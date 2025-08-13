NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Release Final Merit List Likely Soon; Check Details Here

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Final Merit List soon. Candidates will need to visit the official website at mcc.nic.in. Candidates will need to use their NEET UG Roll Number and Password to check the list online.
On August 12, 2025, the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result was released where around 26,608 candidates were allotted seats across MBBS and BDS programmes across medical institutions in India. Candidates can check the NEET UG Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result PDF on the official website to check their status.
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Check the important points of NEET UG Counselling 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Final Merit List
|
Exam name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG)
|
Board name
|
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
mcc.nic.in
|
Stream
|
Medical
Dental
|
Programmes
|
MBBS
BDS
MSc Nursing
|
Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result
|
August 12, 2025
|
Round 1 Final Seat Allotment List release date
|
August 2025 (expected)
Also Read on NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Final Seat Allotment List LIVE Updates
How to Check NEET UG Counselling 2025 Final Seat Allotment List?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their NEET UG Counselling 2025 Final Seat Allotment List online:
- Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on’UG Medical’ tab
- On the ‘LATEST NEWS’ ribbon, click on the notification for final allotment release link
- NEET UG Final Seat Allotment List PDF will appear
- Check your status and download the pdf
- Visit the login window
- Enter your NEET UG Roll Number and Password
- Solve captcha and submit
- Download your allotment letter for further admission process
