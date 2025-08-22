WBJEE 2025 Results Announced at wbjeeb.nic.in: Get Direct Link Now

WBJEE 2025 results: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has officially declared the WBJEE 2025 results on Friday, August 22, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can now check and download their results along with the final answer key from the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. The WBJEE 2025 examination was conducted on April 27, 2025, in two shifts from 11 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Initially, the WBJEE 2025 results were expected to be announced on August 7, 2025. However, the declaration was postponed due to a directive from the Calcutta High Court, which instructed the board to issue a revised merit list. The earlier list was found to be inconsistent with the court’s order on OBC reservation. Following the release of the final answer key and updated merit list, students can now access their results online.