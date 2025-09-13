Rajasthan Police Question Paper 2025: Download Today’s Shift 1 Paper PDF for All Sets

Rajasthan Police Question Paper 2025: The Rajasthan Police Department is conducting the Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2025 on September 13 and 14. Candidates preparing for the upcoming shift or for the next year's examination cycle must download the Rajasthan Police Question Paper 2025, which contains the questions from Current Affairs (National & International), Indian History and Freedom Struggle, Geography of India and Rajasthan, Art, Culture, and Heritage of Rajasthan, Indian Polity and Constitution, Sports and Awards, General, Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology), Indian Economy and Budget, Major Events and Personalities of Rajasthan.
The Rajasthan Police Question Paper 2025 helps candidates in analysing the number of questions asked from each top subtopic that is covered, the difficulty level of the exam, etc. Candidates can click on the download link below to download the Rajasthan Police Question Paper 2025 PDF.
Rajasthan Police Question Paper 2025 PDF Download
The Rajasthan Police Question Paper 2025 is designed to test the knowledge of candidates in different subjects. By understanding the exam pattern, syllabus, and difficulty level, candidates can strategise their preparation effectively. Click on the link below to download the Rajasthan Police Question Paper 2025 PDF.
Rajasthan Police Question Paper 2025
Shift 1 PDF Download
Rajasthan Police Question Paper 2025: Overview
The Rajasthan Police 2025 exam is an offline (OMR-based) exam with 150 objective-type questions carrying 150 marks. The exam is conducted for a duration of 2 hours. Check the table below for the Rajasthan Police Constable exam overview.
Subject
Total Questions
Total Marks
Reasoning, Logic, and Basic Knowledge of Computers
60
60
GK, Science, SS, Current Affairs, Rights of Women & Children and Schemes by Raj. Govt. for them
45
45
General Awareness and GK
45
45
Rajasthan GK
45
45
Total
150
150
How to Download the Rajasthan Police 2025 Question Paper?
Candidates can download the unofficial question paper from leading coaching websites or by clicking on the direct link above. Rajasthan Police will also release the Rajasthan Police Constable Question Paper 2025 after the selection process is over. Check the steps below to download the Question Paper from official website
- Visit the official website, police.rajasthan.gov.in
- Go to Question Paper/Answer Key section
- Select the Rajasthan Poilce Constable 2025 Question Paper.
- Download the PDF
How to Use the Rajasthan Police Question Paper for Preparation?
The Rajasthan Police Question Paper 2025 is a strategic tool for candidates preparing to attempt the Preliminary Eligibility Test in upcoming years. By analysing the actual paper, candidates can identify high-frequency topics across subjects which helps them to prioritise their study schedule.
Start by solving the question paper in a timed setting to simulate the real exam environment. This enhances candidates' speed and accuracy. The Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 question paper PDF provided insights into the exam pattern and difficulty level. Candidates can use it to track changes in question framing, weightage distribution, and emerging trends
