CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

RPSC Admit Card 2025: Download Assistant Engineer (AE) Exam Admit Card PDF at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in - Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Sep 25, 2025, 11:00 IST

RPSC AE Admit Card 2025 has been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) for the post of Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam - 2024 on its official website. The written exam is scheduled to be held  from September 28 to 30, 2025 across the state.  Check all details here. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Get all details about RPSC Admit Card 2025 here
Get all details about RPSC Admit Card 2025 here

RPSC AE Admit Card 2025 Out: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the exam admit card for the post of Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam - 2024 on its official website. The written exam for the Assistant Engineer is scheduled to be held from September 28 to 30, 2025 across the state. Candidates registered successfully for the above posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website -https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. You can access the direct link to download the hall ticket given below-

RPSC AE Admit Card 2025 Download

To download the hall ticket for the Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam under Advt. No. 10/2024-2025, you will have to use your login credentials to the link. Alternatively the RPSC AE Admit Card 2025 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-

RPSC AE Admit Card 2025  Download Link 

RPSC AE Admit Card 2025 Credentials Required

To download the hall ticket, candidates will have to provide their crucial login credentials to the link on the official website. Below are the details of the login credentials required to provide to the link-

  • Admit Card For
  • Application No.
  • Date Of Birth
  • CAPTCHA

RPSC AE Admit Card 2025  

The detailed information including exam schedule and admit card download link is available here. You  can get all the details  about the recruitment drive for Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam - 2024 summariesed below.

Institution  Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)
Post Name  Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam
Exam Date September 28 to 30, 2025
Admit Card Status  Out
Official Website  https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

How to Download RPSC AE Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below. 

  • Step 1 : Visit the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) at - https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
  • Step 2: Click on the link Press note regarding Admit Card for Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam under Advt. No. 10/2024-2025on the home page.  
  • Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.
  • Step 4: You will get the required admit card in a new window.
  • Step 5: Download and save it for future reference. 

RPSC AE Admit Card 2025 Exam Day Instructions

Candidates set to appear in the Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam under Advt. No. 10/2024-2025 are to download the hall ticket and follow all the guidelines mentioned on the same. You must follow the crucial instructions during appearing in the exam for your better performance. Below are the set of guidelines you should keep in mind-

  • Reach the center before reporting time.
  • Please carry a printed hall ticket and one valid ID proof.
  • Avoid electronics equipment including mobile phones, calculators, smartwatches, or study materials.
  • Follow instructions of the invigilators strictly.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News