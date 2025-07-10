Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Date 2025: The Rajasthan Police Department has revised the schedule for the Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 Bharti. The written exam will take place on September 13 and 14, 2025. The Rajasthan Police Constable exam were previously scheduled on July 19 and 20, 2025. Candidates were allowed to correct their application forms between May 26 and June 4, 2025. The online application link opened on April 28, 2025, offering 10,000 vacancies, and the last date to apply was May 25, 2025. The official notification was released on April 9, 2025, on the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in. Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Date 2025 The Rajasthan Police Exam Date 2025 for the written test has been officially revised. The exam will be held on 13th and 14th September 2025. Candidates can soon download their e-admit cards from the official website.

The last date to apply for the Rajasthan Police Constable Vacancy 2025 was 25th May 2025. Earlier, the total vacancies were increased from 9,617 to 10,000, adding 383 new positions district-wise. This expansion included posts for TSP & Non-TSP areas, Police Telecommunications Operators, and Police Telecommunications Drivers, with category-wise revisions. Candidates must have passed the Senior Secondary Level CET Exam along with senior-secondary qualifications to be eligible. Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 Selection Process The Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 Selection Process has multiple stages. Candidates must clear each stage to move forward. The following are the steps: Written Test The written exam is worth 150 marks and includes multiple-choice questions on reasoning, general knowledge, and Rajasthan-related topics. Negative marking is applied for wrong answers. Minimum qualifying marks vary by category, and only those who score above this cutoff move to the next stage.

Physical Standard Test (PST) Candidates passing the written test must attend the PST. This stage measures height, weight (for female candidates), and chest size (for male candidates). Anyone not meeting the official physical standards will be disqualified. Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Candidates who clear the PST must take the PET to test their physical fitness and endurance. This includes running and other physical activities specific to the constable role. Marks earned here add to the final merit score. Failure to complete the test results in disqualification. Proficiency Test (For Special Posts) For roles like Driver, Band, and Mounted Constable, a Proficiency Test is required: Drivers take vehicle handling tests.

Band candidates show musical skills.

Mounted candidates demonstrate horse-riding ability.

Medical Test Candidates who clear previous rounds must pass a Medical Examination. This ensures they meet health standards, checking vision, physical disabilities, and overall medical fitness. Only those declared medically fit move ahead. Document Verification After the medical test, candidates need to show original documents for verification. This includes educational certificates, ID proof, category certificates (if applicable), and other required documents. Invalid or false documents can lead to disqualification. Final Merit List The final merit list combines marks from the written test, PET, and any applicable proficiency tests, considering reservation rules. Selected candidates will then be invited for training before joining as constables in the Rajasthan Police Bharti 2025.

Rajasthan Police Constable Salary

How are Marks Distributed in the Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 Exam? The Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 Selection Process includes different stages like the written exam, physical tests, proficiency tests, and special qualification marks (where applicable). Check the table below for the marks distribution for each constable category: Examination Stage Constable (General) Constable (Driver) Constable (Band) Written Examination (OMR-Based) 150 Marks 150 Marks Not Applicable Physical Efficiency Test / Physical Standard Test (PET/PST) Qualifying Only Qualifying Only Qualifying Only Proficiency Test Not Applicable 30 Marks 30 Marks Special Qualification (NCC, Home Guard, Diploma, etc.) 20 Marks Not Applicable Not Applicable Total Marks 170 Marks 180 Marks 30 Marks