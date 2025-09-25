RPSC Admit Card 2025: Download Assistant Engineer (AE) Exam Admit Card PDF at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in - Link Here

RPSC AE Admit Card 2025 Out: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the exam admit card for the post of Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam - 2024 on its official website. The written exam for the Assistant Engineer is scheduled to be held from September 28 to 30, 2025 across the state. Candidates registered successfully for the above posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website -https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. You can access the direct link to download the hall ticket given below- RPSC AE Admit Card 2025 Download To download the hall ticket for the Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam under Advt. No. 10/2024-2025, you will have to use your login credentials to the link. Alternatively the RPSC AE Admit Card 2025 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-

RPSC AE Admit Card 2025 Download Link RPSC AE Admit Card 2025 Credentials Required To download the hall ticket, candidates will have to provide their crucial login credentials to the link on the official website. Below are the details of the login credentials required to provide to the link- Admit Card For

Application No.

Date Of Birth

CAPTCHA RPSC AE Admit Card 2025 The detailed information including exam schedule and admit card download link is available here. You can get all the details about the recruitment drive for Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam - 2024 summariesed below. Institution Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) Post Name Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam Exam Date September 28 to 30, 2025 Admit Card Status Out Official Website https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

How to Download RPSC AE Admit Card 2025? Candidates can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below. Step 1 : Visit the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) at - https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link Press note regarding Admit Card for Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam under Advt. No. 10/2024-2025on the home page.

Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the required admit card in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference. RPSC AE Admit Card 2025 Exam Day Instructions Candidates set to appear in the Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam under Advt. No. 10/2024-2025 are to download the hall ticket and follow all the guidelines mentioned on the same. You must follow the crucial instructions during appearing in the exam for your better performance. Below are the set of guidelines you should keep in mind-