Rajasthan Police Constable Answer key 2025 Out at police.rajasthan.gov.in, PDF Download Link Here

Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025: The Rajasthan Police Department has released the Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025 on its official website, police.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2025 was held on September 13 and 14, 2025 for over 10000 constable vacancies. Candidates who have attempted the examination can now download the response sheets pdf and calculate their estimated marks. For each correct answer 1 mark will be awarded, and for each incorrect answer 0.25 marks will be deducted. Rajasthan Police Constable also opens an objection window for raising objections against any discrepancies.
Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025 OUT
The Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025 was released at police.rajasthan.gov.in on September 17, 2025, after the successful completion of the written examination conducted on September 13 and September 14, 2025. This Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key OUT includes correct answers for all sets and shifts, allowing candidates to calculate their estimated marks.
The Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025 has been released in the PDF format containing the correct answers containing the setwise correct options. The board has also activated the objection window, allowing candidates to challenge any discrepancies by submitting valid proof within the stipulated timeline. Click on the direct link below to download the Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025 PDF.
Candidates who have attempted the examination on September 13 and 14, 2025 and now match their answers with Rajasthan Police Question Paper 2025 with the official answer Key
Feature
Details
Exam Conducting Body
Rajasthan Police Department
Post Name
Constable
Total Vacancies
10,000
Exam Dates
13th & 14th September 2025
Answer Key Release Date
Expected by 20th September 2025 (Provisional)
Mode of Exam
Offline (OMR-Based)
Marking Scheme
+1 for correct, -0.25 for incorrect answers
Objection Window
To be announced with provisional key
Official Website
police.rajasthan.gov.in
How to Download the Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025?
Candidates can download the Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025 by clicking on the direct link above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit police.rajasthan.gov.in.
- Navigate to the Recruitment section.
- Click on the link titled “Constable Answer Key 2025”.
- Download the response sheet PDF and match your answers.
