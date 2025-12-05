IIM CAT Response Sheet, Answer Key 2025 Released, Objection Window to Open on December 8 at iimcat.ac.in

News

The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, released the CAT response sheet and provisional answer key on December 4, 2025. The window for students to raise objections will open on December 8 at iimcat.ac.in.

Key Points CAT 2025 provisional answer key, response sheets released

CAT objection Management Portal to open on December 8 at 12 PM

Last date for candidates to submit objections is December 10, 2025

IIM CAT Response Sheet 2025: Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode has released the CAT response sheet 2025 and the CAT provisional answer key on December 4, 2025. As per the recent notification issued, the window for candidates to raise objections to the provisional answer key will open next week. As per the dates issued, the objection window will open in the Objection Management Portal at iimcat.ac.in on December 8, 2025. The window will open at 12 noon and will close on December 10 at 11:55 PM. Candidates can raise objections to the provisional answer key within the given deadline. When submitting objections, candidates also need to upload supporting documents. After taking the objections into consideration, the CAT final answer key and the CAT 2025 results will be announced. The CAT results are expected to be announced by the first week of January 2026.

CAT Provisional Answer Key 2025 - Click Here CAT Response Sheet 2025 - Click Here CAT 2025 Objection Window Date and Time The CAT 2025 answer key objection window will open next week. Check the date and time for submitting objections here Objection window opens December 8, 2025 12 Noon Objection window closes December 10, 2025 11:55 PM How to Submit Objections on the CAT Answer Key 2025 The Objection Management Portal will open on December 8. Follow the steps provided below to raise objections on the provisional answer key. Step 1: Visit the official website of IIM CAT Step 2: Click on the CAT objection management portal Step 3: Login with the user ID and password Step 4: Click on the objection link Step 5: Select the question to raise an objection Step 6: Upload supporting document Step 7: Save and click on submit