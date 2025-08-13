DU CSAS UG 2025: Third Round Seat Allotment Result Out at ugadmission.uod.ac.in; Details Here

DU CSAS UG Admission 2025: The University of Delhi, called Delhi University (DU) has declared the DU Undergraduate (UG) Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment today, August 13, 2025. The list is released on the official website at ugadmission.uod.ac.in. Students must accept their seats and pay the fee by August 17, 2025. This round covers performance-based programmes, ward quota, CW (Children/Wards of University employees), ECA (Extra-Curricular Activities), and sports categories.

DU CSAS UG Admission 2025 Key Highlights

Check the details of DU CSAS UG 2025 here: