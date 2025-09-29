DSSSB Result 2025 Released at dsssb.delhi.gov.in for Various Posts - Steps to Download Result PDF Here

DSSSB Result 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) on its official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in has released the DSSSB Result 2025 for various posts in departments such as Education, Health & Family Welfare, MCD, NDMC, and Delhi Prisons. Candidates who appeared in the DSSSB exam 2025 conducted between July and August 2025.

The DSSSB result 2025 has been released in the PDF format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates.

DSSSB Result 2025 OUT

The DSSSB Result 2025 has officially been declared on September 29, 2025, for multiple post codes across departments such as Education, Urban Development, Delhi Jal Board, and Prisons. Candidates who appeared in the DSSSB Tier 1 and Tier 2 exams conducted earlier this year can now download their results directly from the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The board has released post-wise merit lists in PDF format, listing roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. Click on the direct link below to download the DSSSB Result 2025 PDF.