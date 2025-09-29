NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registration Begin Today at mcc.nic.in, Apply Until October 5

Key Points
- Last date to apply for round 3 counselling os October 5
- Applications available at mcc.nic.in
- Round 3 allotment result on October 8
The Medical Counselling Committee will commence the new registration for NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 today, September 29, 2025. Candidates partipating in the third round of counselling must complete the registration and choice filling process by October 5, 2025. The choice filling window will open tomorrow, September 30, 2025.
Candidates must note that the NEET UG 2025 round 3 counselling is not the final counselling round. Candidates will be able to participate in the Online stray vacancy round after the third round allotment is completed.
NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 3 registration will be available on the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also register for the third round of allotment through the direct link given below.
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Schedule
|Events
|Date
|Registration/ Payment
|September 29 to October 5, 2025
|Choice Filling/ Locking
|September 30 to October 5, 2025
|Processing of Seat Allotment
|October 6 to 7, 2025
|Result
|October 8, 2025
|Reporting
|October 9 to 17, 2025
NEET UG Round 3 Counselling Registrations: Steps to Apply
The NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 3 registration window will be available soon. Follow the steps provided below to register
Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET UG counselling
Step 2: Click on new registration link
Step 3: Enter the NEET UG roll number and and password
Step 4: Enter the required details
Step 5: Complete the choice filling process
Step 6: Save choices and click on submit
