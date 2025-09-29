HBSE Date Sheet 2026: Haryana Board to Release Class 10th, 12th Time Table Soon at bseh.org.in; Details here

HBSE Date Sheet 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) will release the Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Date Sheet soon. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the datesheet at bseh.org.in. According to past year trends, the board is expected to start the board exams for classes 10 and 12 from February till April 2026. The date sheet PDF will carry the exam dates for all subjects for both classes, the timings of the exam as well as the general instructions for students.

HBSE Exam 2026 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details of HBSE Exam 2026, scheduled from February to April 2026: