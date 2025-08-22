WBJEE 2025 Results Announced
WBJEE 2025 Results Announced at wbjeeb.nic.in: Get Direct Link Now

WBJEE 2025 results: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) declared WBJEE 2025 results on August 22. Candidates can now download their results and the final answer key from wbjeeb.nic.in. Initially delayed due to Calcutta High Court’s directive on OBC reservation, the revised merit list and updated scorecards are officially available.

Siddhi Sharma
BySiddhi Sharma
Aug 22, 2025, 14:22 IST
WBJEE 2025 Results
WBJEE 2025 Results
WBJEE 2025 results: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has officially declared the WBJEE 2025 results on Friday, August 22, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can now check and download their results along with the final answer key from the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. The WBJEE 2025 examination was conducted on April 27, 2025, in two shifts from 11 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Initially, the WBJEE 2025 results were expected to be announced on August 7, 2025. However, the declaration was postponed due to a directive from the Calcutta High Court, which instructed the board to issue a revised merit list. The earlier list was found to be inconsistent with the court’s order on OBC reservation. Following the release of the final answer key and updated merit list, students can now access their results online.

Direct link to download WBJEE 2025 results.

WBJEE 2025 Result LIVE: West Bengal JEE Result Out at WBJEEB Official Website wbjeeb.nic.in; Download here

Where to Check The WBJEE Result 2025?
The WBJEE 2025 result is now active on the official website of WBJEE. The list of websites to check the result and download the rankcard is given below

  • wbjeeb.nic.in
  • wbjeeb.in

WBJEE Result 2025 Declared: : How to download rankcard

The WBJEE 2025 results are available online. The official website has the link to view the results and download the rank card. Take the actions listed below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEEB

Step 2: Click on the WBJEE Section

Step 3: Click on the WBJEE Result link

Step 4: Login using the application id and date of birth

Step 5: The WBJEE Result 2025 will be displayed

Step 6: Download WBJEE scorecard for further reference

 WBJEE Results 2025: Rankcard at wbjeeb.nic.in

Candidates can go to the official website of WBJEE to download their rankcards at 

WBJEE 2025 Rank Card: Result OUT

WBJEEB has officially announced the WBJEE 2025 results. Candidates can download their rank cards through the link at wbjeeb.nic.in or wbjeeb.in.

WBJEE 2025 Results: Official website

Candidates can check the official website given below to download their scorecard for WBJEE 2025 Results:

How to Download the WBJEE 2025 Results?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download their WBJEE 2025 Results:

  • Visit the official website of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board at wbjeeb.nic.in

  • On the homepage, locate and click on the link titled “WBJEE Results 2025 – Download Scorecard”.

  • You will be redirected to the result login page; enter your application number and password carefully.

  • Double-check the login credentials entered, then click on the “Submit” button to access your result.

  • Your WBJEE 2025 result will appear on the screen, displaying rank, score, and qualifying status.

  • Download the result in PDF format and save it securely on your device for future reference.

  • Take a clear printout of your WBJEE 2025 result, ensuring visibility of essential details for counselling processes.

WBJEE 2025 Result: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

The WBJEE 2025 results are announced online. The following details will be mentioned on the WBJEE scorecard

  • Candidate name
  • Roll number
  • Name of Exam
  • Exam session
  • Subjects
  • MArks scored
  • Total marks
  • Qualifying status

  • WBJEE 2025: Key Highlights

Candidates can check the table given below to see the important details and dates related to WBJEE 2025 Results:

Key Highlight

Details

Result Declaration Date

August 22, 2025

Official Website

wbjeeb.nic.in

Exam Date

April 27, 2025

Exam Shifts

Shift 1: 11 AM – 1 PM Shift 2: 2 PM – 4 PM

Reason for Delay

Calcutta High Court directive to release revised merit list (OBC reservation issue)

Final Answer Key

Released prior to results

Result Access

Requires Application Number and Password

Next Step

Download scorecard and keep printout for counselling

Also Read:

WBJEE 2025 Final Answer Key Out at wbjeeb.nic.in Question Withdrawn, Direct Link Here

Siddhi Sharma
