DSSSB Result 2025 Released at dsssb.delhi.gov.in for Various Posts - Steps to Download Result PDF Here

DSSSB Result 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) on its official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in has released the DSSSB Result 2025 for various posts in departments such as Education, Health & Family Welfare, MCD, NDMC, and Delhi Prisons. Candidates who appeared in the DSSSB exam 2025 conducted between July and August 2025.
The DSSSB Result 2025 has officially been declared on September 29, 2025, for multiple post codes across departments such as Education, Urban Development, Delhi Jal Board, and Prisons. Candidates who appeared in the DSSSB Tier 1 and Tier 2 exams conducted earlier this year can now download their results directly from the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The board has released post-wise merit lists in PDF format, listing roll numbers of shortlisted candidates.
DSSSB Result 2025
DSSSB Result 2025
DSSSB Result 2025
DSSSB Result 2025: Overview
The DSSSB Result 2025 has been officially declared on September 29, 2025, for a wide range of post codes under various departments of the Delhi Government. Check the table below for DSSSB Result 2025 Key Highlights
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Exam Authority
|
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)
|
Result Release Date
|
September 29, 2025
|
Official Website
|
dsssb.delhi.gov.in
|
Posts Covered
|
Various Posts
|
Result Format
|
PDF with roll numbers and marks
|
Next Stage
|
E-dossier submission / Document Verification
|
Official Website
|
dsssb.delhi.gov.in
How to Download DSSSB Result 2025?
Candidate can click on the direct link provided above to check the DSSSB Result 2025 for various posts or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in
- On the homepage click on “Results” under the Important Information section
- Now select “Latest Result” from the dropdown
- Check your post code and click “Download/View”
- Open the PDF and search your roll number using Ctrl+F
