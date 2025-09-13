Rajasthan 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 Out
The Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2025 will be released after the exam on 13th and 14th September 2025 along with results. Candidates must secure minimum qualifying marks to proceed further. This article provides the expected cut-off, previous year cut-off trends for male and female candidates, factors influencing cut-off, and steps to download the official cut-off PDF.

Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2025 Expected
Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2025 Expected

The Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2025 will be published on the official website of Rajasthan Police, police.rajasthan.gov.in. The cut-off marks will be announced along with the Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025 after the exam. The exam is scheduled for 13th and 14th September 2025.

Candidates must score at least the prescribed cut-off marks in the written exam to qualify for the next stage of recruitment. It is important to note that the Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2025 will not be the same for everyone. It changes every year based on factors like the total number of applicants, exam difficulty, and overall performance. 

Candidates can check the Rajasthan Police Constable expected cut off and previous year cut off trends in this article to analyze better.

Rajasthan Police Constable Expected Cut Off 2025

The Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2025 gives candidates an idea of the qualifying marks based on previous trends, exam difficulty, and category-wise performance. Candidates can check the expected cut of marks in the table below:

Category

Expected Cut Off Marks (2025)

General

70-75

OBC

68-73

SC

65-70

ST

60-65

How to Check Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2025?

The Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2025 for the written exam will be released along with the results on the official website. Candidates can easily download the category-wise cut-off marks for all constable posts by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Rajasthan Police, police.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: In the “State News” section, find and click on the link for Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2025.
Step 3: The cut-off PDF for the current recruitment year will open on the screen.
Step 4: Download and save the PDF for future use and comparison.

Factors Affecting Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2025

The Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2025 is not fixed and changes every year. Several important factors influence the cut-off marks, making it higher or lower depending on the overall competition. The following are the key factors:

  • Number of Candidates Appearing

  • Difficulty Level of the Exam

  • Category of the Candidate

  • Total Number of Vacancies

Rajasthan Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off

Candidates must understand the Rajasthan Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off to analyze the competition, track the trend, and set a safe target score. It also allows for planning the preparation strategy effectively to secure a place in the merit list.

Candidates can check the Rajasthan Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off 2022 for both male and female candidates across different departments and categories below:

Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2022 (Male Candidates)

The Rajasthan Police Constable exam releases separate cut-off marks for each department and post. The following is the department-wise cut-off for male candidates:

Post Name

Male Cut Off Marks

CID CB Constable Driver Non-TSP

84

CID CB Constable General Non-TSP

87

CID IB Constable Driver Non-TSP

91

CID IB Constable General Non-TSP

94

Commissionerate Jaipur Constable General Non-TSP

94

Commissionerate Jodhpur Constable General Non-TSP

98

District Banswara Constable Driver TSP

48

District Banswara Constable General TSP

62

District Baran Constable General Non-TSP

82

District Barmer Constable General Non-TSP

89

District Bhilwara Constable General Non-TSP

82

District Bikaner Constable General Non-TSP

90

District Bundi Constable General Non-TSP

74

District Chittorgarh Constable General Non-TSP

87

District Dungarpur Constable Driver TSP

45

District Dungarpur Constable General TSP

67

District Jaipur Rural Constable General Non-TSP

72

District Jaisalmer Constable General Non-TSP

83

District Jalore Constable General Non-TSP

86

District Jhalawar Constable General Non-TSP

83

District Jodhpur Rural Constable General Non-TSP

80

District Kota City Constable General Non-TSP

70

District Kota Rural Constable General Non-TSP

81

District Pratapgarh Constable Driver TSP

54

District Pratapgarh Constable General TSP

65

District Rajsamand Constable General Non-TSP

77

District Udaipur Constable General TSP

79

8th Battalion RAC Delhi Constable General Non-TSP

111

11th Battalion RAC Delhi Constable Driver Non-TSP

114

11th Battalion RAC Delhi Constable General Non-TSP

109

5th Battalion RAC Jaipur Constable General Non-TSP

104

14th Battalion RAC Jaipur Constable General Non-TSP

109

4th Battalion RAC Jaipur Constable General Non-TSP

92

GRP Ajmer Constable General Non-TSP

89

GRP Jodhpur Constable General Non-TSP

88

Home Guard – Constable Bugler

69

Home Guard – Constable Driver Non-TSP

85

Home Guard – Constable Driver TSP

42

Home Guard – Constable Drum-Man

67

Home Guard – Constable General Non-TSP

93

Home Guard – Constable General TSP

74

Maharana Pratap Battalion RAC Constable General TSP

95

MBC Banswara Constable Driver TSP

80

Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2022 (Female Candidates)

Female candidates had lower qualifying marks compared to male candidates as per the Rajasthan Police Previous Year Cut Off. Check the department-wise cut-off marks below:

Post Name

Female Cut Off Marks

CID CB Constable General Non-TSP

69

CID IB Constable Driver Non-TSP

67.5

CID IB Constable General Non-TSP

85

Commissionerate Jaipur Constable General Non-TSP

82.75

Commissionerate Jodhpur Constable General Non-TSP

88.5

District Banswara Constable Driver TSP

21.25

District Banswara Constable General TSP

48.25

District Baran Constable General Non-TSP

60

District Barmer Constable General Non-TSP

71

District Bhilwara Constable General Non-TSP

71.75

District Bikaner Constable General Non-TSP

76

District Bundi Constable General Non-TSP

60

District Chittorgarh Constable General Non-TSP

78

District Dungarpur Constable General TSP

50

District Jaipur Rural Constable General Non-TSP

61

District Jaisalmer Constable General Non-TSP

64.5

District Jalore Constable General Non-TSP

71.75

District Jhalawar Constable General Non-TSP

71.5

District Jodhpur Rural Constable General Non-TSP

64.5

District Kota City Constable General Non-TSP

60

District Kota Rural Constable General Non-TSP

60.25

District Pratapgarh Constable General TSP

55

District Rajsamand Constable General Non-TSP

60.25

District Udaipur Constable General TSP

61

8th Battalion RAC Delhi Constable General Non-TSP

87

11th Battalion RAC Delhi Constable Driver Non-TSP

86.25

11th Battalion RAC Delhi Constable General Non-TSP

89.75

5th Battalion RAC Jaipur Constable General Non-TSP

83.5

14th Battalion RAC Jaipur Constable General Non-TSP

96.5

4th Battalion RAC Jaipur Constable General Non-TSP

76.25

GRP Ajmer Constable General Non-TSP

66

GRP Jodhpur Constable General Non-TSP

73.5

Home Guard – Constable Driver Non-TSP

55.75

Home Guard – Constable General Non-TSP

82.75

Maharana Pratap Battalion RAC Constable General TSP

45.25

MBC Banswara Constable Driver TSP

31.25

