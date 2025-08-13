Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Release Final Merit List Likely Soon; Check Details Here

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon release the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Final Merit List on its official website at mcc.nic.in. Candidates will be able to check the list online using their NEET UG Roll Number and Password.

Aug 13, 2025, 12:41 IST
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Final Merit List to be released soon.
NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Final Merit List soon. Candidates will need to visit the official website at mcc.nic.in. Candidates will need to use their NEET UG Roll Number and Password to check the list online.

On August 12, 2025, the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result was released where around 26,608 candidates were allotted seats across MBBS and BDS programmes across medical institutions in India. Candidates can check the NEET UG Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result PDF on the official website to check their status.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights 

Check the important points of NEET UG Counselling 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Final Merit List 

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG)

Board name 

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

mcc.nic.in

Stream 

Medical 

Dental 

Programmes 

MBBS

BDS

MSc Nursing

Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result

August 12, 2025 

Round 1 Final Seat Allotment List release date 

August 2025 (expected)

How to Check NEET UG Counselling 2025 Final Seat Allotment List?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their NEET UG Counselling 2025 Final Seat Allotment List online:

  1. Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on’UG Medical’ tab
  3. On the ‘LATEST NEWS’ ribbon, click on the notification for final allotment release link
  4. NEET UG Final Seat Allotment List PDF will appear
  5. Check your status and download the pdf
  6. Visit the login window 
  7. Enter your NEET UG Roll Number and Password
  8. Solve captcha and submit
  9. Download your allotment letter for further admission process

