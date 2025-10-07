Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
Gujarat Education Department Approves Vocational Subjects for Class 11 and 12 General Stream from 2026-27

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 7, 2025, 15:56 IST

Gujarat Education Department approves inclusion of vocational subjects for classes 11 and 12 in general stream. Scheme to be applicable for 2026-27 academic year. Check details here. 

Key Points

  • Six vocational subjects in Group 4 in the general stream
  • Choices applicable for students from classes 11 and 12
  • Subject options available from 2026-27 academic year

Gujarat Vocational Subjects: The Gujarat Education Department has approved the inclusion of vocational subjects in the general stream for class 11 and class 12 students. The same will be effective from the 2026-27 academic year. Students who will be in classes 11 and 12 during this time will be able to select from the list of vocational subjects.

The education department has approved the inclusion of six vocational subjects in Group 4 of the subject structure for classes 11 and 12 in the general stream. The subjects include Yoga, Health and Physical Education, Fine Arts, Music, Computer Studies, and other vocational subjects. These subjects will be offered as optional courses, which will allow students to choose their subjects based on their interests and skill development goals. 

The decision to add these subjects comes with the National Education Policy 2020, which advocated the integration of vocational education at the secondary level to enhance employability and skill development. 

