Jiwaji University Result 2025 Released at jiwaji.edu; Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

Jiwaji University Result 2025 OUT: Jiwaji University has recently declared the March 2025 exam results for various courses like BA, BSc, BBA, BCA, BTM, MA, MSc, BSc BEd and BEd. Jiwaji University Result 2025 list has been released online on the official website- jiwaji.edu. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their jiwaji.edu results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the Jiwaji University results by their roll number.
Jiwaji University Results 2025
Jiwaji University Result 2025
How to Check jiwaji.edu Results?
Jiwaji University students can check their UG and PG results online at the university's official website. The students need to follow the below-mentioned steps to access and download the result PDF of Jiwaji University result 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website of Jiwaji University- jiwaji.edu
Step 2: Click on the “Colleges & Examination” section
Step 3: Click on the “New Result” section available there
Step 4: Click on “Result”
Step 5: Select the year of examination
Step 6: Choose your course from the given list and click on “Proceed for Result”
Step 7: The students can check their results by Roll number or by Name & Father’s name.
Step 8: Fill in the details and click on the proceed button.
Step 9: Check the results and download it.
Direct Links to Download Jiwaji University Results PDF
Check the direct link here for Jiwaji University Result 2025 for various semester examinations.
|Course
|Result Date
|Result Link
|MA Political Science Fourth (Pvt ATKT) Semester Exam. June-2025
|July 07, 2025
|Click here
|MA(Economics) Second Semester Exam. June-2025
|July 07, 2025
|Click here
|MA(History) Second Semester Exam. June 2025
|July 07, 2025
|Click here
|MA English (Private) Second Semester Exam.June-2025
|July 07, 2025
|Click here
|MA History (Private) Second Semester Exam.June-2025
|July 07, 2025
|Click here
|MA Public Administration (Private) Fourth Semester Exam.June 2025
|July 07, 2025
|Click here
|MA Political Science (Private) Second Sem. Exam.June-2025
|July 07, 2025
|Click here
|MA Political Science Second Semester Private (ATKT) Exam. June-2025
|July 07, 2025
|Click here
|MA Sociology (Private) Second Semester Exam.June-2025
|July 07, 2025
|Click here
|MA Political Science Second Semester Exam.June-2025
|July 07, 2025
|Click here
|MCom Second Semester (Private) (ATKT) Exam. June-2025
|July 07, 2025
|Click here
|MSc Mathematics Fourth Semester (Private-ATKT) Exam. June 2025
|July 07, 2025
|Click here
|MA History (Private) Fourth Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2025
|July 07, 2025
|Click here
|MA (History) (Private) Second Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2025
|July 07, 2025
|Click here
|MA (Hindi) (Private ATKT) Second Semester Exam. June-2025
|July 07, 2025
|Click here
|MA English Fourth Semester (Pvt-ATKT) Exam.June-2025
|July 07, 2025
|Click here
|MA (English) Second Semester (Private ATKT) Exam. June-2025
|July 07, 2025
|Click here
|MA(Sanskrit) Second Semester (ATKT) Exam.June-2025
|July 07, 2025
|Click here
|MA Political Science Fourth Semester (ATKT) Exam.June-2025
|July 07, 2025
|Click here
|MA Political Science Second Semester (ATKT) Exam.June-2025
|July 07, 2025
|Click here
|MA (History) Fourth Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2025
|July 07, 2025
|Click here
|BSc Third Year (Degree Course) (Supp. II Chance) (NEP) Exam. Mar. 2025
|July 07, 2025
|Click here
|BCom Second Year Diploma Course (Private) (Supp. II Chance) (NEP) Exam.Mar.2025
|July 07, 2025
|Click here
|B.A. Third Year (Degree Course) (Supp. II Chance) (NEP) Exam.Mar.2025
|July 04, 2025
|Click here
|B.A. Third Year (Degree Course) (Private) (Supp. II Chance) (NEP) Exam.Mar.2025
|July 04, 2025
|Click here
|M.Sc. (Microbiology) Fourth Semester Exam. June-2025
|July 03, 2025
|Click here
|M.A. Sociology (Private) 4th Sem. Exam. June 2025
|July 03, 2025
|Click here
|M.A. Sociology Fourth Semester Exam. June-2025
|July 03, 2025
|Click here
|M.Sc. (Microbiology) Second Semester Exam.June-2025
|July 03, 2025
|Click here
|M.Sc. Home Science (Food And Nutrition) Second Semester Exam.June-2025
|July 03, 2025
|Click here
|M.Sc. Physics 2nd Sem. Exam.June-2025
|July 03, 2025
|Click here
|M.A. Sociology 2nd Sem. Exam June 2025
|July 03, 2025
|Click here
|M.Sc. Mathematics 2nd Sem. Exam.June-2025
|July 03, 2025
|Click here
|M.Sc. Botany Second Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2025
|July 03, 2025
|Click here
|M.Sc.(Mathematics) Second Sem.(ATKT) Exam.June-2025
|July 03, 2025
|Click here
|M.Sc. (Microbiology) Second Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2025
|July 03, 2025
|Click here
|M.Sc. Physics 2nd Sem. (ATKT) Exam.June-2025
|July 03, 2025
|Click here
|M.Sc. Mathematics 2nd Sem.(Private-ATKT) Exam.June-2025
|July 03, 2025
|Click here
|M.A. Sociology Second Semester (Pvt ATKT) Exam June-2025
|July 03, 2025
|Click here
|M.Sc. Chemistry Second Semester Exam.June-2025
|July 02, 2025
|Click here
|M.Sc. Computer Science Second Semester Exam.June-2025
|July 02, 2025
|Click here
|M.Sc. Computer Science Fourth Semester Exam. June-2025
|July 02, 2025
|Click here
|B.B.A. Second Year Diploma Course (Supp. II Chance) (NEP) Exam.Mar.2025
|July 02, 2025
|Click here
|B.B.A. Third Year (Degree Course) (Supp. II Chance) (NEP) Exam.Mar.2025
|July 02, 2025
|Click here
|B.C.A. Third Year (Degree Course) (Supp. II Chance) (NEP) Exam.Mar.2025
|July 02, 2025
|Click here
About Jiwaji University
Jiwaji University (JU) is located in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The university was established in 1964 and the President of India Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan laid the foundation stone of the university. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
The university offers around 100 UG, PG, PhD degrees in various departments like School of Studies in Engineering and Technology, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce and Management, Faculty of Life Science, Faculty of Science, Faculty of Social Science, Faculty of Physical Education, Faculty of Distance Education.
Jiwaji University Highlights
University Name
Jiwaji University, Gwalior
Established
1964
Jiwaji Univeristy Result Link - Latest
Accreditations
NAAC
Approvals
UGC
Gender
Co-ed
Affiliated Colleges
419
