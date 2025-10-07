India Sets World Record: BRO Builds Highest Motorable Road at Mig La Pass

India has achieved a stellar world record by building the world's highest motorable road at Mig La Pass in Ladakh's eastern sector. This feat, led by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) under Project Himank, not only demonstrates Indian engineering skills in high altitude areas but also provides multi-faceted advantages to national security and local people. At an elevation of 19,400 feet (5,913 meters), the road across Mig La Pass beats the former world record held by Umling La Pass, reflecting India's dominance in defying infrastructure developments. Mig La Pass is now higher than historic mountaineering base camps like Everest South Base Camp (17,598 feet) and North Base Camp (16,900 feet). This new highway links the Hanle region with Fukche village, situated near the highly sensitive Line of Actual Control (LAC) that demarcates the border between Indo-China.

The achievement, spearheaded by Brigadier Vishal Srivastava, extends further the reach of the Indian state into some of the remotest landscapes on earth. Engineering Success Despite Harsh Conditions Building the road over the Mig La Pass involved conquering some of the most arduous natural challenges anywhere on the planet. Engineers and laborers fought against sub-zero temperatures, snowstorms, and ever-changing terrain. The elevated altitude provided less than half the oxygen available at sea level, subjecting daily life to stress on humans and machinery alike. In spite of all these arduous conditions, BRO engineers continued to show resilience and planning strictness, turning the impossible into possible with a road that now facilitates traffic almost 20,000 feet above sea level. Civilian and Strategic Benefits