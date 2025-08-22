All the countries follow a different economic and political structure, which can bring a surge in the inflation rates. Moreover, 2025 has seen inflation spike alarmingly in various economies, which is measured through the Consumer Price Index. The World Bank’s Prospects Group has created a global inflation database covering 209 countries from 1970 to 2025. It tracks six types of inflation, such as overall CPI, food and energy prices, and producer prices. It is updated yearly, quarterly, and monthly. Let’s find these surging CPI figures that reflect hyperinflation, currency collapse due to war in several nations, and mismanagement. Check Out: List of 9 Poorest Countries in Asia by GDP PPP, Check Economic Challenges! List of 10 Countries with the Highest Inflation Rates by CPI (2025) A study by Jongrim Ha, M. Ayhan Kose, and Franziska Ohnsorge uses the data from the World Bank’s Prospects group to explain how inflation has changed over time. Let us learn how it behaves during global recessions and what drives different inflation trends from the table below:

Rank Country Estimated Inflation Rate (CPI, 2025) 1 Venezuela 400% 2 Zimbabwe 172% 3 Argentina 99% 4 Sudan 72% 5 Turkey 51% 6 Ghana 45% 7 Haiti 44% 8 Suriname 43% 9 Iran 42–43% 10 Sierra Leone 38% Sources: Data Pandas global ranking for 2025 inflation rates, including CPI figuresand additional confirmation from World Bank/IMF projections. Here are the top 10 Countries that have the highest inflation rates according to a report by Data Pandas: 1. Venezuela (400% CPI Inflation) According to the latest findings through the Data Pandas and IMF projections, the CPI inflation in Venezuela has crossed up to approximately 400%. This makes it the highest in the world. Moreover, there are years of political challenges and collapsed oil revenues, which have led to hyperinflation. Apart from this, you will be surprised to know that the currency devaluation has made everyday life financially unbearable in the country.

2. Zimbabwe (172% CPI Inflation) When it comes to Zimbabwe’s inflation, it stems from excessive money printing and a collapsing currency. Moreover, the Reserve Bank massively expanded the money supply, growing from trillions to quadrillions of Zimbabwean dollars. Due to this, it remains a stagnant and triggering hyperinflation. There have been several attempts made to stabilise the ZiG currency amid sharp devaluation and soaring prices, especially for rent, utilities, and food. 3. Argentina (99% CPI Inflation) With an inflation rate of 99%, the country’s deep-rooted structural issues still remain a question. There are persistent budget deficits and political uncertainties, which make inflation high. Through presidential measures such as austerity, lifting capital controls, and IMF-backed reforms, the leaders are trying to help Argentina’s economy, which currently continues to grapple with spiralling prices.

4. Sudan (72% CPI Inflation) Sudan's inflation crisis is largely a result of civil war, major displacements, and shrinking supply chains. Due to the 72% CPI inflation, food shortages, and poor infrastructure, the conflict has disrupted agriculture and led to fiscal collapse. This is further accompanied by a lack of monetary control, is driving Gaza-like inflation levels. 5. Turkey (51% CPI Inflation) The Turkish currency is majorly disrupted by political instability and central bank interference. Along with this, there is currency depreciation, and increased import costs for energy and food have spiked the inflationary expectations. Therefore, rising consumer prices and the conduct between exchange rates and domestic pricing continue to spiral with frequent policy reversals and hikes in large minimum wage.

6. Ghana (45% CPI Inflation) Inflation in Ghana is driven by a weak cedi, reliance on imports, and high food and fuel prices. A depreciating local currency raises the costs of essential goods, while disruptions in supply chains and inefficient monetary policy add further pressure. The inability to curb fiscal deficits has also stoked inflation. 7. Haiti (44% CPI Inflation) In Haiti, inflation is fuelled by political instability, weak institutions, and heavy reliance on imports. With a CPI inflation of 44%, there are disruptions in market access, with more imported goods, especially fuel and food. Due to this, Haiti has become a costlier place to live as the currency weakens, thereby pushing CPI upward. 8. Suriname (43% CPI Inflation) Suriname faces high inflation due to economic mismanagement, volatile commodity prices (like oil and bauxite), and a fragile currency. Shocks to export sectors and fiscal dependence on natural resources expose the economy to price swings, which feed directly into consumer inflation.