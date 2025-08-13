Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
Bihar NEET counselling 2025: BCECEB Released Revised Schedule for Round 1 at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar NEET Counselling 2025: BCECEB has released a revised schedule for Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 online registration to begin from today, August 13 to August 18, 2025, on the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. All previous registrations and applications from July 30 to August 8 are discarded and candidates just re-register in order to be eligible for the round 1 counselling.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Aug 13, 2025, 15:45 IST
Bihar NEET Counselling 2025 Round 1 revised schedule released.
Bihar NEET Counselling 2025 Round 1 revised schedule released.
Bihar NEET Counselling 2025: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the Bihar National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Revised Schedule. Candidates can now register for Round 1 online on the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in from today, August 13, 2025. The last date to register is August 18, 2025

Under the revised schedule, the previous registrations and applications filled between July 30 to August 8 have been considered null and void. They will need to start afresh as per the new schedule.

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Check the important highlights of Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

Bihar NEET Counselling 2025

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG)

Board name 

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

State 

Bihar 

Stream 

Medical 

Dental 

Level 

Undergraduate 

Programmes 

MBBS

BDS

Registration dates

August 13 - 18, 2025

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025 Revised schedule

Candidates must know the revised Bihar NEET Round 1 Counselling 2025 schedule as mentioned below: 

Events

Dates

Revised Online Registration and Choice filling of Application Form Dates

August 13 - 18, 2025

Choice Filling and Locking Last Date

August 19, 2025

Release of Rank Card

August 20, 2025

Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Release Date

August 24, 2025

Round 1 Allotment Order Dates 

August 26 - 28, 2025

Documents Verification and Admission Dates

August 26 - 28, 2025

