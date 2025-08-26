Schools Holiday on 27th August
Bihar Vidhan Sabha Admit Card 2025 Releasing Tomorrow at vidhansabha.bihar.gov.in, Download September 3rd Exam Hall Ticket PDF

By Manish Kumar
Aug 26, 2025, 18:08 IST

 Bihar Vidhan Sabha Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Vidhan Parishad Secretariat is all set to release the admit card for the posts of Library Assistant, Urdu Assistant and Translator on August 27, 2025. The written exam for these posts is scheduled to be held on September 03, 2025 across the state. Check all details here. 

Get all details about Bihar Vidhan Sabha Admit Card 2025 here

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Vidhan Parishad Secretariat is all set to release the admit card for the written exam for the posts of Library Assistant, Urdu Assistant and Translator on August 27, 2025. The written exam for these posts is scheduled to be held on September 03, 2025 across the state. All those candidates registered successfully for these posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at https://vidhansabha.bihar.gov.in.
Alternatively you can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Admit Card 2025 Download Link 

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Admit Card 2025 Overview

The written exam for the posts of Library Assistant, Urdu Assistant and Translator is scheduled to be held on September 03, 2205. You can check the overview of the recruitment drive given below-

Aspect

Details

Conducting Authority

Bihar Vidhan Parishad Secretariat 

Post Name

Library Assistant, Urdu Assistant and Translator 

Exam date

September 03, 2025 

Hall Ticket Release Date

August 27, 2205

Official Website

 https://vidhansabha.bihar.gov.in/

Steps to Download Bihar Vidhan Parishad Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below-
Step 1: Visit the official website: vidhansabha.bihar.gov.in
Step 2: Click on Admit Card Download Button of Steno, PA and Reporter
Step 4: Provide the required documents, such as registration number and password
Step 5: Fill the capcha and click on submit button
Step 6: The Bihar Vidhan Parishad Admit Card will display on your screen; verify the details and download for future reference

Items Banned at Exam Centers: Bihar Vidhan Parishad

Candidates qualified in prelims exam should be aware of the prohibited items at exam centers as it can create troubles for them. Candidates are advised to go through the details of the banned items to the exam hall as carrying any restricted item will be treated as a serious violation of the exam guidelines issued by the Commission. Violation of any norms released by the Organisation may lead to disciplinary measures, including disqualification from the examination or cancellation of candidature. You are advised to avoid these items to the exam centre given below-

  • Mobile Phones
  • Electronic Equipment/Programmable device (Smartwatches, Calculator, etc.)
  • Storage media (Pendrive)
  • Communication device (Bluetooth)
  • Any Valuable/Costly items

