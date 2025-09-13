The Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2025 will be published on the official website of Rajasthan Police, police.rajasthan.gov.in. The cut-off marks will be announced along with the Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025 after the exam. The exam is scheduled for 13th and 14th September 2025. Candidates must score at least the prescribed cut-off marks in the written exam to qualify for the next stage of recruitment. It is important to note that the Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2025 will not be the same for everyone. It changes every year based on factors like the total number of applicants, exam difficulty, and overall performance. Candidates can check the Rajasthan Police Constable expected cut off and previous year cut off trends in this article to analyze better. Rajasthan Police Constable Expected Cut Off 2025

The Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2025 gives candidates an idea of the qualifying marks based on previous trends, exam difficulty, and category-wise performance. Candidates can check the expected cut of marks in the table below: Category Expected Cut Off Marks (2025) General 70-75 OBC 68-73 SC 65-70 ST 60-65 How to Check Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2025? The Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2025 for the written exam will be released along with the results on the official website. Candidates can easily download the category-wise cut-off marks for all constable posts by following these simple steps: Step 1: Go to the official website of Rajasthan Police, police.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: In the “State News” section, find and click on the link for Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2025.

Step 3: The cut-off PDF for the current recruitment year will open on the screen.

Step 4: Download and save the PDF for future use and comparison.

Candidates can check the Rajasthan Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off 2022 for both male and female candidates across different departments and categories below: Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2022 (Male Candidates) The Rajasthan Police Constable exam releases separate cut-off marks for each department and post. The following is the department-wise cut-off for male candidates: Post Name Male Cut Off Marks CID CB Constable Driver Non-TSP 84 CID CB Constable General Non-TSP 87 CID IB Constable Driver Non-TSP 91 CID IB Constable General Non-TSP 94 Commissionerate Jaipur Constable General Non-TSP 94 Commissionerate Jodhpur Constable General Non-TSP 98 District Banswara Constable Driver TSP 48 District Banswara Constable General TSP 62 District Baran Constable General Non-TSP 82 District Barmer Constable General Non-TSP 89 District Bhilwara Constable General Non-TSP 82 District Bikaner Constable General Non-TSP 90 District Bundi Constable General Non-TSP 74 District Chittorgarh Constable General Non-TSP 87 District Dungarpur Constable Driver TSP 45 District Dungarpur Constable General TSP 67 District Jaipur Rural Constable General Non-TSP 72 District Jaisalmer Constable General Non-TSP 83 District Jalore Constable General Non-TSP 86 District Jhalawar Constable General Non-TSP 83 District Jodhpur Rural Constable General Non-TSP 80 District Kota City Constable General Non-TSP 70 District Kota Rural Constable General Non-TSP 81 District Pratapgarh Constable Driver TSP 54 District Pratapgarh Constable General TSP 65 District Rajsamand Constable General Non-TSP 77 District Udaipur Constable General TSP 79 8th Battalion RAC Delhi Constable General Non-TSP 111 11th Battalion RAC Delhi Constable Driver Non-TSP 114 11th Battalion RAC Delhi Constable General Non-TSP 109 5th Battalion RAC Jaipur Constable General Non-TSP 104 14th Battalion RAC Jaipur Constable General Non-TSP 109 4th Battalion RAC Jaipur Constable General Non-TSP 92 GRP Ajmer Constable General Non-TSP 89 GRP Jodhpur Constable General Non-TSP 88 Home Guard – Constable Bugler 69 Home Guard – Constable Driver Non-TSP 85 Home Guard – Constable Driver TSP 42 Home Guard – Constable Drum-Man 67 Home Guard – Constable General Non-TSP 93 Home Guard – Constable General TSP 74 Maharana Pratap Battalion RAC Constable General TSP 95 MBC Banswara Constable Driver TSP 80