NEET 2025 Counselling Date: Check Here State-wise NEET UG Counselling Expected Schedule, Process and Fees

The NEET counselling process will start from July 21, 2025. The Medical Council Committee has released the NEET Counselling important dates. As per the schedules, NEET Counselling will be conducted in various rounds. The National Testing Agency has released the NEET 2025 result on June 14, 2025. The result for NEET 2025 is available at the official website - neet.nta.ac.in. Candidates can check the result using their login details.

Around 22 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam this year, which is less than last year. Owing to the tough difficulty level of the exam, the NEET 2025 cutoff is expected to be lower. Even though the cutoff percentiles will remain the same, the scores are likely to be lower.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will manage the NEET 2025 counselling online, except for the final institute reporting stage. In this last stage, candidates must attend the allotted institute in person for document verification and to finalise admission. The NEET 2025 counselling will be conducted in three rounds along with a stray round in whcih vacant seats will be filled up.