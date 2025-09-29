NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registration Begin Today at mcc.nic.in, Apply Until October 5

The Medical Counselling Committee will commence the new registration for NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 today, September 29, 2025. Candidates partipating in the third round of counselling must complete the registration and choice filling process by October 5, 2025. The choice filling window will open tomorrow, September 30, 2025.

Candidates must note that the NEET UG 2025 round 3 counselling is not the final counselling round. Candidates will be able to participate in the Online stray vacancy round after the third round allotment is completed.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 3 registration will be available on the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also register for the third round of allotment through the direct link given below.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registration - Click Here