, 1820
|
Split from Massachusetts.
|
24
|
August 10, 1821
|
Admitted as part of the Missouri Compromise.
|
25
|
June 15, 1836
|
Formed from the Missouri Territory.
|
26
|
January 26, 1837
|
Formed from the Michigan Territory.
|
27
|
March 3, 1845
|
Acquired from Spain in 1819.
|
28
|
December 29, 1845
|
Admitted as a former independent republic.
|
29
|
December 28, 1846
|
Formed from the Iowa Territory.
|
30
|
May 29, 1848
|
Formed from the Wisconsin Territory.
|
31
|
September 9, 1850
|
Admitted as part of the Compromise of 1850.
|
32
|
May 11, 1858
|
Formed from the Minnesota Territory.
|
33
|
February 14, 1859
|
Formed from the Oregon Territory.
|
34
|
January 29, 1861
|
Admitted after a period of civil strife.
|
35
|
June 20, 1863
|
Split from Virginia during the Civil War.
|
36
|
October 31, 1864
|
Admitted during the Civil War.
|
37
|
March 1, 1867
|
Formed from the Nebraska Territory.
|
38
|
August 1, 1876
|
Admitted 100 years after the Declaration of Independence.
|
39
|
November 2, 1889
|
Admitted on the same day as South Dakota.
|
40
|
November 2, 1889
|
Admitted on the same day as North Dakota.
|
41
|
November 8, 1889
|
Formed from the Montana Territory.
|
42
|
November 11, 1889
|
Formed from the Washington Territory.
|
43
|
July 3, 1890
|
Formed from the Idaho Territory.
|
44
|
July 10, 1890
|
Formed from the Wyoming Territory.
|
45
|
January 4, 1896
|
Admitted after ending polygamy.
|
46
|
November 16, 1907
|
Formed from the Oklahoma Territory.
|
47
|
February 14, 1912
|
Last of the contiguous states to join.
|
48
|
January 6, 1912
|
Admitted just before Arizona.
|
49
|
January 3, 1959
|
Purchased from Russia in 1867.
|
50
|
August 21, 1959
|
Annexed in 1898; the last state to join.
Map of US States by Order of Statehood
Do You Know - How Many United States Territories are There?
The order of statehood shows the complicated and varied story of how America grew, from the signing of the Constitution to the last star added to the flag. The admission of each state was a unique historical event that was influenced by politics, economics, and culture. The timeline of statehood shows how the United States grew from a small republic to the country it is today.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation