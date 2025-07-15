NEET 2025 Counselling Date: Check Here State-wise NEET UG Counselling Expected Schedule, Process and Fees

The NEET counselling process will start from July 21, 2025. The Medical Council Committee has released the NEET Counselling important dates. As per the schedules, NEET Counselling will be conducted in various rounds. The National Testing Agency has released the NEET 2025 result on June 14, 2025. The result for NEET 2025 is available at the official website - neet.nta.ac.in. Candidates can check the result using their login details.
Around 22 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam this year, which is less than last year. Owing to the tough difficulty level of the exam, the NEET 2025 cutoff is expected to be lower. Even though the cutoff percentiles will remain the same, the scores are likely to be lower.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will manage the NEET 2025 counselling online, except for the final institute reporting stage. In this last stage, candidates must attend the allotted institute in person for document verification and to finalise admission. The NEET 2025 counselling will be conducted in three rounds along with a stray round in whcih vacant seats will be filled up.
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Dates
The National Testing Agency has declared the result of the NEET UG 2025 exam. After the declaration of the result, NEET will start the counselling process.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
NEET Counselling Date 2025
|
July 21, 2025
|
Conducted by
|
Medical Council Committee
|
Total Registered Candidates
|
2276069
|
Division of quota
|
|
Mode of Counselling
|
Online
|
Institutes participating in NEET 2025 Counselling
|
All government, private, dental and nursing colleges
NEET UG Counselling Process
The NEET 2025 counselling process is structured around four pivotal phases to allocate medical and dental seats to qualified candidates.
- Firstly, Round 1 initiates the counselling, allowing candidates to register, fill in their preferences, and subsequently, the seat allotment results are announced. Following this
- Round 2 proceeds with a similar pattern for candidates who were either not allotted a seat in Round 1 or wish to participate for an upgrade. If seats remain vacant after these two rounds,
- Round 3, also known as the Mop-up Round, is conducted to fill those vacancies with a fresh round of registration and choice filling.
- In the final stage of the initial counselling, the Stray Vacancy Round is organised to address any remaining unfilled seats, which often arise due to candidates not joining their allotted seats or due to cancellations.
- Post these four core rounds, additional counselling rounds may be conducted if a substantial number of seats are still vacant.
The decision to conduct supplementary rounds, and the number of such rounds, is entirely dependent on the real-time situation of seat availability and the directives issued by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) or the relevant state authorities. This ensures maximum seat allocation transparency and efficiency.
For more information check - NEET UG Counselling 2025
NEET UG Counselling Fees 2025
The NEET UG counselling fee consists of two parts: a non-refundable registration fee and a refundable security deposit. The amounts vary depending on the category of the candidate and the type of institution they are applying to.
|
Institution Type
|
Category
|
Non-Refundable Registration Fee (INR)
|
Refundable Security Deposit (INR)
|
15% All India Quota (AIQ) / Central Universities
|
General/UR
|
1,000
|
10,000
|
15% All India Quota (AIQ) / Central Universities
|
SC/ST/OBC/PwD
|
500
|
5,000
|
Deemed Universities
|
All Categories
|
5,000
|
2,00,000
It must be noted that -
- Refundable Security Deposit: This amount is generally refunded if a candidate is not allotted a seat after the counselling process. If a seat is allotted and accepted, the security deposit is usually adjusted against the annual fees of the allotted institution.
- State Quota Counselling Fees: The fees for 85% State Quota counselling can vary significantly from state to state. Candidates should refer to the official state counselling authority websites for the most up-to-date and accurate information regarding state-specific fees.
- Payment Mode: The fees are typically paid online through net banking, credit card, or debit card.
NEET UG 2025 Counselling Eligibility Criteria
To be eligible for NEET UG 2025 counselling, candidates must meet the following criteria:
- Students must qualify in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).
- Register on the official website of MCC.
- All candidates, including those from the UT of J&K, are eligible for counselling for AIQ seats and deemed universities.
-
Candidates must know that they will be getting admission under the following quotas -
15% All India Quota (AIQ)
100% Seats at AIIMS, JIPMER, BHU, AMU, ESIC
Institutional quotas through MCC
APMC IP quota at ESIC and selected central/university seats
NEET State Counselling 2025
The Medical Council Commitee has announced the NEET UG Counselling 2025 dates on the official website. As per the dates, NEET registration process will start from July 21, 2025. There will be various rounds conducted across state and All India Quota including deemed and private universities.
NEET UG State Quota Counselling Schedule 2025 - Round 1
Round 1 counselling is scheduled to begin on July 21 and conclude on July 30 for the State quota. For AIQ/Deemed/Central institutions, Round 1 counselling will take place from July 30 to August 6.
The final dates for joining this UG phase are August 6 for the State quota and August 12 for AIQ/Deemed/Central institutions. Candidate verification will follow, occurring from August 7–8 for MCC and August 13–14 for States.
NEET UG State Quota Counselling Schedule 2025 - Round 2
For UG Counselling, Round 2, the schedule is as follows:
- State Quota - Counselling will take place from August 12 to August 20, with a final joining deadline of August 29. Verification for this round will be held on September 5–6.
- AIQ/Deemed Quota - Counselling will be from August 19 to August 29, and the final joining deadline is September 4. Verification for this round will occur between August 30 and September 1 (MCC).
NEET UG State Quota Counselling Schedule 2025 - Round 3
UG Round 3 counseling will be held from September 3 to September 10 for State Quota, with a joining deadline of September 18. Verification for State Quota will take place on September 24. For AIQ/Deemed, Round 3 will be from September 9 to September 18, with a joining deadline of September 23, and verification by MCC between September 19-21.
NEET UG State Quota Counselling Schedule 2025 - Stray Round
The UG Stray Vacancy Round, the final phase of counselling, is scheduled from September 22 to September 26 for state quotas and September 25 to September 29 for AIQ/Deemed universities. The absolute final date to join for all categories is October 3, 2025.
NEET Cut-off 2025
The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the NEET 2025 cutoff on or before June 14, 2025, concurrently with the results. Although the NEET 2025 cutoff scores have decreased, the NEET cutoff percentiles remain unchanged. The table below presents the category-specific NEET cutoff 2025 scores and corresponding percentiles.
|
Category
|
NEET 2025 Cutoff percentile
|
NEET 2025 Cutoff score
|
UR/EWS
|
50th
|
686-144
|
OBC, SC, ST
|
40th
|
143-113
|
UR/EWS-PwD
|
45th
|
143-127
|
OBC/SC/St-PwD
|
40th
|
126-113
NEET UG Counselling Documents Required 2025
Candidates who will be going for the NEET Counselling process 2025 they are advised to keep their documents ready before hand. The list of important documents are mentioned below.
|
NEET Admit Card 2025
|
NEET 2025 Score Card
|
Class 10th Marksheet and Certificate
|
Class 12th Marksheet and Certificate
|
Valid Photo ID
|
Passport size photgraphs
|
Category Certificate (if applicable)
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation