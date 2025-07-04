Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Centre 2025: Check City List and Guidelines For Exam Day

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Centre 2025: Candidates appearing for the Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2025 will get details of their exam centres on the admit card. Applicants can download the Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 from police.rajasthan.gov.in to know their allotted exam centre after it gets released.
Usually, exam centres are assigned based on the preferences selected by candidates during the Rajasthan Police Constable Application 2025. However, the authorities have the final say and can allot any centre as per administrative needs.
Rajasthan Police Constable Bharti 2025 Important Dates
The Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2025 online application process started on 28th April 2025 and closed on 25th May 2025 via the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates are advised to complete their applications before the last date and stay updated on all important recruitment events to plan their preparation effectively.
|
Event
|
Date
|
Notification Release Date
|
09 April 2025
|
Online Application Form Start Date
|
28 April 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
25 May 2025
|
19 and 20 July 2025
|
Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card
|
To Be Announced
Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Centres 2025
The Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2025 will be held at various centres across the state. Below is the list of cities where the exam centres are likely to be set up. Candidates can check their exact exam centre details on their Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025.
|
Sl. No.
|
Exam Centre City
|
1
|
Ganganagar
|
2
|
Hanumangarh
|
3
|
Bikaner
|
4
|
Churu
|
5
|
Jhunjhunu
|
6
|
Alwar
|
7
|
Bharatpur
|
8
|
Dhaulpur
|
9
|
Karauli
|
10
|
Sawai Madhopur
|
11
|
Dausa
|
12
|
Jaipur
|
13
|
Sikar
|
14
|
Nagaur
|
15
|
Jodhpur
|
16
|
Jaisalmer
|
17
|
Barmer
|
18
|
Jalor
|
19
|
Sirohi
|
20
|
Pali
|
21
|
Ajmer
|
22
|
Tonk
|
23
|
Bundi
|
24
|
Bhilwara
|
25
|
Rajsamand
|
26
|
Udaipur
|
27
|
Dungarpur
|
28
|
Banswara
|
29
|
Chittorgarh
|
30
|
Kota
|
31
|
Baran
|
32
|
Jhalawar
|
33
|
Pratapgarh
How to Know the Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Centre District?
Candidates can follow the steps below to check their Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Centre district location:
Step 1: Go to the official website: police.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on ‘Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment’
Step 3: Click the link titled ‘Know your district location’
Step 4: A new login page will open
Step 5: Enter your login credentials (such as registration number and date of birth)
Step 6: After logging in, your exam centre district location details will appear on the screen
Also Check:
Rajasthan Police Syllabus 2025
Rajasthan Police Constable Salary
Important Facts About Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Centre
The following are some key points candidates must remember about the Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Centres:
-
No Change of Exam Centre: Requests to change the allotted exam centre will not be accepted under any circumstances.
-
Follow Rules and Regulations: Candidates must strictly follow all rules and guidelines inside the exam centre.
-
Carry Important Documents: It is mandatory to bring all required documents, such as the admit card and valid ID proof, to the exam centre for verification.
Guidelines for Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Centres 2025
Candidates appearing for the Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2025 must follow certain guidelines to ensure a smooth and fair examination process. The following are the key instructions:
-
Report on Time: Reach the exam centre well before the reporting time mentioned on the admit card to avoid any last-minute rush.
-
Carry Required Documents: Bring a printed copy of your admit card, valid photo ID proof (like Aadhaar card, voter ID, or driving licence), and any other documents specified in the instructions.
-
No Change of Centre: The exam centre once allotted cannot be changed. Requests for centre change will not be accepted by the authorities.
-
Follow Instructions: Strictly follow all rules and instructions given by the exam invigilators. Misconduct or disobedience may lead to disqualification.
-
Prohibited Items: Do not carry electronic gadgets, calculators, notes, or any unauthorised materials into the exam hall.
-
Maintain Discipline: Ensure orderly conduct and maintain silence inside the exam centre to help create a fair environment for all candidates.
