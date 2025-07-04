Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Centre 2025: Check City List and Guidelines For Exam Day

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Centre 2025: Candidates appearing for the Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2025 will get details of their exam centres on the admit card. Applicants can download the Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 from police.rajasthan.gov.in to know their allotted exam centre after it gets released.

Usually, exam centres are assigned based on the preferences selected by candidates during the Rajasthan Police Constable Application 2025. However, the authorities have the final say and can allot any centre as per administrative needs.

Rajasthan Police Constable Bharti 2025 Important Dates

The Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2025 online application process started on 28th April 2025 and closed on 25th May 2025 via the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates are advised to complete their applications before the last date and stay updated on all important recruitment events to plan their preparation effectively.