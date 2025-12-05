HSSC CET Result 2025 OUT, Download PDF
IIM CAT Response Sheet, Answer Key 2025 Released, Objection Window to Open on December 8 at iimcat.ac.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 5, 2025, 09:03 IST

The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, released the CAT response sheet and provisional answer key on December 4, 2025. The window for students to raise objections will open on December 8 at iimcat.ac.in. 

CAT answer Key 2025 Released, Objection Window Opens on December 8
Key Points

  • CAT 2025 provisional answer key, response sheets released
  • CAT objection Management Portal to open on December 8 at 12 PM
  • Last date for candidates to submit objections is December 10, 2025

IIM CAT Response Sheet 2025: Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode has released the CAT response sheet 2025 and the CAT provisional answer key on December 4, 2025. As per the recent notification issued, the window for candidates to raise objections to the provisional answer key will open next week.

As per the dates issued, the objection window will open in the Objection Management Portal at iimcat.ac.in on December 8, 2025. The window will open at 12 noon and will close on December 10 at 11:55 PM. Candidates can raise objections to the provisional answer key within the given deadline. When submitting objections, candidates also need to upload supporting documents. After taking the objections into consideration, the CAT final answer key and the CAT 2025 results will be announced. The CAT results are expected to be announced by the first week of January 2026.

CAT Provisional Answer Key 2025 - Click Here

CAT Response Sheet 2025 - Click Here

CAT 2025 Objection Window Date and Time

The CAT 2025 answer key objection window will open next week. Check the date and time for submitting objections here

Objection window opens December 8, 2025 12 Noon
Objection window closes December 10, 2025 11:55 PM

How to Submit Objections on the CAT Answer Key 2025

The Objection Management Portal will open on December 8. Follow the steps provided below to raise objections on the provisional answer key.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIM CAT

Step 2: Click on the CAT objection management portal

Step 3: Login with the user ID and password

Step 4: Click on the objection link

Step 5: Select the question to raise an objection

Step 6: Upload supporting document

Step 7: Save and click on submit

What After CAT 2025 Objection Process

After the objections are submitted, the conducting body will take it into consideration. Based on the objections raised, the CAT 2025 final answer key will be issued. CAT 2025 results will be prepared as per the final answer key. Candidate's CAT 2025 scorecards will be made accessible on the CAT website. The CAT results are likely to be declared by the First week of January, 2026. The CAT 2025 score is valid only till December 31, 2026

