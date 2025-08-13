DU CSAS UG 2025: Third Round Seat Allotment Result Out at ugadmission.uod.ac.in; Details Here

DU CSAS UG Admission 2025: The University of Delhi, called Delhi University (DU) has declared the DU Undergraduate (UG) Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment today, August 13, 2025. The list is released on the official website at ugadmission.uod.ac.in. Students must accept their seats and pay the fee by August 17, 2025. This round covers performance-based programmes, ward quota, CW (Children/Wards of University employees), ECA (Extra-Curricular Activities), and sports categories.
DU CSAS UG Admission 2025 Key Highlights
Check the details of DU CSAS UG 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
DU CSAS UG Admission 2025
|
Board name
|
University of Delhi (UoD)
Delhi University (DU)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
ugadmission.uod.ac.in
|
Admission website
|
admission.uod.ac.in
|
Admission format
|
Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS)
|
Level
|
Undergraduate
|
Seat acceptance fee payment last date
|
August 17, 2025
|
Round 3 Seat Allotment list release date
|
August 13, 2025 at 5 PM
|
Categories
|
Ward quota
CW (Children/Wards of University employees)
ECA (Extra-Curricular Activities)
Sports
|
Programmes covered
|
Music
BFA
PE (Physical Education)
H&S (Health, Environment & Sports)
DU CSAS UG Admission 2025 Important Dates
Candidates falling in the ward quota, CW (Children/Wards of University employees), ECA (Extra-Curricular Activities), and sports categories can check the following important dates for DU UG CSAS Admissions 2025:
|
Event
|
Date and Time
|
Round 3 seat allocation release date
|
August 13, 2025 at 5 PM
|
Dates to Accept Allocated Seats
|
August 13 - 17, 2025
|
Colleges verify and approve applications
|
August 13 - 17, 2025
|
Fee payment last date
|
August 17, 205 by 4:59 PM
Candidates who have been allotted seats must accept and proceed with the admission procedures, following the laid deadline. Any failure or delay in the admission process will lead to forfeiture of the allocated seat.
