ISC Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26: The ISC board syllabus is now available for 2025-26. Students and teachers can download the updated syllabus for all the subjects and get the direct link here. The syllabus is important for students preparing for further studies. CISCE revises its syllabus regularly to ensure that it matches the current education trends. The changes made in the syllabus help to enhance conceptual understanding and promote skill-based learning.
Importance Of ISC Class 11th Syllabus 2025-26
The correct syllabus helps the students to:
- Plan their study schedule effectively.
- Avoid studying those topics that have already been removed.
- Focusing on the important topics and preparing well for internal assessments and ISC board exams.
It is important to note that all schools affiliated with CISCE must follow the latest pattern issued for the 2025-26 session.
ISC Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26 All Subjects
Students of ISC Class 11, academic session 2025-26, can refer to the list below to download the subject-wise revised syllabus for all streams. These syllabi are revised as per ISC regulations and follow the latest curriculum.
Difference in ISC and ISC Curriculum
The basic difference between the ISC and ISC curriculum is provided below:
|
Feature
|
ISC (Class 10)
|
ISC (Class 12)
|
Focus
|
Broader range of subjects, emphasis on foundational knowledge
|
More specialised in chosen streams (Science, Commerce, Arts)
|
Subject Depth
|
Less in-depth compared to ISC
|
Deeper exploration of subjects chosen for specialisation
|
Exams
|
Conducted by CISCE for Class 10 board exams
|
Conducted by CISCE for Class 12 board exams
|
Project Work
|
Often includes project work in various subjects
|
Project work might be a requirement, depending on the chosen stream
