WBJEE 2025 Results Announced at wbjeeb.nic.in: Get Direct Link Now

WBJEE 2025 results: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has officially declared the WBJEE 2025 results on Friday, August 22, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can now check and download their results along with the final answer key from the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. The WBJEE 2025 examination was conducted on April 27, 2025, in two shifts from 11 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 4 pm.
Initially, the WBJEE 2025 results were expected to be announced on August 7, 2025. However, the declaration was postponed due to a directive from the Calcutta High Court, which instructed the board to issue a revised merit list. The earlier list was found to be inconsistent with the court’s order on OBC reservation. Following the release of the final answer key and updated merit list, students can now access their results online.
Where to Check The WBJEE Result 2025?
WBJEE Result 2025 Declared: : How to download rankcard
The WBJEE 2025 results are available online. The official website has the link to view the results and download the rank card. Take the actions listed below.
Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEEB
Step 2: Click on the WBJEE Section
Step 3: Click on the WBJEE Result link
Step 4: Login using the application id and date of birth
Step 5: The WBJEE Result 2025 will be displayed
Step 6: Download WBJEE scorecard for further reference
WBJEE Results 2025: Rankcard at wbjeeb.nic.in
Candidates can go to the official website of WBJEE to download their rankcards at
WBJEE 2025 Rank Card: Result OUT
WBJEEB has officially announced the WBJEE 2025 results. Candidates can download their rank cards through the link at wbjeeb.nic.in or wbjeeb.in.
WBJEE 2025 Results: Official website
Candidates can check the official website given below to download their scorecard for WBJEE 2025 Results:
How to Download the WBJEE 2025 Results?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to download their WBJEE 2025 Results:
Visit the official website of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board at wbjeeb.nic.in
On the homepage, locate and click on the link titled “WBJEE Results 2025 – Download Scorecard”.
You will be redirected to the result login page; enter your application number and password carefully.
Double-check the login credentials entered, then click on the “Submit” button to access your result.
Your WBJEE 2025 result will appear on the screen, displaying rank, score, and qualifying status.
Download the result in PDF format and save it securely on your device for future reference.
Take a clear printout of your WBJEE 2025 result, ensuring visibility of essential details for counselling processes.
WBJEE 2025 Result: Details Mentioned on Scorecard
The WBJEE 2025 results are announced online. The following details will be mentioned on the WBJEE scorecard
- Candidate name
- Roll number
- Name of Exam
- Exam session
- Subjects
- MArks scored
- Total marks
- Qualifying status
WBJEE 2025: Key Highlights
Candidates can check the table given below to see the important details and dates related to WBJEE 2025 Results:
Key Highlight
Details
Result Declaration Date
August 22, 2025
Official Website
Exam Date
April 27, 2025
Exam Shifts
Shift 1: 11 AM – 1 PM Shift 2: 2 PM – 4 PM
Reason for Delay
Calcutta High Court directive to release revised merit list (OBC reservation issue)
Final Answer Key
Released prior to results
Result Access
Requires Application Number and Password
Next Step
Download scorecard and keep printout for counselling
