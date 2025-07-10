Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Date 2025 Revised, Check Complete Schedule and Other Details Here

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Date 2025: Rajasthan Police has announced revised dates for the constable exam. The Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 exam will be held on 13th and 14th September 2025. The selection process includes a written test, PET/PST, proficiency test, medical test, and document verification. Candidates can check more details here.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma
Jul 10, 2025
Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Date 2025: The Rajasthan Police Department has revised the schedule for the Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 Bharti. The written exam will take place on September 13 and 14, 2025. The Rajasthan Police Constable exam were previously scheduled on July 19 and 20, 2025.

Candidates were allowed to correct their application forms between May 26 and June 4, 2025. The online application link opened on April 28, 2025, offering 10,000 vacancies, and the last date to apply was May 25, 2025.

The official notification was released on April 9, 2025, on the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in. 

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Date 2025 

The Rajasthan Police Exam Date 2025 for the written test has been officially revised. The exam will be held on 13th and 14th September 2025. Candidates can soon download their e-admit cards from the official website.

The last date to apply for the Rajasthan Police Constable Vacancy 2025 was 25th May 2025. Earlier, the total vacancies were increased from 9,617 to 10,000, adding 383 new positions district-wise. This expansion included posts for TSP & Non-TSP areas, Police Telecommunications Operators, and Police Telecommunications Drivers, with category-wise revisions.

Candidates must have passed the Senior Secondary Level CET Exam along with senior-secondary qualifications to be eligible.

Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 Selection Process

The Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 Selection Process has multiple stages. Candidates must clear each stage to move forward. The following are the steps:

Written Test

The written exam is worth 150 marks and includes multiple-choice questions on reasoning, general knowledge, and Rajasthan-related topics. Negative marking is applied for wrong answers. Minimum qualifying marks vary by category, and only those who score above this cutoff move to the next stage.

Physical Standard Test (PST)

Candidates passing the written test must attend the PST. This stage measures height, weight (for female candidates), and chest size (for male candidates). Anyone not meeting the official physical standards will be disqualified.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Candidates who clear the PST must take the PET to test their physical fitness and endurance. This includes running and other physical activities specific to the constable role. Marks earned here add to the final merit score. Failure to complete the test results in disqualification.

Proficiency Test (For Special Posts)

For roles like Driver, Band, and Mounted Constable, a Proficiency Test is required:

  • Drivers take vehicle handling tests.

  • Band candidates show musical skills.

  • Mounted candidates demonstrate horse-riding ability.

Medical Test

Candidates who clear previous rounds must pass a Medical Examination. This ensures they meet health standards, checking vision, physical disabilities, and overall medical fitness. Only those declared medically fit move ahead.

Document Verification

After the medical test, candidates need to show original documents for verification. This includes educational certificates, ID proof, category certificates (if applicable), and other required documents. Invalid or false documents can lead to disqualification.

Final Merit List

The final merit list combines marks from the written test, PET, and any applicable proficiency tests, considering reservation rules. Selected candidates will then be invited for training before joining as constables in the Rajasthan Police Bharti 2025.

How are Marks Distributed in the Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 Exam?

The Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 Selection Process includes different stages like the written exam, physical tests, proficiency tests, and special qualification marks (where applicable). Check the table below for the marks distribution for each constable category:

Examination Stage

Constable (General)

Constable (Driver)

Constable (Band)

Written Examination (OMR-Based)

150 Marks

150 Marks

Not Applicable

Physical Efficiency Test / Physical Standard Test (PET/PST)

Qualifying Only

Qualifying Only

Qualifying Only

Proficiency Test

Not Applicable

30 Marks

30 Marks

Special Qualification (NCC, Home Guard, Diploma, etc.)

20 Marks

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Total Marks

170 Marks

180 Marks

30 Marks

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025

The Rajasthan Police Constable Written Exam will be conducted offline using an OMR sheet. It is objective-type with multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

The OMR-based written test will cover 150 objective questions worth 150 marks in 2 hours. Each correct answer scores 1 mark, and each wrong answer attracts 25% negative marking.

Section

Subject

No. of Questions

Marks

A

Reasoning, Logical Ability, General Knowledge of Computers

60

60

B

General Knowledge, General Science, Social Science, Women & Child Rights, Govt. Schemes

45

45

C

History, Culture, Art, Geography, Politics, and Economic Status of Rajasthan

45

45

Total

-

150

150

FAQs

  • What is the exam pattern for Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2025?
    +
    The written test is offline (OMR-based) with 150 MCQs in 2 hours, worth 150 marks, and carries 0.25 mark negative marking per incorrect answer.
  • What is the last date for Rajasthan Police vacancy 2025?
    +
    The final date to submit online applications was 25 May 2025.

