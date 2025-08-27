DSSSB Answer Key 2025 Released at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Download DSSSB Response Sheet for August Exam

DSSSB Answer Key 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the provisional answer key on the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in, for all the exams conducted between August 5 and 14, 2025. The DSSSB Answer Key 2025 has been released for posts such as Laborator Attendant Assistant Teacher, etc. The DSSSB August Answer Key has been released on August 27 and candidates can raise their objections till August 31, 2025.
The DSSSB Answer Key 2025 helps candidates in calculating their estimated marks before the release of result and it allows candidates to raise objections, if any.
DSSSB Answer Key 2025
The DSSSB Answer Key has been released on the official website for the exams conducted in August 2025. Candidates can download the response sheet pdf fromAugust 27, 2025 by logging into their account with their application number and password. Check the table below for DSSSB Answer 2025 Key Highlights
DSSSB Answer Key 2025 Highlights
Conducting Body
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board
Post
Laboratory Attendant
Assistant Teacher
Category
Answer Key
Status
Released
DSSSB Exam Date
August 5 and August 14, 2025
DSSSB Answer Key 2025 Release Date
May 15, 2025
Exam Mode
Computer-Based Test
Official Website
dsssb.delhi.gov.in
DSSSB Answer Key 2025: Official Notice
DSSSB has released the official notice regarding the release of the answer key for all the exams conducted between August 5 and August 14, 2025. The DSSSB answer contains the answers marked by candidates as well as the correct answers. As per the official notice, candidates will be allowed to check their answers till August 31, 2024, 2025. Check below for the DSSSB Answer Key 2025 official notice.
DSSSB Answer Key 2025: Direct Download Link
Candidates can visit the official website to download the response sheet pdf. The DSSSB laboratory attendant and assistant teacher exam was conducted between August 5 and August 14, 2025. Click on the direct link below to download the DSSSB Answer Key 2025.
Steps to Download DSSSB Answer Key 2025
Candidates who attempted the examination can click on the direct link above to download the answer key or follow the simple steps below to download the DSSSB Answer Key 2025 from the official website.
- Visit the official website – dsssb.delhi.gov.in
- On the homepage click on “Notices”
- Now click on the DSSSB Answer Key 2025 for exams conducted in August 2025 and log in with your registration number and password.
- DSSSB Answer Key will displayed on your screen
- Take a printout for future reference.
- Match your answers with the answer provided provided by commission
- Calculate your estimated marks
