School Assembly Headlines Today (12 December): Railway Deactivates 3 Crore User IDs, Union Minister Gadkari Highlights 20% Ethanol Blending for CO2 Reduction and Other News in English

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are today's headlines for our school assembly. Stay informed and connected with national and international news, sports, business, science, and technology. This morning's news segment is dedicated to keeping you informed about what’s happening in India and around the world, across key areas. Reading these headlines is vital because it helps you connect your classroom learning to real-world issues—understanding national progress, global events, and future job trends. By staying updated, you sharpen your thinking skills and grow into responsible, knowledgeable citizens. Now, let’s begin with the top news that shapes our world today.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
-
Government deactivates over 3 Crore suspicious Railway user IDs
-
IndiGo announces ₹10,000 compensation for passengers affected by recent disruptions
-
Rajya Sabha resumes discussion on 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram
-
MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh attends Diwali UNESCO recognition ceremony at Sri Ram Temple in Kenya
-
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says 20% ethanol blending reduces India’s CO2 emissions by 736 lakh tonnes
-
MEA considering passport revocation in Goa fire case
-
President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Imphal to lay foundation stones of various projects
-
Rajya Sabha hails UNESCO inscription of Deepawali as Intangible Cultural Heritage
-
Government refutes fake letter on EAM Dr S Jaishankar regarding Rafale issue
-
Power Minister Manohar Lal informs 4.93 crore smart meters installed nationwide
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
-
-
ADB cuts Bangladesh’s growth forecast to 4.7 per cent amid weak exports
-
Indian Navy and Brazilian Navy sign MoU in Brasilia to boost Scorpène-class maintenance cooperation
-
María Corina Machado’s daughter accepts Nobel Peace Prize on her behalf amid leader’s brief public return
-
US Federal Reserve cuts its benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage points
-
US expands online presence checks for H-1B visa applicants
-
India and Malaysia reaffirm cooperation against terrorism and transnational crime
-
UNESCO adds Deepavali to Intangible Cultural Heritage List
Sports News Headlinesfor School Assembly
-
Elite National Boxing Championships rescheduled due to pollution control measures
-
Ashalata Devi nominated for AFC Women’s Asian Cup all-time Dream XI
-
Germany defeat Spain in shoot-out to win Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup
-
India to face South Africa in second T20 at New Chandigarh today
-
India win first bronze at 2025 Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup
-
Junior Women’s World Cup: India beat Uruguay in shootout after 1-1 draw
-
Cricket: India beat South Africa by 101 runs in first T20I
-
India Crush South Africa by 101 Runs in T20 Series Opener at Cuttack
-
Indian Cricketers Offer Prayers at Puri Before SA Match
Business News Headlinesfor School Assembly
-
Sensex and Nifty Snap Three-Day Losing Streak
-
Sensex Falls 436 Points, Nifty Slips 121; Mid and Small Caps Outperform
-
Sensex Falls 610 Points, Nifty Down 226 Points
-
Sensex & Nifty Close Higher After RBI Rate Cut
-
Sensex & Nifty Rebound After Four-Day Losing Streak
-
Sensex, Nifty slip for fourth consecutive session
-
Land & property transactions are driving India’s economy in big way, says DoLR Secretary Manoj Joshi
-
Sensex rises 126 points, Nifty up 33 points in early trade
Education News Headlines for School Assembly
-
Bihar DElEd Admission 2026: BSEB issues notification for 2026-28 session at bsebdeled.com; apply by Dec 24
-
UPSC Notification 2026: Apply for 451 CDS, 394 NDA vacancies; last date Dec 30
-
JEE Main 2026: Final 2-months blueprint for board exam students & droppers
-
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Registration form, login process, official link, questions to PM & key details
-
RRB JE Recruitment 2025: Registration ends today for Junior Engineer 2,585 vacancies
-
IBPS PO Admit Card 2025: Interview hall ticket released at ibps.in
Thought of the Day
"Success is not a destination, but a continuous journey of small, smart steps."
Meaning: This thought reminds students that truly great achievement doesn't happen just by luck or by reaching one single goal (like getting into a specific university). Success is built day by day, through consistent effort and good, small decisions. It tells you to focus on the process—like spending one hour studying every day, correctly fixing one hard problem, or showing up prepared for class. If you commit to these "small, smart steps" constantly, the big results will naturally follow.
