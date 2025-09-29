Asia Cup Winners List 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Top 10 Largest U.S. Coffee Manufacturers: Check Complete List!

By Ayukta Zisha
Sep 29, 2025, 09:10 EDT

Coffee has evolved into a significant U.S. industry, with major players like Nestlé and Starbucks, alongside specialty companies such as Peet's and Intelligentsia, shaping consumer preferences and quality standards. This article details the top 10 U.S. coffee manufacturers, including Keurig Dr Pepper, J.M. Smucker Company, and Starbucks, highlighting their backgrounds, contributions, and activities in the dynamic American coffee market, which generates billions in revenue and holds global influence.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Top 10 Largest U.S. Coffee Manufacturers
Top 10 Largest U.S. Coffee Manufacturers

Coffee has moved beyond simply being a morning habit for Americans. Since the 1960s, coffee has become an entire industry that wakes up millions of people each and every day. Some of the biggest coffee companies in the world are based in the United States, including the global leaders, Nestlé and Starbucks, as well as the specialty companies, Peet's and Intelligentsia. These companies don't just sell coffee to households and coffee shops. 

They influence what consumers want, generate a brewing "revolution," and establish quality protocols for the rest of the world to follow. Revenues in the billions of dollars, along with significant influence on culture, have allowed U.S. coffee producers to lead all content for the U.S. and world coffee markets. This article examines the top 10 coffee producers in the U.S. and their backgrounds, purposes, contributions, and activities in the U.S. coffee scene.

Check Out: Top 10 Largest U.S. Pharmaceutical Manufacturers: Check Complete List Here

Top 10 Largest U.S. Coffee Manufacturers

Here are the top 10 largest U.S. Coffee Manufacturers along with their year founded: 

Rank

Company

Year Founded

1

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

1981 (Keurig), merged 2018

2

J.M. Smucker Company (Folgers, Dunkin’ Packaged Coffee)

1897 (Smucker’s founded), Folgers est. 1850

3

Nestlé USA (Nescafé, others)

1938 (Nescafé brand), Nestlé USA est. 1900s

4

Starbucks Corporation

1971

5

Peet’s Coffee & Tea

1966

6

Lavazza North America

1895 (Italy; U.S. expansion in 1980s)

7

Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA

1973 (MZB Group founded in Italy; U.S. arm later)

8

Blue Bottle Coffee

2002

9

Intelligentsia Coffee & Tea

1995

10

Caribou Coffee

1992

Generated image

1. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. 

Keurig Dr Pepper is at the forefront of the coffee market in the U.S. and is often recognized for its well-known K-Cup single-serve system. Keurig Dr Pepper was established in 2018 through a merger of the Keurig Green Mountain coffee company and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company achieved $3.97 billion in coffee segment revenue in 2024.

 The company's unique technology, strategic partnerships with major brands, and leading position on retail shelves have changed how households brew coffee in the U.S. As the company offers convenience and diversity to be brewed-at-home coffee selection options, it solidifies itself as a significant player in the market. 

2. J.M. Smucker Company (Folgers, Dunkin' Packaged Coffee)

The J.M. Smucker Company has become a household name in the realm of American morning coffee predominantly through Folgers and Dunkin' packaged coffee. The company's coffee segment in U.S. retailers generated $2.8 billion in sales in fiscal year 2025.

 Smucker's established position among U.S. retailers, strong brands, and price points of its blends contribute to Smucker's classification as a leading coffee producer. Its established supply chain and ultimate brand recognition across the nation help ensure that those brands show up as leaders in retail grocery coffee format categories, regardless of brew-at-home concept.

3. Nestlé USA (Nescafé, Nespresso, Others) 

Nestlé, the multi-national food company and major player in many food categories in the U.S., is also a major coffee company in the U.S. Nested within Nestlé are the Nescafé, Nespresso, and Blue Bottle Coffee brands. In the U.S., the company does not state what portion of its global coffee sales it generates, but globally, the company hauls in well over $27 billion dollars in coffee sales each year, marking Nestlé as one of the largest coffee companies in the world.

 The company competes in instant, pods, and specialty sectors of the U.S. market simultaneously, keeping Nestlé at the heart of both the regular-value segment, as well as the premium, specialty, and ultra-premium categories.

4. Starbucks Corporation

Established in 1971, Starbucks has become arguably the most well-known coffee company in the world, with thousands of owned and franchise coffee houses around the globe. Starbucks also operates roasting and package sales for both retail as well as in-house sellers and distributors.

 In fiscal year 2024, Starbucks earned a global revenue of $36.18 billion dollars, with much of that revenue attributed to coffee. Starbucks continues to leverage it's brand strength, roasting scale, as well as specialty coffee blends,

5. Peet's Coffee & Tea

Peet's Coffee, which emerged in 1966 in Berkeley, California, is known for spawning the specialty coffee movement in the U.S. With its signature dark, bold roasted coffees, Peet's operates cafés, wholesale, and retail sales. 

Although recent revenue isn't made public, estimates indicate that sales are in the billions of dollars annually through JAB Holding Company. Peet's has also provided tastes to consumers and encouraged other competitors, like Starbucks. 


Ayukta Zisha
Ayukta Zisha

Content Writer

    Ayukta Zisha is a Content Writer and Published Author with a Master’s degree in English Literature. She also holds a certification in Digital Marketing from IIT Delhi. Deeply passionate about art, aesthetics, and literature, Ayukta brings a unique creative flair to her writing. A dedicated bibliophile, she continues to explore and share her love for words through engaging and insightful content. You can reach out to her at ayukta.zisha@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags