Bihar Vidhan Sabha Admit Card 2025 Releasing Tomorrow at vidhansabha.bihar.gov.in, Download September 3rd Exam Hall Ticket PDF

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Vidhan Parishad Secretariat is all set to release the admit card for the written exam for the posts of Library Assistant, Urdu Assistant and Translator on August 27, 2025. The written exam for these posts is scheduled to be held on September 03, 2025 across the state. All those candidates registered successfully for these posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at https://vidhansabha.bihar.gov.in.

Alternatively you can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Admit Card 2025 Download Link

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Admit Card 2025 Overview

The written exam for the posts of Library Assistant, Urdu Assistant and Translator is scheduled to be held on September 03, 2205. You can check the overview of the recruitment drive given below-