Government Jobs After 12th: Check Complete List 12th Pass Jobs with High Salary

Government Jobs After 12th offer a secure career path, decent income, and attractive benefits. From SSC and defence to railways, multiple opportunities are available across various sectors. Exams like SSC CHSL, NDA, RRB NTPC, and state-level tests unlock respected government roles that ensure job security, pensions, and long-term growth. It can be a good choice for those who aim for a rewarding and stable future without waiting to complete higher studies. The salary of 12th pass government jobs typically falls between INR 20,000 and INR 90,000 per month. Continue reading to learn more about the Government Jobs After 12th to make an informed decision.
Top 10 Government Jobs after 12th
Many students aspire to secure a government job with a fixed income after the 12th standard. Various government jobs in India require only a 12th pass as the minimum academic qualification. Interested and eligible candidates must participate in the selection process, which is usually conducted by UPSC, SSC, Indian Railways, etc, to grab this opportunity. Below is the list of government jobs after 12th for the candidate’s reference.
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Post Name
|
Eligibility
|
Selection Process
|
Salary
|
Union Public Service Commission
|
NDA & NA Exam
|
12th pass
|
Written Exam and SSB Test/Interview
|
Rs 56,100 per month
|
Indian Railways
|
RRB NTPC (Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk, Junior Clerk Cum Typist, Trains Clerk)
|
18 years, 12th pass
|
Computer Based Tests and Typing Skill Test (TST) (if applicable)
|
Rs 19900-Rs 21700
|
Staff Selection Commission
|
CHSL (Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant and Data Entry Operator)
|
18 years, 12th pass
|
Computer-Based Test (Tier 1 and Tier 2)
|
LDC: Rs. 19,900-63,200, DEO: Rs 25,500-81,100
|
Indian Navy
|
AA & SSR
|
12th pass
|
Indian Navy Entrance Test and PFT, Written Exam and Recruitment Medical
|
INR 5.02 Lakh
|
BSF
|
Head Constable
|
18 years, 12th pass
|
PST & PET, CBT, DV
|
Rs 25,500- Rs 81,100
|
Staff Selection Commission
|
Stenographer
|
18 years, 12th pass
|
Computer-Based Test and Skill Test
|
Rs 50,000 per month (approx)
|
Oil India Limited (OIL)
|
Junior Office Assistant
|
12th pass with Diploma/Certificate in Computer application of at least 6 months
|
Computer-Based Test and Document Verification
|
Rs 26,600 to Rs 90,000
|
Staff Selection Commission
|
Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff
|
10th pass, 18 years
|
Computer Based Examination
|
INR 18,000-INR 22,000 (approx)
|
Indian Railways
|
RRB NTPC (Accounts Clerk Cum Typist)
|
18 years, 12th pass
|
Computer Based Tests and Typing Skill Test (TST)
|
Rs 19900
|
Central Industrial Security Force
|
Head Constable (General Duty, Sports Quota)
|
18 years, 12th pass
|
Trial Test, Proficiency Test, Physical Standard Test (PST), Documentation, and Medical Examination
|
Rs. 25,500-Rs 81,100
Government jobs after 12th for girls
Female candidates can apply for various government jobs after 12th, such as lower division clerk, ticket collector, women constable, data operator, defence services, stenographer, and many more. The average salary of Government jobs after 12th for girls ranges between INR 20,000 to INR 90,000 per month. Check below the selection process and salary, along with a list of government posts and exams after 12th.
