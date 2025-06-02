RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025
ISC Class 11th Syllabus 2025-26: Download Subject-Wise Revised Syllabus PDF For FREE

By Aayesha Sharma
Oct 7, 2025, 21:26 IST

ISC Class 11 Syllabus 2025: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the syllabus for class 11th. Students can check the complete syllabus for every subject here and download the PDF for free. 

ISC Class 11th Syllabus 2025-26
ISC Class 11th Syllabus 2025-26

ISC Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26: The ISC board syllabus is now available for 2025-26. Students and teachers can download the updated syllabus for all the subjects and get the direct link here. The syllabus is important for students preparing for further studies. CISCE revises its syllabus regularly to ensure that it matches the current education trends. The changes made in the syllabus help to enhance conceptual understanding and promote skill-based learning. 

Importance Of ISC Class 11th Syllabus 2025-26

The correct syllabus helps the students to: 

  • Plan their study schedule effectively. 
  • Avoid studying those topics that have already been removed. 
  • Focusing on the important topics and preparing well for internal assessments and ISC board exams.

It is important to note that all schools affiliated with CISCE must follow the latest pattern issued for the 2025-26 session. 

Also, check: ISC Class 12 Syllabus 2025-2026

ISC Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26 All Subjects

Students of ISC Class 11, academic session 2025-26, can refer to the list below to download the subject-wise revised syllabus for all streams. These syllabi are revised as per ISC regulations and follow the latest curriculum. 

ISC Class 11 English Syllabus 2025-26 

ISC Class 11 Elective English Syllabus 2025-26

ISC Class 11 History Syllabus 2025-26

ISC Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2025-26 

ISC Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2025-26 

ISC Class 11 Sociology Syllabus 2025-26 

ISC Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2025-26 

ISC Class 11 Economics Syllabus 2025-26 

ISC Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2025-26 

ISC Class 11 Mathematics Syllabus 2025-26 

ISC Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2025-26

ISC Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2025-26 

ISC Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2025-26 

ISC Class 11 Home Science Syllabus 2025-26 

ISC Class 11 Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26 

ISC Class 11 Physical Education Syllabus 2025-26 

ISC Class 11 Environmental Science Syllabus 2025-26 

ISC Class 11 Biotechnology Syllabus 2025-26 

ISC Class 11 Hospitality Management Syllabus 2025-26 

Difference in ISC and ISC Curriculum

The basic difference between the ISC and ISC curriculum is provided below:

Feature

ISC (Class 10)

ISC (Class 12)

Focus

Broader range of subjects, emphasis on foundational knowledge

More specialised in chosen streams (Science, Commerce, Arts)

Subject Depth

Less in-depth compared to ISC

Deeper exploration of subjects chosen for specialisation

Exams

Conducted by CISCE for Class 10 board exams

Conducted by CISCE for Class 12 board exams

Project Work

Often includes project work in various subjects

Project work might be a requirement, depending on the chosen stream

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

