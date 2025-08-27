DSSSB Answer Key 2025 Released at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Download DSSSB Response Sheet for August Exam

DSSSB Answer Key 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the provisional answer key on the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in, for all the exams conducted between August 5 and 14, 2025. The DSSSB Answer Key 2025 has been released for posts such as Laborator Attendant Assistant Teacher, etc. The DSSSB August Answer Key has been released on August 27 and candidates can raise their objections till August 31, 2025.

The DSSSB Answer Key 2025 helps candidates in calculating their estimated marks before the release of result and it allows candidates to raise objections, if any.

The DSSSB Answer Key has been released on the official website for the exams conducted in August 2025. Candidates can download the response sheet pdf fromAugust 27, 2025 by logging into their account with their application number and password. Check the table below for DSSSB Answer 2025 Key Highlights