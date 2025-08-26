IOCL Engineers Recruitment 2025: Short Notice Released at iocl.com, Apply Online Begins September 1

IOCL Graduate Engineer Recruitment 2025: The Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) has released indicative notice for the posts of Graduate Engineer on its official website. Under the recruitment drive, IOCL is recruiting for Engineers (Graduate Engineer)vacancies in different disciplines including Chemical, Electrical and Instrumentation at the Pay scale of Rs. 50,000-1,60,000.Ṭhe online application process will be commenced from September 01, 2025. The last date for submission of online application is September 21, 2025.
More details on IOCL Vacancy 2025 such as qualification, salary, vacancy break -up and other details will be uploaded shortly on the official website.
IOCL Gradate Engineer 2025 PDF
The indicative notification has been released by the IOCL on its official website having all the crucial details. You can download the short notice directly through the link given below-
|IOCL Engineers Recruitment 2025
|Notification PDF
IOCL GE 2025 Important Dates
Online application process will be commenced from September 01, 2025. You can check the detailed schedule for the recruitment drive launched acros the country given below-
|Opening date of online application
|September 01, 2025
|Last date for online application
|September 21, 2025
IOCL Engineers Recruitment 2025 Overview
You can check the overview of the recruitment drive given below-
|
Aspect
|
Details
|
Conducting Authority
|
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL)
|
Post Name
|
Graduate Engineer
|
Vacancies
|
Not Disclosed
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Pay Scale
|
Pay scale of Rs. 50,000-1,60,000.
|
Last Date
|
September 21, 2025
|
Official Website
What is the pay scale of the Graduate Engineer post?
As for the notification released, candidates selected finally for the Graduate Engineer posts would be paid based on the pay scale of Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,60,000. The detailed breakup of the salary has not been given in the indicative notice and candidates are advised to check the detailed advertisement for all the crucial updates for the recruitment drive.
How To Apply For IOCL Engineers Recruitment 2025?
The IOCL will upload the detailed notification shortly on its official website.The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the IOCL Engineer Recruitment 2025 from 1st September 2025 onwards at the official website of Indian Oil Corporation Limited, l.e., http://www.iocl.com. The last date for submission of online application is September 21, 2025.