|
Exam
|
Post
|
Selection Process
|
Salary
|
State Police Constable Exams
|
Constable
|
Written Exam, Physical Test, Medical Test
|
Rs 21,700- Rs 69,100
|
DSSSB Clerk
|
Junior Clerk
|
Written Exam, DV, Medical Exam
|
5200-20200 + Grade Pay 2000
|
SSC CHSL
|
CHSL (Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant and Data Entry Operator)
|
Computer-Based Test (Tier 1 and Tier 2)
|
LDC: Rs. 19,900-63,200, DEO: Rs 25,500-81,100
|
SSC Stenographer
|
Stenographer
|
Computer-Based Test and Skill Test
|
Rs 50,000 per month (approx)
|
RRB NTPC
|
Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk, Junior Clerk Cum Typist, Trains Clerk
|
Computer Based Tests and Typing Skill Test (TST) (if applicable)
|
Rs 19900-Rs 21700
|
UPSC NDA
|
NDA
|
Written Exam and SSB Test/Interview
|
Rs 56,100 per month
Government jobs after 12th with Good salary
Government jobs attract lakhs of candidates every year owing to their lucrative salary structure and numerous allowances. Selected candidates will be entitled to perks and allowances like DA, HRA, TA, medical benefits, etc, along with basic pay. They will also get regular increments in their basic pay every year, making the role more appealing. Here is the list of Government Jobs after 12th with Good Salary shared below.
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Post Name
|
Salary
|
Union Public Service Commission
|
NDA & NA Exam
|
Rs 56,100 per month
|
Indian Railways
|
RRB NTPC (Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk, Junior Clerk Cum Typist, Trains Clerk)
|
Rs 19900-Rs 21700
|
Staff Selection Commission
|
CHSL (Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant and Data Entry Operator)
|
LDC: Rs. 19,900-63,200, DEO: Rs 25,500-81,100
|
Indian Navy
|
AA & SSR
|
INR 5.02 Lakh
|
BSF
|
Head Constable
|
Rs 25,500- Rs 81,100
|
Staff Selection Commission
|
Stenographer
|
Rs 50,000 per month (approx)
|
Oil India Limited (OIL)
|
Junior Office Assistant
|
Rs 26,600 to Rs 90,000
|
Staff Selection Commission
|
Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff
|
INR 18,000-INR 22,000 (approx)
|
Indian Railways
|
RRB NTPC (Accounts Clerk Cum Typist)
|
Rs 19900
|
State Police Constable Exams
|
Constable
|
Rs 21,700- Rs 69,100
|
DSSSB Clerk
|
Junior Clerk
|
5200-20200 + Grade Pay 2000
Government jobs after 12th Without Graduation
There is a plethora of government jobs after 12th that do not require a bachelor’s degree. Candidates are required to be 12th pass and fall within the age limit outlined by the respective authorities. It includes various posts such as multi-tasking staff, lower division clerk, ticket collector, head constable, defence services, stenographer, Indian Navy, etc. Given below is the list of Government Jobs after 12th without Graduation.
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Post Name
|
Eligibility
|
Union Public Service Commission
|
NDA & NA Exam
|
12th pass
|
Indian Railways
|
RRB NTPC (Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk, Junior Clerk Cum Typist, Trains Clerk)
|
18 years, 12th pass
|
Staff Selection Commission
|
CHSL (Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant and Data Entry Operator)
|
18 years, 12th pass
|
Indian Navy
|
AA & SSR
|
12th pass
|
BSF
|
Head Constable
|
18 years, 12th pass
|
Staff Selection Commission
|
Stenographer
|
18 years, 12th pass
|
Oil India Limited (OIL)
|
Junior Office Assistant
|
12th pass with Diploma/Certificate in Computer application of at least 6 months
|
Staff Selection Commission
|
Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff
|
10th pass, 18 years
|
Indian Railways
|
RRB NTPC (Accounts Clerk Cum Typist)
|
18 years, 12th pass
|
Central Industrial Security Force
|
Head Constable (General Duty, Sports Quota)
|
18 years, 12th pass
Exams for Government Jobs after 12th
Eligible aspirants should appear in the written exam for the particular post in order to move ahead in the recruitment process. Those who clear the cutoff marks of the written exam will only be shortlisted for other selection stages. Upon clearing the selection process, they will be appointed for the post. Some of the exams for Government Jobs after 12th include:
RRB NTPC
SSC Stenographer
SSC CHSL
SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff
OIL Junior Office Assistant
CISF Head Constable Exam, etc
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation