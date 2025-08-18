UPSC EPFO 2025 Apply Online Last Date
The Official US Statehood Order: When Each State Joined the Union

The list of 50 US states by order of statehood provides a chronological look at how the United States as a nation was built. From the first 13 colonies to the addition of Hawaii in 1959, discover the exact dates of admission for each state. Understanding the order of states is key to grasping the historical expansion of the United States.

ByHarshita Singh
Aug 18, 2025, 12:00 EDT
Delaware is the first US state by order of statehood
US states by order of statehood: The story of America's expansion is told through the addition of its states. The number of stars on the American flag has been steadily rising for hundreds of years. This represents the country's growth from a young republic of 13 former colonies to a continental power. Even though there are still talks about adding new states, like Washington, D.C., or Puerto Rico, the official list of 50 US states is a reminder of the country's history. The U.S. National Archives says that the process of becoming a state started with the ratification of the Constitution.

Our list of the order of statehood shows the history of the country, including the events that made it what it is today. This isn't just a list of the dates of the states in order; it's a timeline of American history that is always changing.

List of US States by Order of Statehood

The table below shows all 50 US states in order of when they joined the Union, along with important historical information about each state's statehood.

Rank

US State

Date of Admission

Trivia

1

Delaware

December 7, 1787

First to ratify the US Constitution.

2

Pennsylvania

December 12, 1787

One of the original 13 colonies.

3

New Jersey

December 18, 1787

One of the original 13 colonies.

4

Georgia

January 2, 1788

One of the original 13 colonies.

5

Connecticut

January 9, 1788

One of the original 13 colonies.

6

Massachusetts

February 6, 1788

One of the original 13 colonies.

7

Maryland

April 28, 1788

One of the original 13 colonies.

8

South Carolina

May 23, 1788

One of the original 13 colonies.

9

New Hampshire

June 21, 1788

One of the original 13 colonies.

10

Virginia

June 25, 1788

One of the original 13 colonies; key state.

11

New York

July 26, 1788

One of the original 13 colonies.

12

North Carolina

November 21, 1789

One of the original 13 colonies.

13

Rhode Island

May 29, 1790

Last of the original 13 colonies to ratify.

14

Vermont

March 4, 1791

First state admitted after the original 13.

15

Kentucky

June 1, 1792

Split from Virginia.

16

Tennessee

June 1, 1796

Split from North Carolina.

17

Ohio

March 1, 1803

First state formed from the Northwest Territory.

18

Louisiana

April 30, 1812

Acquired via the Louisiana Purchase.

19

Indiana

December 11, 1816

Formed from the Northwest Territory.

20

Mississippi

December 10, 1817

Formed from the Mississippi Territory.

21

Illinois

December 3, 1818

Formed from the Illinois Territory.

22

Alabama

December 14, 1819

Formed from the Alabama Territory.

23

Maine

March 15, 1820

Split from Massachusetts.

24

Missouri

August 10, 1821

Admitted as part of the Missouri Compromise.

25

Arkansas

June 15, 1836

Formed from the Missouri Territory.

26

Michigan

January 26, 1837

Formed from the Michigan Territory.

27

Florida

March 3, 1845

Acquired from Spain in 1819.

28

Texas

December 29, 1845

Admitted as a former independent republic.

29

Iowa

December 28, 1846

Formed from the Iowa Territory.

30

Wisconsin

May 29, 1848

Formed from the Wisconsin Territory.

31

California

September 9, 1850

Admitted as part of the Compromise of 1850.

32

Minnesota

May 11, 1858

Formed from the Minnesota Territory.

33

Oregon

February 14, 1859

Formed from the Oregon Territory.

34

Kansas

January 29, 1861

Admitted after a period of civil strife.

35

West Virginia

June 20, 1863

Split from Virginia during the Civil War.

36

Nevada

October 31, 1864

Admitted during the Civil War.

37

Nebraska

March 1, 1867

Formed from the Nebraska Territory.

38

Colorado

August 1, 1876

Admitted 100 years after the Declaration of Independence.

39

North Dakota

November 2, 1889

Admitted on the same day as South Dakota.

40

South Dakota

November 2, 1889

Admitted on the same day as North Dakota.

41

Montana

November 8, 1889

Formed from the Montana Territory.

42

Washington

November 11, 1889

Formed from the Washington Territory.

43

Idaho

July 3, 1890

Formed from the Idaho Territory.

44

Wyoming

July 10, 1890

Formed from the Wyoming Territory.

45

Utah

January 4, 1896

Admitted after ending polygamy.

46

Oklahoma

November 16, 1907

Formed from the Oklahoma Territory.

47

Arizona

February 14, 1912

Last of the contiguous states to join.

48

New Mexico

January 6, 1912

Admitted just before Arizona.

49

Alaska

January 3, 1959

Purchased from Russia in 1867.

50

Hawaii

August 21, 1959

Annexed in 1898; the last state to join.
Source: U.S. National Archives, "Dates of Admission into the Union by State."

Map of US States by Order of Statehood

The order of statehood shows the complicated and varied story of how America grew, from the signing of the Constitution to the last star added to the flag. The admission of each state was a unique historical event that was influenced by politics, economics, and culture. The timeline of statehood shows how the United States grew from a small republic to the country it is today.

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Content Writer

Harshita Singh specializes in US affairs and general knowledge, simplifying intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Holding a BA (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi and with over three years of experience in educational writing, she produces authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries, you can reach out to her at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.
FAQs

  • Are there 50 or 51 states in the US?
    +
    There are 50 states in the U.S. While there are ongoing discussions about making Washington, D.C., or Puerto Rico the 51st state, they have not yet been granted statehood.
  • Which was the last state to join the Union?
    +
    The last state to join the Union was Hawaii, which was admitted on August 21, 1959.
  • Which is the first US state to join the order of statehood?
    +
    Delaware was the first state to join the Union when it ratified the U.S. Constitution on December 7, 1787.

