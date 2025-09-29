Asia Cup Winners List 2025
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registration Begin Today at mcc.nic.in, Apply Until October 5

Sep 29, 2025, 08:50 IST

NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 registrations begin today at mcc.nic.in. Eligible candidates can register through the direct link given here. 

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registration Begin
Key Points

  • Last date to apply for round 3 counselling os October 5
  • Applications available at mcc.nic.in
  • Round 3 allotment result on October 8

The Medical Counselling Committee will commence the new registration for NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 today, September 29, 2025. Candidates partipating in the third round of counselling must complete the registration and choice filling process by October 5, 2025. The choice filling window will open tomorrow, September 30, 2025.

Candidates must note that the NEET UG 2025 round 3 counselling is not the final counselling round. Candidates will be able to participate in the Online stray vacancy round after the third round allotment is completed. 

NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 3 registration will be available on the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also register for the third round of allotment through the direct link given below.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registration - Click Here

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Schedule

Events Date
Registration/ Payment September 29 to October 5, 2025
Choice Filling/ Locking September 30 to October 5, 2025
Processing of Seat Allotment October 6 to 7, 2025
Result October 8, 2025
Reporting October 9 to 17, 2025


NEET UG Round 3 Counselling Registrations: Steps to Apply

The NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 3 registration window will be available soon. Follow the steps provided below to register

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET UG counselling

Step 2: Click on new registration link

Step 3: Enter the NEET UG roll number and and password

Step 4: Enter the required details

Step 5: Complete the choice filling process

Step 6: Save choices and click on submit

