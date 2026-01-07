Top 50 CBSE Class 12 Chemistry MCQs with Answers for High Score in Pre Board Exam 2026

Top 50 CBSE Class 12 Chemistry MCQs with Answers: CBSE Class 12 Chemistry is a crucial subject that requires strong conceptual clarity and regular practice to score well in the board examinations. To help students prepare effectively, this article provides the Top 50 CBSE Class 12 Chemistry MCQs for Pre-Board.

These multiple-choice questions are carefully prepared by taking reference from previous years’ CBSE Question Papers, sample papers, and the latest exam pattern. CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam 2026 is scheduled on 28 February 2026 (Saturday). The MCQs cover important topics from physical, organic, and inorganic chemistry, ensuring balanced revision of the syllabus. Practising these MCQs will help students improve accuracy, save time during the exam, and gain confidence for the CBSE Class 12 Exam 2026 for chemistry.