Government Jobs After 12th: Check Complete List 12th Pass Jobs with High Salary

Government Jobs After 12th offer a secure career path, decent income, and attractive benefits. From SSC and defence to railways, multiple opportunities are available across various sectors. Exams like SSC CHSL, NDA, RRB NTPC, and state-level tests unlock respected government roles that ensure job security, pensions, and long-term growth. It can be a good choice for those who aim for a rewarding and stable future without waiting to complete higher studies. The salary of 12th pass government jobs typically falls between INR 20,000 and INR 90,000 per month. Continue reading to learn more about the Government Jobs After 12th to make an informed decision. Top 10 Government Jobs after 12th Many students aspire to secure a government job with a fixed income after the 12th standard. Various government jobs in India require only a 12th pass as the minimum academic qualification. Interested and eligible candidates must participate in the selection process, which is usually conducted by UPSC, SSC, Indian Railways, etc, to grab this opportunity. Below is the list of government jobs after 12th for the candidate’s reference.

Exam Conducting Body Post Name Eligibility Selection Process Salary Union Public Service Commission NDA & NA Exam 12th pass Written Exam and SSB Test/Interview Rs 56,100 per month Indian Railways RRB NTPC (Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk, Junior Clerk Cum Typist, Trains Clerk) 18 years, 12th pass Computer Based Tests and Typing Skill Test (TST) (if applicable) Rs 19900-Rs 21700 Staff Selection Commission CHSL (Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant and Data Entry Operator) 18 years, 12th pass Computer-Based Test (Tier 1 and Tier 2) LDC: Rs. 19,900-63,200, DEO: Rs 25,500-81,100 Indian Navy AA & SSR 12th pass Indian Navy Entrance Test and PFT, Written Exam and Recruitment Medical INR 5.02 Lakh BSF Head Constable 18 years, 12th pass PST & PET, CBT, DV Rs 25,500- Rs 81,100 Staff Selection Commission Stenographer 18 years, 12th pass Computer-Based Test and Skill Test Rs 50,000 per month (approx) Oil India Limited (OIL) Junior Office Assistant 12th pass with Diploma/Certificate in Computer application of at least 6 months Computer-Based Test and Document Verification Rs 26,600 to Rs 90,000 Staff Selection Commission Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff 10th pass, 18 years Computer Based Examination INR 18,000-INR 22,000 (approx) Indian Railways RRB NTPC (Accounts Clerk Cum Typist) 18 years, 12th pass Computer Based Tests and Typing Skill Test (TST) Rs 19900 Central Industrial Security Force Head Constable (General Duty, Sports Quota) 18 years, 12th pass Trial Test, Proficiency Test, Physical Standard Test (PST), Documentation, and Medical Examination Rs. 25,500-Rs 81,100

