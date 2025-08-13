NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Release Final Merit List Likely Soon; Check Details Here

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Final Merit List soon. Candidates will need to visit the official website at mcc.nic.in. Candidates will need to use their NEET UG Roll Number and Password to check the list online.

On August 12, 2025, the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result was released where around 26,608 candidates were allotted seats across MBBS and BDS programmes across medical institutions in India. Candidates can check the NEET UG Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result PDF on the official website to check their status.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Check the important points of NEET UG Counselling 2025 here: