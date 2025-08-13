Bihar NEET counselling 2025: BCECEB Released Revised Schedule for Round 1 at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar NEET Counselling 2025: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the Bihar National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Revised Schedule. Candidates can now register for Round 1 online on the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in from today, August 13, 2025. The last date to register is August 18, 2025.
Under the revised schedule, the previous registrations and applications filled between July 30 to August 8 have been considered null and void. They will need to start afresh as per the new schedule.
Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Check the important highlights of Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
Bihar NEET Counselling 2025
|
Exam name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG)
|
Board name
|
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
|
State
|
Bihar
|
Stream
|
Medical
Dental
|
Level
|
Undergraduate
|
Programmes
|
MBBS
BDS
|
Registration dates
|
August 13 - 18, 2025
Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025 Revised schedule
Candidates must know the revised Bihar NEET Round 1 Counselling 2025 schedule as mentioned below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Revised Online Registration and Choice filling of Application Form Dates
|
August 13 - 18, 2025
|
Choice Filling and Locking Last Date
|
August 19, 2025
|
Release of Rank Card
|
August 20, 2025
|
Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Release Date
|
August 24, 2025
|
Round 1 Allotment Order Dates
|
August 26 - 28, 2025
|
Documents Verification and Admission Dates
|
August 26 - 28, 2025
