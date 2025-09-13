The Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2025 will be published on the official website of Rajasthan Police, police.rajasthan.gov.in. The cut-off marks will be announced along with the Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025 after the exam. The exam is scheduled for 13th and 14th September 2025.
Candidates must score at least the prescribed cut-off marks in the written exam to qualify for the next stage of recruitment. It is important to note that the Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2025 will not be the same for everyone. It changes every year based on factors like the total number of applicants, exam difficulty, and overall performance.
Candidates can check the Rajasthan Police Constable expected cut off and previous year cut off trends in this article to analyze better.
Rajasthan Police Constable Expected Cut Off 2025
The Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2025 gives candidates an idea of the qualifying marks based on previous trends, exam difficulty, and category-wise performance. Candidates can check the expected cut of marks in the table below:
|
Category
|
Expected Cut Off Marks (2025)
|
General
|
70-75
|
OBC
|
68-73
|
SC
|
65-70
|
ST
|
60-65
How to Check Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2025?
The Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2025 for the written exam will be released along with the results on the official website. Candidates can easily download the category-wise cut-off marks for all constable posts by following these simple steps:
Step 1: Go to the official website of Rajasthan Police, police.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: In the “State News” section, find and click on the link for Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2025.
Step 3: The cut-off PDF for the current recruitment year will open on the screen.
Step 4: Download and save the PDF for future use and comparison.
Also Check:
Rajasthan Police Constable Salary
Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Centre 2025
Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 Selection Process
Rajasthan Police Constable Preparation Tips 2025
Factors Affecting Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2025
The Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2025 is not fixed and changes every year. Several important factors influence the cut-off marks, making it higher or lower depending on the overall competition. The following are the key factors:
-
Number of Candidates Appearing
-
Difficulty Level of the Exam
-
Category of the Candidate
-
Total Number of Vacancies
Rajasthan Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off
Candidates must understand the Rajasthan Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off to analyze the competition, track the trend, and set a safe target score. It also allows for planning the preparation strategy effectively to secure a place in the merit list.
Candidates can check the Rajasthan Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off 2022 for both male and female candidates across different departments and categories below:
Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2022 (Male Candidates)
The Rajasthan Police Constable exam releases separate cut-off marks for each department and post. The following is the department-wise cut-off for male candidates:
|
Post Name
|
Male Cut Off Marks
|
CID CB Constable Driver Non-TSP
|
84
|
CID CB Constable General Non-TSP
|
87
|
CID IB Constable Driver Non-TSP
|
91
|
CID IB Constable General Non-TSP
|
94
|
Commissionerate Jaipur Constable General Non-TSP
|
94
|
Commissionerate Jodhpur Constable General Non-TSP
|
98
|
District Banswara Constable Driver TSP
|
48
|
District Banswara Constable General TSP
|
62
|
District Baran Constable General Non-TSP
|
82
|
District Barmer Constable General Non-TSP
|
89
|
District Bhilwara Constable General Non-TSP
|
82
|
District Bikaner Constable General Non-TSP
|
90
|
District Bundi Constable General Non-TSP
|
74
|
District Chittorgarh Constable General Non-TSP
|
87
|
District Dungarpur Constable Driver TSP
|
45
|
District Dungarpur Constable General TSP
|
67
|
District Jaipur Rural Constable General Non-TSP
|
72
|
District Jaisalmer Constable General Non-TSP
|
83
|
District Jalore Constable General Non-TSP
|
86
|
District Jhalawar Constable General Non-TSP
|
83
|
District Jodhpur Rural Constable General Non-TSP
|
80
|
District Kota City Constable General Non-TSP
|
70
|
District Kota Rural Constable General Non-TSP
|
81
|
District Pratapgarh Constable Driver TSP
|
54
|
District Pratapgarh Constable General TSP
|
65
|
District Rajsamand Constable General Non-TSP
|
77
|
District Udaipur Constable General TSP
|
79
|
8th Battalion RAC Delhi Constable General Non-TSP
|
111
|
11th Battalion RAC Delhi Constable Driver Non-TSP
|
114
|
11th Battalion RAC Delhi Constable General Non-TSP
|
109
|
5th Battalion RAC Jaipur Constable General Non-TSP
|
104
|
14th Battalion RAC Jaipur Constable General Non-TSP
|
109
|
4th Battalion RAC Jaipur Constable General Non-TSP
|
92
|
GRP Ajmer Constable General Non-TSP
|
89
|
GRP Jodhpur Constable General Non-TSP
|
88
|
Home Guard – Constable Bugler
|
69
|
Home Guard – Constable Driver Non-TSP
|
85
|
Home Guard – Constable Driver TSP
|
42
|
Home Guard – Constable Drum-Man
|
67
|
Home Guard – Constable General Non-TSP
|
93
|
Home Guard – Constable General TSP
|
74
|
Maharana Pratap Battalion RAC Constable General TSP
|
95
|
MBC Banswara Constable Driver TSP
|
80
Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2022 (Female Candidates)
Female candidates had lower qualifying marks compared to male candidates as per the Rajasthan Police Previous Year Cut Off. Check the department-wise cut-off marks below:
|
Post Name
|
Female Cut Off Marks
|
CID CB Constable General Non-TSP
|
69
|
CID IB Constable Driver Non-TSP
|
67.5
|
CID IB Constable General Non-TSP
|
85
|
Commissionerate Jaipur Constable General Non-TSP
|
82.75
|
Commissionerate Jodhpur Constable General Non-TSP
|
88.5
|
District Banswara Constable Driver TSP
|
21.25
|
District Banswara Constable General TSP
|
48.25
|
District Baran Constable General Non-TSP
|
60
|
District Barmer Constable General Non-TSP
|
71
|
District Bhilwara Constable General Non-TSP
|
71.75
|
District Bikaner Constable General Non-TSP
|
76
|
District Bundi Constable General Non-TSP
|
60
|
District Chittorgarh Constable General Non-TSP
|
78
|
District Dungarpur Constable General TSP
|
50
|
District Jaipur Rural Constable General Non-TSP
|
61
|
District Jaisalmer Constable General Non-TSP
|
64.5
|
District Jalore Constable General Non-TSP
|
71.75
|
District Jhalawar Constable General Non-TSP
|
71.5
|
District Jodhpur Rural Constable General Non-TSP
|
64.5
|
District Kota City Constable General Non-TSP
|
60
|
District Kota Rural Constable General Non-TSP
|
60.25
|
District Pratapgarh Constable General TSP
|
55
|
District Rajsamand Constable General Non-TSP
|
60.25
|
District Udaipur Constable General TSP
|
61
|
8th Battalion RAC Delhi Constable General Non-TSP
|
87
|
11th Battalion RAC Delhi Constable Driver Non-TSP
|
86.25
|
11th Battalion RAC Delhi Constable General Non-TSP
|
89.75
|
5th Battalion RAC Jaipur Constable General Non-TSP
|
83.5
|
14th Battalion RAC Jaipur Constable General Non-TSP
|
96.5
|
4th Battalion RAC Jaipur Constable General Non-TSP
|
76.25
|
GRP Ajmer Constable General Non-TSP
|
66
|
GRP Jodhpur Constable General Non-TSP
|
73.5
|
Home Guard – Constable Driver Non-TSP
|
55.75
|
Home Guard – Constable General Non-TSP
|
82.75
|
Maharana Pratap Battalion RAC Constable General TSP
|
45.25
|
MBC Banswara Constable Driver TSP
|
31.25
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation