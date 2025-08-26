Schools Holiday on 27th August
Focus
Quick Links

IOCL Engineers Recruitment 2025: Short Notice Released at iocl.com, Apply Online Begins September 1

By Manish Kumar
Aug 26, 2025, 15:55 IST

IOCL Engineers Recruitment 2025: The Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) has invited online applications for the posts of  Graduate Engineer.  IOCL is recruiting for Engineers (Graduate Engineer) vacancies in different disciplines including Chemical, Electrical and  Instrumentation. Candidates can apply online from September 01 to 21, 2025. 

Get all details about IOCL Engineers Recruitment 2025 here
Get all details about IOCL Engineers Recruitment 2025 here

IOCL Graduate Engineer Recruitment 2025: The Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) has released indicative notice for the posts of Graduate Engineer on its official website. Under the recruitment drive, IOCL is recruiting for Engineers (Graduate Engineer)vacancies in different disciplines including Chemical, Electrical and Instrumentation at the Pay scale of Rs. 50,000-1,60,000.Ṭhe online application process will be commenced from September 01, 2025. The last date for submission of online application is September 21, 2025.

More details on IOCL Vacancy 2025 such as qualification, salary, vacancy break -up and other details will be uploaded shortly on the official website.

IOCL Gradate Engineer 2025 PDF

The indicative notification has been released by the IOCL on its official website having all the crucial details. You can download the short notice directly through the link given below-

IOCL Engineers Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

IOCL GE 2025 Important Dates 

Online application process will be commenced from September 01, 2025. You can check the detailed schedule for the recruitment drive launched acros the country given below-

Opening date of online application  September 01, 2025
Last date for online application  September 21, 2025

IOCL Engineers Recruitment 2025 Overview

 You can check the overview of the recruitment drive given below-

Aspect

Details

Conducting Authority

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL)

Post Name

Graduate Engineer

Vacancies

Not Disclosed

Application Mode

Online

Pay Scale 

Pay scale of Rs. 50,000-1,60,000.

Last Date 

September 21, 2025

Official Website

  

What is the pay scale of the Graduate Engineer post?

As for the notification released, candidates selected finally for the Graduate Engineer posts would be paid based on the pay scale of Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,60,000. The detailed breakup of the salary has not been given in the indicative notice and candidates are advised to check the detailed advertisement for all the crucial updates for the recruitment drive. 

How To Apply For IOCL Engineers Recruitment 2025?

The IOCL will upload the detailed notification shortly on its official website.The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the IOCL Engineer Recruitment 2025 from 1st September 2025 onwards at the official website of Indian Oil Corporation Limited, l.e., http://www.iocl.com. The last date for submission of online application is September 21, 2025.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News