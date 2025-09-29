ICSE ISC Exam Time Table 2026: CISCE to Release Soon Class 10th, 12th Exams Dates at cisce.org; Details here

ICSE timetable 2026: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will release the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate datesheet 2026 soon. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the schedule at cisce.org. Candidates will be able to check the datesheet online in PDF form when the board releases it.

ICSE ISC Date Sheet 2026 Release Date and Time

CISCE is expected to release the ICSE and ISC exam time tables soon. According to past year trends, the time tables will be released on the official website in early October 2025. CBSE recently released the class 10 and 12 exam datesheet, it is expected that the CISCE will also release their datesheet soon.

How to check ICSE ISC Board Exam Dates 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the CISCE board exam 2026 time table on the official website when the board releases it: