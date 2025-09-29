Top 10 Largest U.S. Coffee Manufacturers: Check Complete List!

Coffee has moved beyond simply being a morning habit for Americans. Since the 1960s, coffee has become an entire industry that wakes up millions of people each and every day. Some of the biggest coffee companies in the world are based in the United States, including the global leaders, Nestlé and Starbucks, as well as the specialty companies, Peet's and Intelligentsia. These companies don't just sell coffee to households and coffee shops. They influence what consumers want, generate a brewing "revolution," and establish quality protocols for the rest of the world to follow. Revenues in the billions of dollars, along with significant influence on culture, have allowed U.S. coffee producers to lead all content for the U.S. and world coffee markets. This article examines the top 10 coffee producers in the U.S. and their backgrounds, purposes, contributions, and activities in the U.S. coffee scene.

Check Out: Top 10 Largest U.S. Pharmaceutical Manufacturers: Check Complete List Here Top 10 Largest U.S. Coffee Manufacturers Here are the top 10 largest U.S. Coffee Manufacturers along with their year founded: Rank Company Year Founded 1 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. 1981 (Keurig), merged 2018 2 J.M. Smucker Company (Folgers, Dunkin’ Packaged Coffee) 1897 (Smucker’s founded), Folgers est. 1850 3 Nestlé USA (Nescafé, others) 1938 (Nescafé brand), Nestlé USA est. 1900s 4 Starbucks Corporation 1971 5 Peet’s Coffee & Tea 1966 6 Lavazza North America 1895 (Italy; U.S. expansion in 1980s) 7 Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA 1973 (MZB Group founded in Italy; U.S. arm later) 8 Blue Bottle Coffee 2002 9 Intelligentsia Coffee & Tea 1995 10 Caribou Coffee 1992

1. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Keurig Dr Pepper is at the forefront of the coffee market in the U.S. and is often recognized for its well-known K-Cup single-serve system. Keurig Dr Pepper was established in 2018 through a merger of the Keurig Green Mountain coffee company and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company achieved $3.97 billion in coffee segment revenue in 2024. The company's unique technology, strategic partnerships with major brands, and leading position on retail shelves have changed how households brew coffee in the U.S. As the company offers convenience and diversity to be brewed-at-home coffee selection options, it solidifies itself as a significant player in the market. 2. J.M. Smucker Company (Folgers, Dunkin' Packaged Coffee) The J.M. Smucker Company has become a household name in the realm of American morning coffee predominantly through Folgers and Dunkin' packaged coffee. The company's coffee segment in U.S. retailers generated $2.8 billion in sales in fiscal year 2025.

Smucker's established position among U.S. retailers, strong brands, and price points of its blends contribute to Smucker's classification as a leading coffee producer. Its established supply chain and ultimate brand recognition across the nation help ensure that those brands show up as leaders in retail grocery coffee format categories, regardless of brew-at-home concept. 3. Nestlé USA (Nescafé, Nespresso, Others) Nestlé, the multi-national food company and major player in many food categories in the U.S., is also a major coffee company in the U.S. Nested within Nestlé are the Nescafé, Nespresso, and Blue Bottle Coffee brands. In the U.S., the company does not state what portion of its global coffee sales it generates, but globally, the company hauls in well over $27 billion dollars in coffee sales each year, marking Nestlé as one of the largest coffee companies in the world.

The company competes in instant, pods, and specialty sectors of the U.S. market simultaneously, keeping Nestlé at the heart of both the regular-value segment, as well as the premium, specialty, and ultra-premium categories. 4. Starbucks Corporation Established in 1971, Starbucks has become arguably the most well-known coffee company in the world, with thousands of owned and franchise coffee houses around the globe. Starbucks also operates roasting and package sales for both retail as well as in-house sellers and distributors. In fiscal year 2024, Starbucks earned a global revenue of $36.18 billion dollars, with much of that revenue attributed to coffee. Starbucks continues to leverage it's brand strength, roasting scale, as well as specialty coffee blends, 5. Peet's Coffee & Tea Peet's Coffee, which emerged in 1966 in Berkeley, California, is known for spawning the specialty coffee movement in the U.S. With its signature dark, bold roasted coffees, Peet's operates cafés, wholesale, and retail sales.