Government Jobs After 12th: Check Complete List 12th Pass Jobs with High Salary

Government Jobs After 12th can be a great option for candidates looking for a rewarding salary and a stable job. Some of the best government jobs for a 12th pass are SSC CHSL, RRB NTPC, SSC Stenographer, Indian Navy, etc. Check the complete details of Government Jobs After 12th on this page.

Government Jobs After 12th offer a secure career path, decent income, and attractive benefits. From SSC and defence to railways, multiple opportunities are available across various sectors. Exams like SSC CHSL, NDA, RRB NTPC, and state-level tests unlock respected government roles that ensure job security, pensions, and long-term growth. It can be a good choice for those who aim for a rewarding and stable future without waiting to complete higher studies. The salary of 12th pass government jobs typically falls between INR 20,000 and INR 90,000 per month. Continue reading to learn more about the Government Jobs After 12th to make an informed decision.

Top 10 Government Jobs after 12th

Many students aspire to secure a government job with a fixed income after the 12th standard. Various government jobs in India require only a 12th pass as the minimum academic qualification. Interested and eligible candidates must participate in the selection process, which is usually conducted by UPSC, SSC, Indian Railways, etc, to grab this opportunity. Below is the list of government jobs after 12th for the candidate’s reference.

Exam Conducting Body

Post Name

Eligibility

Selection Process

Salary

Union Public Service Commission

NDA & NA Exam

12th pass

Written Exam and SSB Test/Interview

Rs 56,100 per month

Indian Railways

RRB NTPC (Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk, Junior Clerk Cum Typist, Trains Clerk) 

18 years, 12th pass

Computer Based Tests and Typing Skill Test (TST) (if applicable)

Rs 19900-Rs 21700

Staff Selection Commission

CHSL (Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant and Data Entry Operator)

18 years, 12th pass

Computer-Based Test (Tier 1 and Tier 2) 

LDC: Rs. 19,900-63,200, DEO: Rs 25,500-81,100

Indian Navy

AA & SSR

12th pass

Indian Navy Entrance Test and PFT, Written Exam and Recruitment Medical

INR 5.02 Lakh

BSF

Head Constable

18 years, 12th pass

PST & PET, CBT, DV

Rs 25,500- Rs 81,100

Staff Selection Commission

Stenographer

18 years, 12th pass

Computer-Based Test and Skill Test

Rs 50,000 per month (approx)

Oil India Limited (OIL)

Junior Office Assistant

12th pass with Diploma/Certificate in Computer application of at least 6 months

Computer-Based Test and Document Verification

Rs 26,600 to Rs 90,000

Staff Selection Commission

Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff

10th pass, 18 years

Computer Based Examination

INR 18,000-INR 22,000 (approx)

Indian Railways

RRB NTPC (Accounts Clerk Cum Typist)

18 years, 12th pass

Computer Based Tests and Typing Skill Test (TST)

Rs 19900

Central Industrial Security Force

Head Constable (General Duty, Sports Quota)

18 years, 12th pass

Trial Test, Proficiency Test, Physical Standard Test (PST), Documentation, and Medical Examination

Rs. 25,500-Rs 81,100

Government jobs after 12th for girls

Female candidates can apply for various government jobs after 12th, such as lower division clerk, ticket collector, women constable, data operator, defence services, stenographer, and many more. The average salary of Government jobs after 12th for girls ranges between INR 20,000 to INR 90,000 per month. Check below the selection process and salary, along with a list of government posts and exams after 12th.

Exam

Post

Selection Process

Salary

State Police Constable Exams

Constable

Written Exam, Physical Test, Medical Test

Rs 21,700- Rs 69,100

DSSSB Clerk

Junior Clerk

Written Exam, DV, Medical Exam

5200-20200 + Grade Pay 2000

SSC CHSL

CHSL (Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant and Data Entry Operator)

Computer-Based Test (Tier 1 and Tier 2) 

LDC: Rs. 19,900-63,200, DEO: Rs 25,500-81,100

SSC Stenographer

Stenographer

Computer-Based Test and Skill Test

Rs 50,000 per month (approx)

RRB NTPC

Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk, Junior Clerk Cum Typist, Trains Clerk

Computer Based Tests and Typing Skill Test (TST) (if applicable)

Rs 19900-Rs 21700

UPSC NDA

NDA

Written Exam and SSB Test/Interview

Rs 56,100 per month

Government jobs after 12th with Good salary

Government jobs attract lakhs of candidates every year owing to their lucrative salary structure and numerous allowances. Selected candidates will be entitled to perks and allowances like DA, HRA, TA, medical benefits, etc, along with basic pay. They will also get regular increments in their basic pay every year, making the role more appealing. Here is the list of Government Jobs after 12th with Good Salary shared below.

Exam Conducting Body

Post Name

Salary

Union Public Service Commission

NDA & NA Exam

Rs 56,100 per month

Indian Railways

RRB NTPC (Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk, Junior Clerk Cum Typist, Trains Clerk) 

Rs 19900-Rs 21700

Staff Selection Commission

CHSL (Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant and Data Entry Operator)

LDC: Rs. 19,900-63,200, DEO: Rs 25,500-81,100

Indian Navy

AA & SSR

INR 5.02 Lakh

BSF

Head Constable

Rs 25,500- Rs 81,100

Staff Selection Commission

Stenographer

Rs 50,000 per month (approx)

Oil India Limited (OIL)

Junior Office Assistant

Rs 26,600 to Rs 90,000

Staff Selection Commission

Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff

INR 18,000-INR 22,000 (approx)

Indian Railways

RRB NTPC (Accounts Clerk Cum Typist)

Rs 19900

State Police Constable Exams

Constable

Rs 21,700- Rs 69,100

DSSSB Clerk

Junior Clerk

5200-20200 + Grade Pay 2000

Government jobs after 12th Without Graduation

There is a plethora of government jobs after 12th that do not require a bachelor’s degree. Candidates are required to be 12th pass and fall within the age limit outlined by the respective authorities. It includes various posts such as multi-tasking staff, lower division clerk, ticket collector, head constable, defence services, stenographer, Indian Navy, etc. Given below is the list of Government Jobs after 12th without Graduation.

Exam Conducting Body

Post Name

Eligibility

Union Public Service Commission

NDA & NA Exam

12th pass

Indian Railways

RRB NTPC (Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk, Junior Clerk Cum Typist, Trains Clerk) 

18 years, 12th pass

Staff Selection Commission

CHSL (Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant and Data Entry Operator)

18 years, 12th pass

Indian Navy

AA & SSR

12th pass

BSF

Head Constable

18 years, 12th pass

Staff Selection Commission

Stenographer

18 years, 12th pass

Oil India Limited (OIL)

Junior Office Assistant

12th pass with Diploma/Certificate in Computer application of at least 6 months

Staff Selection Commission

Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff

10th pass, 18 years

Indian Railways

RRB NTPC (Accounts Clerk Cum Typist)

18 years, 12th pass

Central Industrial Security Force

Head Constable (General Duty, Sports Quota)

18 years, 12th pass

Exams for Government Jobs after 12th

Eligible aspirants should appear in the written exam for the particular post in order to move ahead in the recruitment process. Those who clear the cutoff marks of the written exam will only be shortlisted for other selection stages. Upon clearing the selection process, they will be appointed for the post. Some of the exams for Government Jobs after 12th include:
RRB NTPC
SSC Stenographer
SSC CHSL
SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff
OIL Junior Office Assistant
CISF Head Constable Exam, etc

