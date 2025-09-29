HBSE Date Sheet 2026: Haryana Board to Release Class 10th, 12th Time Table Soon at bseh.org.in; Details here

Key Points
- HBSE Date Sheet 2026 for classes 10 and 12 will be released soon.
- Candidates will need to visit the official website at bseh.org.in.
- The date sheet PDF will carry exam dates, times, and general instructions for the students.
HBSE Date Sheet 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) will release the Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Date Sheet soon. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the datesheet at bseh.org.in. According to past year trends, the board is expected to start the board exams for classes 10 and 12 from February till April 2026. The date sheet PDF will carry the exam dates for all subjects for both classes, the timings of the exam as well as the general instructions for students.
HBSE Exam 2026 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important details of HBSE Exam 2026, scheduled from February to April 2026:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
HBSE Date Sheet 2026
|
Board name
|
Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
bseh.org.in
|
State
|
Haryana
|
Classes
|
10
12
|
Exam dates (expected)
|
February - April 2026
Also Read | ICSE ISC Exam Time Table 2026: CISCE to Release Soon Class 10th, 12th Exams Dates at cisce.org; Details here
How to Check HBSE Class 12, 10 Date Sheet 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the Haryana Board Date Sheet 2026 for classes 10 and 12:
- Visit the official website at bseh.org.in
- On the homepage, under the ‘Quick Links,’ click on ‘Date Sheet’
- In the redirected page, click on the link for HBSE Class 10, 12 date sheet 2026
- Download the HBSE 12th date sheet 2026/ HBSE 10th date sheet 2026 for future use
