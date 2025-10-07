Here’s your chance to prove it with our U.S. Landmark Quiz Challenge! The United States stretches from the Atlantic to the Pacific. It isn’t just counted among one of the world’s largest countries, but it’s also one of the most geographically diverse. From deserts and mountains to sprawling cities and quiet coastal towns, every state holds its own unique charm. With Washington, D.C. as its capital and 50 states forming its union, America ranks as the third most populous nation on the planet and the fourth largest by area, right after Russia, Canada, and China. In this fun challenge, we will show you image and clues about the country’s most recognisable landmark. Your task is to Guess which U.S. state this landmark belongs to before time runs out. Let’s see how sharp your American geography IQ really is!

Only a Genius Can Guess The U.S. State From This Landmark! Take The Quiz Now! Here is the Picture! Begin by Taking a Close look at This Picture! What Can You See First? A Stunning lighthouse stands tall on a rugged, rocky coastline. The Clue Has Been Given. Understand the Significance of this Viral American Geography IQ Test & think of all the places in America where the state is remembered for its lighthouses, beaches and where waves crash dramatically against ancient stone ledges. Set a Timer for 15 Seconds! Think about the Clue and take a look at this picture again. Can you recall the U.S. State Now? Need Another Clue? It’s one of the most photographed lighthouses in the United States and even appears on the state’s quarter. Only people with good Knowledge of the American Geographical Landmarks and places will be able to guess!

The surrounding rocks, shaped by centuries of crashing waves, make the spot both breathtaking and unmistakable. Hurry Up! Time's Ticking! Only 7 Seconds Left! Guess the Correct Landmark! The Lighthouse was built in 1827. Did You Get the Answer Right Now? Scroll to Know... Answer Revealed! It’s Maine! The Pemaquid Point Lighthouse is located in Bristol, Maine. It is a timeless symbol of New England’s coastal charm. The lighthouse overlooks the Gulf of Maine and is known for its striking rock formations, classic maritime architecture, and serene sunsets. Today, it serves as a museum and an active light, guiding ships and captivating visitors year-round. Were you able to Guess the U.S. State by this Landmark Correctly? Tell us in the Comments! Pemaquid Point Lighthouse Trivia Questions With Answers

What is the capital of Maine?

A) Bangor

B) Augusta

C) Portland

D) Bar Harbor

(Answer: B – Augusta)

Which nickname is Maine known by?

A) The Ocean State

B) The Pine Tree State

C) The Granite State

D) The Bay State

(Answer: B – The Pine Tree State)

What seafood is Maine most famous for?

A) Shrimp

B) Salmon

C) Lobster

D) Crab

(Answer: C – Lobster)

Which U.S. national park is located in Maine?

A) Yellowstone

B) Glacier

C) Acadia

D) Shenandoah

(Answer: C – Acadia National Park)

