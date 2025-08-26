IOCL Engineers Recruitment 2025: Short Notice Released at iocl.com, Apply Online Begins September 1

IOCL Graduate Engineer Recruitment 2025: The Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) has released indicative notice for the posts of Graduate Engineer on its official website. Under the recruitment drive, IOCL is recruiting for Engineers (Graduate Engineer)vacancies in different disciplines including Chemical, Electrical and Instrumentation at the Pay scale of Rs. 50,000-1,60,000.Ṭhe online application process will be commenced from September 01, 2025. The last date for submission of online application is September 21, 2025.

More details on IOCL Vacancy 2025 such as qualification, salary, vacancy break -up and other details will be uploaded shortly on the official website.

IOCL Gradate Engineer 2025 PDF

The indicative notification has been released by the IOCL on its official website having all the crucial details. You can download the short notice directly through the link given below-