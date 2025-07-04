Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Centre 2025: Check City List and Guidelines For Exam Day

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Centre 2025: The Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2025 will be conducted at multiple centres across the state. Candidates can check their exact exam centre details on the admit card, which can be downloaded from police.rajasthan.gov.in. This article provides a city-wise exam centre list and steps to find your centre district.

ByMridula Sharma
Jul 4, 2025, 17:58 IST
Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Centre 2025: City List and Guidelines

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Centre 2025: Candidates appearing for the Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2025 will get details of their exam centres on the admit card. Applicants can download the Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 from police.rajasthan.gov.in to know their allotted exam centre after it gets released.

Usually, exam centres are assigned based on the preferences selected by candidates during the Rajasthan Police Constable Application 2025. However, the authorities have the final say and can allot any centre as per administrative needs.

Rajasthan Police Constable Bharti 2025 Important Dates

The Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2025 online application process started on 28th April 2025 and closed on 25th May 2025 via the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates are advised to complete their applications before the last date and stay updated on all important recruitment events to plan their preparation effectively.

Event

Date

Notification Release Date

09 April 2025

Online Application Form Start Date

28 April 2025

Last Date to Apply

25 May 2025

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Date

19 and 20 July 2025

Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card

To Be Announced

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Centres 2025

The Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2025 will be held at various centres across the state. Below is the list of cities where the exam centres are likely to be set up. Candidates can check their exact exam centre details on their Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025.

Sl. No.

Exam Centre City

1

Ganganagar

2

Hanumangarh

3

Bikaner

4

Churu

5

Jhunjhunu

6

Alwar

7

Bharatpur

8

Dhaulpur

9

Karauli

10

Sawai Madhopur

11

Dausa

12

Jaipur

13

Sikar

14

Nagaur

15

Jodhpur

16

Jaisalmer

17

Barmer

18

Jalor

19

Sirohi

20

Pali

21

Ajmer

22

Tonk

23

Bundi

24

Bhilwara

25

Rajsamand

26

Udaipur

27

Dungarpur

28

Banswara

29

Chittorgarh

30

Kota

31

Baran

32

Jhalawar

33

Pratapgarh

How to Know the Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Centre District?

Candidates can follow the steps below to check their Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Centre district location:

Step 1: Go to the official website: police.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on ‘Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment’

Step 3: Click the link titled ‘Know your district location’

Step 4: A new login page will open

Step 5: Enter your login credentials (such as registration number and date of birth)

Step 6: After logging in, your exam centre district location details will appear on the screen

Rajasthan Police Syllabus 2025

Rajasthan Police Constable Salary

Important Facts About Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Centre 

The following are some key points candidates must remember about the Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Centres:

  • No Change of Exam Centre: Requests to change the allotted exam centre will not be accepted under any circumstances.

  • Follow Rules and Regulations: Candidates must strictly follow all rules and guidelines inside the exam centre.

  • Carry Important Documents: It is mandatory to bring all required documents, such as the admit card and valid ID proof, to the exam centre for verification.

Guidelines for Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Centres 2025

Candidates appearing for the Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2025 must follow certain guidelines to ensure a smooth and fair examination process. The following are the key instructions:

  • Report on Time: Reach the exam centre well before the reporting time mentioned on the admit card to avoid any last-minute rush.

  • Carry Required Documents: Bring a printed copy of your admit card, valid photo ID proof (like Aadhaar card, voter ID, or driving licence), and any other documents specified in the instructions.

  • No Change of Centre: The exam centre once allotted cannot be changed. Requests for centre change will not be accepted by the authorities.

  • Follow Instructions: Strictly follow all rules and instructions given by the exam invigilators. Misconduct or disobedience may lead to disqualification.

  • Prohibited Items: Do not carry electronic gadgets, calculators, notes, or any unauthorised materials into the exam hall.

  • Maintain Discipline: Ensure orderly conduct and maintain silence inside the exam centre to help create a fair environment for all candidates.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

