Rajasthan Police Constable Selection Process 2025: Check Details for All Stages of Recruitment Process

Rajasthan Police Constable Selection Process 2025: The Rajasthan Police Recruitment Board will hold the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2025 to hire new constables. The selection process includes four main stages: a Written Test, Physical Standard Test, Physical Efficiency Test, and Proficiency Test. Candidates who want to apply for the Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 exam must know these stages well. Candidates must understand the complete selection process to plan their preparation better. Read this article for clear details about the expected Rajasthan Police Constable Selection Process 2025. Rajasthan Police Constable Selection Process 2025 Overview Candidates who are planning to appear for the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2025, must know the complete selection process. This will help prepare better and boost your chances of success. Below is a table for all the stages involved in the Rajasthan Police Constable Selection Process 2025.

Stage Description Written Test Objective-type exam to test general knowledge and reasoning skills. Physical Standard Test Measurement of height, chest, and other physical standards as per criteria. Physical Efficiency Test Tests physical fitness with activities like running. Proficiency Test For candidates with special skills Rajasthan Police Constable Selection Process 2025 Stages The Rajasthan Police Constable Selection Process 2025 includes four main stages. However, not all stages apply to every constable post. The following are the steps candidates need to clear to get selected. Written Test Physical Standard Test (PST) Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Proficiency Test Rajasthan Police Constable Written Test 2025 The Rajasthan Police Constable Written Test is conducted for most constable categories (except Constable Band) and is worth 150 marks. It includes three parts, with negative marking for wrong answers.

Rajasthan Police Constable Written Test 2025 Minimum Qualifying Marks General/OBC/SBC 40% SC/ST 36% SC/ST (Tribal Sub Plan Areas) 30% Saharia (District Baran) 25% Marks from all three parts will count towards the final merit. Around five times the number of vacancies will be shortlisted for the next stage. Rajasthan Police Constable Physical Standard Test (PST) 2025 Candidates who clear the written test will move to the Physical Standard Test. Height, chest, and weight measurements will be checked in this stage: Male: Height and chest

Female: Height and weight Those not meeting the required standards will be disqualified. Rajasthan Police Constable Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 2025 Candidates passing the PST will undergo the Physical Efficiency Test. It contains 15 marks for General Duty & Operator and 10 marks for Driver, Band, and Mounted.

Marks from this test will count in the final merit. Candidates must complete this test at their own risk. Failure to complete the PET means disqualification. Also Check: Rajasthan Police Syllabus 2025 Rajasthan Police Constable Salary Rajasthan Police Constable Proficiency Test 2025 Proficiency Test is applicable only for Constable (Driver), Constable (Band), and Constable (Mounted). Candidates who clear the PET will undergo the Proficiency Test with the same pass percentage as the written test. Proficiency Test Details for Constable (Driver) 2025 Candidates applying for Constable (Driver) must clear practical driving and vehicle maintenance tests. The exam checks real-world skills essential for safely handling police vehicles on duty. Test Marks Stop Test 2 Steering Test 2 Slalom Test (as per Annexure ‘C’) 4 Driving of Heavy Vehicles (with Licence) 4 Fixing 3 simple mechanical/electrical faults 3

The following are the disqualification criteria: Failing to demonstrate vehicle control

Hitting obstacles

Failing the slalom circuit Proficiency Test Details for Constable (Band) 2025 The Constable (Band) test evaluates practical skills in band instruments and musical knowledge. It ensures candidates can perform police band duties with discipline and technical competence. Test Marks Demonstrating instruments and tunes 5 Knowledge and maintenance of instruments 5 Bugle playing 5 Proficiency Test Details for Constable (Mounted) 2025 Constable (Mounted) candidates are tested on riding skills and horse management. These practical exams confirm readiness to patrol on horseback and maintain the animals effectively. Test Marks Riding skills 10 Knowledge of horse care and upkeep 5

Note: Candidates who fail the Proficiency Test will be disqualified from the selection process. Rajasthan Police Constable Special Qualifications 2025 Candidates can earn additional marks in the Rajasthan Police Constable Selection Process 2025 for certain approved qualifications. These bonus marks help recognize extra skills and certifications. NCC Certificate Bonus Marks Candidates with NCC certificates can boost their score. Only the highest-level certificate will be considered for awarding these extra marks in the selection process. Certificate Type Marks ‘C’ Certificate 3 ‘B’ Certificate 2 ‘A’ Certificate 1 Computer Qualifications Bonus Marks Candidates with recognized computer qualifications can earn extra marks. This rewards technical knowledge useful for modern policing and administrative duties.