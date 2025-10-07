Gujarat Education Department Approves Vocational Subjects for Class 11 and 12 General Stream from 2026-27

Key Points
- Six vocational subjects in Group 4 in the general stream
- Choices applicable for students from classes 11 and 12
- Subject options available from 2026-27 academic year
Gujarat Vocational Subjects: The Gujarat Education Department has approved the inclusion of vocational subjects in the general stream for class 11 and class 12 students. The same will be effective from the 2026-27 academic year. Students who will be in classes 11 and 12 during this time will be able to select from the list of vocational subjects.
The education department has approved the inclusion of six vocational subjects in Group 4 of the subject structure for classes 11 and 12 in the general stream. The subjects include Yoga, Health and Physical Education, Fine Arts, Music, Computer Studies, and other vocational subjects. These subjects will be offered as optional courses, which will allow students to choose their subjects based on their interests and skill development goals.
માન. મુખ્યમંત્રી શ્રી @Bhupendrapbjp સાહેબના માર્ગદર્શન હેઠળ શૈક્ષણિક સમિતિનો ધોરણ ૧૧-૧૨ (સામાન્ય પ્રવાહ) વિષયમાળખામાં જૂથ-૪માં ચિત્રકલા/ સંગીત/ કમ્પ્યૂટર અધ્યયન/ વોકેશનલ વિષયના અથવામાં યોગ, સ્વાસ્થ્ય અને શારીરિક શિક્ષણનો વિષય સમાવેશ કરવા શિક્ષણ વિભાગ દ્વારા મંજૂરી આપવામાં આવી. pic.twitter.com/UxMdNBG4u6— Praful Pansheriya (@prafulpbjp) October 6, 2025
The decision to add these subjects comes with the National Education Policy 2020, which advocated the integration of vocational education at the secondary level to enhance employability and skill development.
Also Read: Darjeeling School Holiday: Schools Closed from October 8 to 10 Due to Heavy Rainfall
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation