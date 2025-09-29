DSSSB Result 2025 Released at dsssb.delhi.gov.in for Various Posts - Steps to Download Result PDF Here

Asia Cup Winners List 2025
By Mohd Salman
Sep 29, 2025, 19:07 IST

DSSSB Result 2025 has been released on September 29, 2025 for various posts Assistant Director, Junior Laboratory Analyst, and Chair Side Assistant. Candidates can download post-wise merit list PDFs from dsssb.delhi.gov.in and check roll numbers.

DSSSB Result 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) on its official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in has released the DSSSB Result 2025 for various posts in departments such as Education, Health & Family Welfare, MCD, NDMC, and Delhi Prisons. Candidates who appeared in the DSSSB exam 2025 conducted between July and August 2025.
The DSSSB result 2025 has been released in the PDF format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates.

DSSSB Result 2025 OUT

The DSSSB Result 2025 has officially been declared on September 29, 2025, for multiple post codes across departments such as Education, Urban Development, Delhi Jal Board, and Prisons. Candidates who appeared in the DSSSB Tier 1 and Tier 2 exams conducted earlier this year can now download their results directly from the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The board has released post-wise merit lists in PDF format, listing roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. Click on the direct link below to download the DSSSB Result 2025 PDF.

DSSSB Result 2025: Overview

The DSSSB Result 2025 has been officially declared on September 29, 2025, for a wide range of post codes under various departments of the Delhi Government. Check the table below for DSSSB Result 2025 Key Highlights

Feature

Details

Exam Authority

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)

Result Release Date

September 29, 2025

Official Website

dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Posts Covered

Various Posts

Result Format

PDF with roll numbers and marks

Next Stage

E-dossier submission / Document Verification

How to Download DSSSB Result 2025?

Candidate can click on the direct link provided above to check the DSSSB Result 2025 for various posts or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in
  • On the homepage click on “Results” under the Important Information section
  • Now select “Latest Result” from the dropdown
  • Check your post code and click “Download/View”
  • Open the PDF and search your roll number using Ctrl+F

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

