Gujarat Education Department Approves Vocational Subjects for Class 11 and 12 General Stream from 2026-27

Gujarat Vocational Subjects: The Gujarat Education Department has approved the inclusion of vocational subjects in the general stream for class 11 and class 12 students. The same will be effective from the 2026-27 academic year. Students who will be in classes 11 and 12 during this time will be able to select from the list of vocational subjects.

The education department has approved the inclusion of six vocational subjects in Group 4 of the subject structure for classes 11 and 12 in the general stream. The subjects include Yoga, Health and Physical Education, Fine Arts, Music, Computer Studies, and other vocational subjects. These subjects will be offered as optional courses, which will allow students to choose their subjects based on their interests and skill development goals.