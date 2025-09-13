Rajasthan Police Question Paper 2025: Download Today’s Shift 1 Paper PDF for All Sets

Rajasthan Police Question Paper 2025: The Rajasthan Police Department is conducting the Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2025 on September 13 and 14. Candidates preparing for the upcoming shift or for the next year's examination cycle must download the Rajasthan Police Question Paper 2025, which contains the questions from Current Affairs (National & International), Indian History and Freedom Struggle, Geography of India and Rajasthan, Art, Culture, and Heritage of Rajasthan, Indian Polity and Constitution, Sports and Awards, General, Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology), Indian Economy and Budget, Major Events and Personalities of Rajasthan.

The Rajasthan Police Question Paper 2025 helps candidates in analysing the number of questions asked from each top subtopic that is covered, the difficulty level of the exam, etc. Candidates can click on the download link below to download the Rajasthan Police Question Paper 2025 PDF.

Rajasthan Police Question Paper 2025 PDF Download The Rajasthan Police Question Paper 2025 is designed to test the knowledge of candidates in different subjects. By understanding the exam pattern, syllabus, and difficulty level, candidates can strategise their preparation effectively. Click on the link below to download the Rajasthan Police Question Paper 2025 PDF. Rajasthan Police Question Paper 2025 Shift 1 PDF Download Rajasthan Police Question Paper 2025: Overview The Rajasthan Police 2025 exam is an offline (OMR-based) exam with 150 objective-type questions carrying 150 marks. The exam is conducted for a duration of 2 hours. Check the table below for the Rajasthan Police Constable exam overview. Subject Total Questions Total Marks Reasoning, Logic, and Basic Knowledge of Computers 60 60 GK, Science, SS, Current Affairs, Rights of Women & Children and Schemes by Raj. Govt. for them 45 45 General Awareness and GK 45 45 Rajasthan GK 45 45 Total 150 150