Oklahoma is a state in the South Central portion of the United States that is both historic and diverse. Known for its Native American past and role in the westward expansion, Oklahoma's history is convoluted but compelling; its past has been shaped by the Trail of Tears, Land Runs, and settlement booms. Today, Oklahoma is an energy-producing powerhouse; it is also an agricultural leader and a burgeoning aerospace state. Oklahoma showcases a rural flavor next to urban advancement. Oklahoma City and Tulsa are major economic drivers of the Oklahoma economy; the education system in Oklahoma is also a draw, with excellent public universities and career tech organizations. Oklahoma is geographically diverse – flat plains in the West and rugged hills in the East, but such geographical diversity is complemented by the resilient spirit and strong traditions of the state of Oklahoma.

History of Oklahoma Oklahoma's origins are closely intertwined with Native American experience and the westward expansion of the United States. Before first contact with Europeans, American Indians, like the Wichita, Caddo, and Plains Apache, lived in this region. In the 1830s, due to the federal Indian Removal Act, many Native American nations such as the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Creek, and Seminole were forcibly removed from their homelands in the southeastern United States to Oklahoma, which was called "Indian Territory." They endured terrible hardships along the way, including move-related deaths, in what is known as the Trail of Tears. All of this changed in the late 19th Century when the U.S. government officially opened portions of this land again to not Native settlers during a series of land runs (the most famous land run occurred in 1889). When non-Native settlers once again flooded into Oklahoma, the population grew at an incredible pace, and the economy grew, as well. Finally, on November 16, 1907, Oklahoma officially became the 46th state in the United States, merging Oklahoma Territory and Indian Territory.

Economy of Oklahoma Oklahoma's economy is quite diverse and is strongly based on many of the state's traditional economic drivers: energy, agriculture, manufacturing, and aerospace. Oklahoma became economically significant during the early 20th century when oil was discovered and developed, resulting in cities like Tulsa being known as "The Oil Capital of the World." Currently, the oil and natural gas industries still greatly impact the state’s economy, with Oklahoma ranked amongst the top energy-producing states in the U.S. Agriculture comprises a second tier of economic achievement, with Oklahoma being one of the nation’s top producers of beef, wheat, poultry, and cotton. Oklahoma also has a burgeoning aerospace and defense industry presence, with military bases and defense contracts with companies like Boeing and Northrop Grumman.

In the past few years, Oklahoma has sought to be competitive in higher-tech industries such as biotechnology, renewable energy, and information technology. Because of factors such as a centralized location, low cost of doing business, and skilled workforce, we are happy to continue attracting economic development and investment in Oklahoma. Geography of Oklahoma Oklahoma is situated in the South Central U.S., and is bordered to the south by Texas; to the north by Kansas; to the northeast by Missouri; to the east by Arkansas; and to the northwest and southwest by Colorado and New Mexico, respectively. Oklahoma is a state with wide wide-ranging geography. Oklahoma is comprised of a blend of plains, forests, mountains, and rivers. The geography of Oklahoma rises dramatically from east to west. Eastern Oklahoma is characterized by rolling hills and woodlands, while western Oklahoma contains flat grasslands and wide open prairies.

Geographical regions include the Ouachita Mountains, the Ozark Plateau, the Red River Valley, and the Great Plains. Oklahoma is part of Tornado Alley and features extreme weather. Common severe weather events include thunderstorms, hail, and tornadoes, especially in the spring and early summer. Education in Oklahoma The Oklahoma State Department of Education is responsible for the administration of education in Oklahoma. The education system consists of public education (K-12), career and technology education (CTE), and post-secondary education (higher education). Although Oklahoma deficiently funded education system, which additionally led to teacher retention issues and overworked teachers, steps have been taken to improve growing student needs through better teacher salaries, adjusted curriculum, business partnerships, and student services.