Rajasthan Police Constable Selection Process 2025: Check Details for All Stages of Recruitment Process

Rajasthan Police Constable Selection Process 2025: The Rajasthan Police Recruitment Board will hold the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2025 to hire new constables. The selection process includes four main stages: a Written Test, Physical Standard Test, Physical Efficiency Test, and Proficiency Test. Candidates who want to apply for the Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 exam must know these stages well.
Candidates must understand the complete selection process to plan their preparation better. Read this article for clear details about the expected Rajasthan Police Constable Selection Process 2025.
Rajasthan Police Constable Selection Process 2025 Overview
Candidates who are planning to appear for the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2025, must know the complete selection process. This will help prepare better and boost your chances of success. Below is a table for all the stages involved in the Rajasthan Police Constable Selection Process 2025.
|
Stage
|
Description
|
Written Test
|
Objective-type exam to test general knowledge and reasoning skills.
|
Physical Standard Test
|
Measurement of height, chest, and other physical standards as per criteria.
|
Physical Efficiency Test
|
Tests physical fitness with activities like running.
|
Proficiency Test
|
For candidates with special skills
Rajasthan Police Constable Selection Process 2025 Stages
The Rajasthan Police Constable Selection Process 2025 includes four main stages. However, not all stages apply to every constable post. The following are the steps candidates need to clear to get selected.
-
Written Test
-
Physical Standard Test (PST)
-
Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
-
Proficiency Test
Rajasthan Police Constable Written Test 2025
The Rajasthan Police Constable Written Test is conducted for most constable categories (except Constable Band) and is worth 150 marks. It includes three parts, with negative marking for wrong answers.
|
Rajasthan Police Constable Written Test 2025 Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
General/OBC/SBC
|
40%
|
SC/ST
|
36%
|
SC/ST (Tribal Sub Plan Areas)
|
30%
|
Saharia (District Baran)
|
25%
Marks from all three parts will count towards the final merit. Around five times the number of vacancies will be shortlisted for the next stage.
Rajasthan Police Constable Physical Standard Test (PST) 2025
Candidates who clear the written test will move to the Physical Standard Test. Height, chest, and weight measurements will be checked in this stage:
-
Male: Height and chest
-
Female: Height and weight
Those not meeting the required standards will be disqualified.
Rajasthan Police Constable Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 2025
Candidates passing the PST will undergo the Physical Efficiency Test. It contains 15 marks for General Duty & Operator and 10 marks for Driver, Band, and Mounted.
Marks from this test will count in the final merit. Candidates must complete this test at their own risk. Failure to complete the PET means disqualification.
Rajasthan Police Constable Proficiency Test 2025
Proficiency Test is applicable only for Constable (Driver), Constable (Band), and Constable (Mounted). Candidates who clear the PET will undergo the Proficiency Test with the same pass percentage as the written test.
Proficiency Test Details for Constable (Driver) 2025
Candidates applying for Constable (Driver) must clear practical driving and vehicle maintenance tests. The exam checks real-world skills essential for safely handling police vehicles on duty.
|
Test
|
Marks
|
Stop Test
|
2
|
Steering Test
|
2
|
Slalom Test (as per Annexure ‘C’)
|
4
|
Driving of Heavy Vehicles (with Licence)
|
4
|
Fixing 3 simple mechanical/electrical faults
|
3
The following are the disqualification criteria:
-
Failing to demonstrate vehicle control
-
Hitting obstacles
-
Failing the slalom circuit
Proficiency Test Details for Constable (Band) 2025
The Constable (Band) test evaluates practical skills in band instruments and musical knowledge. It ensures candidates can perform police band duties with discipline and technical competence.
|
Test
|
Marks
|
Demonstrating instruments and tunes
|
5
|
Knowledge and maintenance of instruments
|
5
|
Bugle playing
|
5
Proficiency Test Details for Constable (Mounted) 2025
Constable (Mounted) candidates are tested on riding skills and horse management. These practical exams confirm readiness to patrol on horseback and maintain the animals effectively.
|
Test
|
Marks
|
Riding skills
|
10
|
Knowledge of horse care and upkeep
|
5
Note: Candidates who fail the Proficiency Test will be disqualified from the selection process.
Rajasthan Police Constable Special Qualifications 2025
Candidates can earn additional marks in the Rajasthan Police Constable Selection Process 2025 for certain approved qualifications. These bonus marks help recognize extra skills and certifications.
NCC Certificate Bonus Marks
Candidates with NCC certificates can boost their score. Only the highest-level certificate will be considered for awarding these extra marks in the selection process.
|
Certificate Type
|
Marks
|
‘C’ Certificate
|
3
|
‘B’ Certificate
|
2
|
‘A’ Certificate
|
1
Computer Qualifications Bonus Marks
Candidates with recognized computer qualifications can earn extra marks. This rewards technical knowledge useful for modern policing and administrative duties.
|
Qualification
|
Marks
|
MCA/BCA/PGDCA/A/B/C/O level (DOEACC/GOI approved)
|
3
Home Guards Service Bonus Marks
Prior Home Guards service shows readiness and commitment to public safety. Eligible volunteers can earn bonus marks for their continuous service.
|
Type of Service
|
Marks
|
Border Home Guards (>2 years continuous)
|
2
|
Urban/Rural Home Guards (>2 years continuous)
|
2
Polytechnic Diploma or Certificate Bonus Marks
Candidates with technical diplomas or certificates from approved Polytechnic or ITI institutes in Rajasthan are rewarded for their additional practical skills. Candidates are allowed to get a maximum of 2 marks.
