Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

DU CSAS UG 2025: Third Round Seat Allotment Result Out at ugadmission.uod.ac.in; Details Here

DU CSAS UG Admission 2025: Delhi University has announced the DU UG CSAS 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment on August 13, 2025. Students can view the list on ugadmission.uod.ac.in and have until August 17, 2025, to accept their seats and pay fee for performance-based programmes for ward quota, CW, ECA, and sports categories.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Aug 13, 2025, 20:48 IST
DU CSAS UG Admission 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result released.
DU CSAS UG Admission 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result released.
Register for Result Updates

DU CSAS UG Admission 2025: The University of Delhi, called Delhi University (DU) has declared the DU Undergraduate (UG) Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment today, August 13, 2025. The list is released on the official website at ugadmission.uod.ac.in. Students must accept their seats and pay the fee by August 17, 2025. This round covers performance-based programmes, ward quota, CW (Children/Wards of University employees), ECA (Extra-Curricular Activities), and sports categories. 

DU CSAS UG Admission 2025 Key Highlights 

Check the details of DU CSAS UG 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

DU CSAS UG Admission 2025

Board name 

University of Delhi (UoD)

Delhi University (DU)

Academic year

2025-26

Official website 

ugadmission.uod.ac.in

Admission website 

admission.uod.ac.in

Admission format 

Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS)

Level 

Undergraduate 

Seat acceptance fee payment last date 

August 17, 2025

Round 3 Seat Allotment list release date 

August 13, 2025 at 5 PM

Categories 

Ward quota 

CW (Children/Wards of University employees) 

ECA (Extra-Curricular Activities)

Sports

Programmes covered 

Music

BFA

PE (Physical Education)

H&S (Health, Environment & Sports)

Also Read: 

 

DU CSAS UG Admission 2025 Important Dates

Candidates falling in the ward quota, CW (Children/Wards of University employees), ECA (Extra-Curricular Activities), and sports categories can check the following important dates for DU UG CSAS Admissions 2025:

Event

Date and Time

Round 3 seat allocation release date 

August 13, 2025 at 5 PM

Dates to Accept Allocated Seats

August 13 - 17, 2025

Colleges verify and approve applications

August 13 - 17, 2025

Fee payment last date 

August 17, 205 by 4:59 PM

Related Stories

Candidates who have been allotted seats must accept and proceed with the admission procedures, following the laid deadline. Any failure or delay in the admission process will lead to forfeiture of the allocated seat.

Also Read: 

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More
    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Latest Stories

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News