Rajasthan Police Constable Answer key 2025 Out at police.rajasthan.gov.in, PDF Download Link Here

Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025: The Rajasthan Police Department has released the Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025 on its official website, police.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2025 was held on September 13 and 14, 2025 for over 10000 constable vacancies. Candidates who have attempted the examination can now download the response sheets pdf and calculate their estimated marks. For each correct answer 1 mark will be awarded, and for each incorrect answer 0.25 marks will be deducted. Rajasthan Police Constable also opens an objection window for raising objections against any discrepancies.

Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025 OUT

The Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025 was released at police.rajasthan.gov.in on September 17, 2025, after the successful completion of the written examination conducted on September 13 and September 14, 2025. This Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key OUT includes correct answers for all sets and shifts, allowing candidates to calculate their estimated marks.