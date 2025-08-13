Bihar NEET counselling 2025: BCECEB Released Revised Schedule for Round 1 at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar NEET Counselling 2025: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the Bihar National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Revised Schedule. Candidates can now register for Round 1 online on the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in from today, August 13, 2025. The last date to register is August 18, 2025.

Under the revised schedule, the previous registrations and applications filled between July 30 to August 8 have been considered null and void. They will need to start afresh as per the new schedule.

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Check the important highlights of Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025 here: