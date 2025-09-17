RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
Rajasthan Police Constable Answer key 2025 Out at police.rajasthan.gov.in, PDF Download Link Here

Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025: Rajasthan Police Department has released the question paper pdf on September 17, 2025 at police.rajasthan.gov.in. The answer key pdf contains the correct answer against each question. Direct link to pdf response sheet provided here.

Rajasthan Police Answer Key 2025
Rajasthan Police Answer Key 2025

Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025: The Rajasthan Police Department has released the Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025 on its official website, police.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2025 was held on September 13 and 14, 2025 for over 10000 constable vacancies. Candidates who have attempted the examination can now download the response sheets pdf and calculate their estimated marks. For each correct answer 1 mark will be awarded, and for each incorrect answer 0.25 marks will be deducted. Rajasthan Police Constable also opens an objection window for raising objections against any discrepancies.

Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025 OUT

The Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025 was released at police.rajasthan.gov.in on September 17, 2025, after the successful completion of the written examination conducted on September 13 and September 14, 2025. This Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key OUT includes correct answers for all sets and shifts, allowing candidates to calculate their estimated marks.

Also Check,

Rajasthan Police Constable Expected Cutoff

Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025 PDF Download

The Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025 has been released in the PDF format containing the correct answers containing the setwise correct options. The board has also activated the objection window, allowing candidates to challenge any discrepancies by submitting valid proof within the stipulated timeline. Click on the direct link below to download the Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025 PDF.

Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025

PDF Download

Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025

Candidates who have attempted the examination on September 13 and 14, 2025 and now match their answers with Rajasthan Police Question Paper 2025 with the official answer Key

Feature

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Rajasthan Police Department

Post Name

Constable

Total Vacancies

10,000

Exam Dates

13th & 14th September 2025

Answer Key Release Date

Expected by 20th September 2025 (Provisional)

Mode of Exam

Offline (OMR-Based)

Marking Scheme

+1 for correct, -0.25 for incorrect answers

Objection Window

To be announced with provisional key

Official Website

police.rajasthan.gov.in

How to Download the Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025?

Candidates can download the Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025 by clicking on the direct link above or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit police.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Navigate to the Recruitment section.
  • Click on the link titled “Constable Answer Key 2025”.
  • Download the response sheet PDF and match your answers.

