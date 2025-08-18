US states by order of statehood: The story of America's expansion is told through the addition of its states. The number of stars on the American flag has been steadily rising for hundreds of years. This represents the country's growth from a young republic of 13 former colonies to a continental power. Even though there are still talks about adding new states, like Washington, D.C., or Puerto Rico, the official list of 50 US states is a reminder of the country's history. The U.S. National Archives says that the process of becoming a state started with the ratification of the Constitution.

Our list of the order of statehood shows the history of the country, including the events that made it what it is today. This isn't just a list of the dates of the states in order; it's a timeline of American history that is always changing.