Wheat is one of the most important staple foods worldwide, providing essential nutrition and forming the base of bread, pasta, noodles, and many traditional dishes. In 2025, global wheat consumption continues to rise due to population growth, urbanisation, and increasing demand for processed foods. Understanding which countries consume the most wheat is crucial for food security, international trade, and agricultural planning. This article highlights the top 10 countries by wheat consumption in 2025, exploring consumption patterns, domestic demand, and the role of wheat in daily diets. Top 10 Countries by Wheat Consumption in 2025 China China is the largest consumer of wheat in the world in 2025, with an estimated consumption of 151 million metric tonnes. Wheat is a staple in China, used in noodles, steamed buns, bread, and other daily meals. The growing population and urban lifestyle trends make China a dominant player in global wheat demand.

India India ranks second in wheat consumption, using around 112 million metric tonnes annually. Wheat is a staple in the Indian diet, particularly in northern states, for making chapati, paratha, and other wheat-based foods. Growing population and the expanding food processing sector drive India’s wheat demand higher every year. European Union (EU) The European Union collectively consumes about 138 million metric tonnes of wheat in 2025. Major contributors include France, Germany, and Italy. Wheat in the EU is used for bread, pasta, pastries, and livestock feed. Domestic consumption along with export policies shape the EU’s wheat market. United States The United States consumes nearly 28 million metric tonnes of wheat annually. Wheat is mainly used in bread, flour, bakery products, and processed foods. While the U.S. is also a major wheat exporter, domestic consumption remains high for households and the food industry.

Pakistan Pakistan consumes approximately 28 million metric tonnes of wheat, making it one of the top consumers globally. Wheat is the core of the Pakistani diet, used in roti, naan, and other traditional foods. Seasonal production fluctuations and imports influence overall wheat consumption. Russia Russia consumes around 23 million metric tonnes of wheat annually. While Russia is a leading wheat exporter, domestic consumption for bread, pasta, and processed foods remains high. Agricultural policies and population needs affect the Russian wheat market. Egypt Egypt’s wheat consumption reaches 19.3 million metric tonnes, making it Africa’s top wheat consumer. Wheat is crucial in Egyptian diets, especially for bread and pastries. The country heavily relies on imports to meet domestic consumption. Iran