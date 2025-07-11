Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Jiwaji University Result 2025 Released at jiwaji.edu; Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

Jiwaji University Result 2025 Released: Jiwaji University has recently published the results for various UG, and PG programs on its official website- jiwaji.edu. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the Jiwaji University result.

Sunil Sharma
BySunil Sharma
Jul 11, 2025, 12:22 IST
Get the direct link to download Jiwaji University Result 2025 PDF here.
Get the direct link to download Jiwaji University Result 2025 PDF here.

Jiwaji University Result 2025 OUT: Jiwaji University has recently declared the March 2025 exam results for various courses like BA, BSc, BBA, BCA, BTM, MA, MSc, BSc BEd and BEd. Jiwaji University Result 2025 list has been released online on the official website- jiwaji.edu. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their jiwaji.edu results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the Jiwaji University results by their roll number.

Jiwaji University Results 2025

As per the latest update, Jiwaji University released the results of UG and PG courses. The students can check their Jiwaji University results on the official website of the University- jiwaji.edu

Jiwaji University Result 2025

Click here

How to Check jiwaji.edu Results?

Jiwaji University students can check their UG and PG results online at the university's official website. The students need to follow the below-mentioned steps to access and download the result PDF of Jiwaji University result 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Jiwaji University- jiwaji.edu

Step 2: Click on the “Colleges & Examination” section 

Step 3: Click on the “New Result” section available there

Step 4: Click on “Result”

Step 5: Select the year of examination

Step 6: Choose your course from the given list and click on “Proceed for Result”

Step 7: The students can check their results by Roll number or by Name & Father’s name.

Step 8: Fill in the details and click on the proceed button.

Step 9: Check the results and download it.

Direct Links to Download Jiwaji University Results PDF

Check the direct link here for Jiwaji University Result 2025 for various semester examinations.

Course Result Date Result Link
MA Political Science Fourth (Pvt ATKT) Semester Exam. June-2025 July 07, 2025  Click here
MA(Economics) Second Semester Exam. June-2025 July 07, 2025  Click here 
MA(History) Second Semester Exam. June 2025 July 07, 2025  Click here 
MA English (Private) Second Semester Exam.June-2025 July 07, 2025  Click here 
MA History (Private) Second Semester Exam.June-2025 July 07, 2025  Click here 
MA Public Administration (Private) Fourth Semester Exam.June 2025 July 07, 2025  Click here 
MA Political Science (Private) Second Sem. Exam.June-2025 July 07, 2025  Click here 
MA Political Science Second Semester Private (ATKT) Exam. June-2025 July 07, 2025  Click here 
MA Sociology (Private) Second Semester Exam.June-2025 July 07, 2025  Click here 
MA Political Science Second Semester Exam.June-2025 July 07, 2025  Click here 
MCom Second Semester (Private) (ATKT) Exam. June-2025 July 07, 2025  Click here 
MSc Mathematics Fourth Semester (Private-ATKT) Exam. June 2025 July 07, 2025  Click here 
MA History (Private) Fourth Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2025 July 07, 2025  Click here 
MA (History) (Private) Second Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2025 July 07, 2025  Click here 
MA (Hindi) (Private ATKT) Second Semester Exam. June-2025 July 07, 2025  Click here 
MA English Fourth Semester (Pvt-ATKT) Exam.June-2025 July 07, 2025  Click here 
MA (English) Second Semester (Private ATKT) Exam. June-2025 July 07, 2025  Click here 
MA(Sanskrit) Second Semester (ATKT) Exam.June-2025 July 07, 2025  Click here 
MA Political Science Fourth Semester (ATKT) Exam.June-2025 July 07, 2025  Click here 
MA Political Science Second Semester (ATKT) Exam.June-2025 July 07, 2025  Click here 
MA (History) Fourth Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2025 July 07, 2025 Click here 
BSc Third Year (Degree Course) (Supp. II Chance) (NEP) Exam. Mar. 2025 July 07, 2025 Click here 
BCom Second Year Diploma Course (Private) (Supp. II Chance) (NEP) Exam.Mar.2025 July 07, 2025 Click here 
B.A. Third Year (Degree Course) (Supp. II Chance) (NEP) Exam.Mar.2025 July 04, 2025 Click here  
B.A. Third Year (Degree Course) (Private) (Supp. II Chance) (NEP) Exam.Mar.2025 July 04, 2025 Click here  
M.Sc. (Microbiology) Fourth Semester Exam. June-2025 July 03, 2025  Click here  
M.A. Sociology (Private) 4th Sem. Exam. June 2025 July 03, 2025  Click here  
M.A. Sociology Fourth Semester Exam. June-2025 July 03, 2025  Click here  
M.Sc. (Microbiology) Second Semester Exam.June-2025  July 03, 2025  Click here 
M.Sc. Home Science (Food And Nutrition) Second Semester Exam.June-2025 July 03, 2025  Click here 
M.Sc. Physics 2nd Sem. Exam.June-2025 July 03, 2025  Click here 
M.A. Sociology 2nd Sem. Exam June 2025 July 03, 2025  Click here 
M.Sc. Mathematics 2nd Sem. Exam.June-2025 July 03, 2025  Click here 
M.Sc. Botany Second Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2025 July 03, 2025  Click here 
M.Sc.(Mathematics) Second Sem.(ATKT) Exam.June-2025 July 03, 2025  Click here 
M.Sc. (Microbiology) Second Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2025 July 03, 2025  Click here 
M.Sc. Physics 2nd Sem. (ATKT) Exam.June-2025 July 03, 2025  Click here 
M.Sc. Mathematics 2nd Sem.(Private-ATKT) Exam.June-2025 July 03, 2025  Click here 
M.A. Sociology Second Semester (Pvt ATKT) Exam June-2025 July 03, 2025 Click here 
M.Sc. Chemistry Second Semester Exam.June-2025 July 02, 2025 Click here 
M.Sc. Computer Science Second Semester Exam.June-2025  July 02, 2025 Click here 
M.Sc. Computer Science Fourth Semester Exam. June-2025  July 02, 2025  Click here 
B.B.A. Second Year Diploma Course (Supp. II Chance) (NEP) Exam.Mar.2025  July 02, 2025  Click here 
B.B.A. Third Year (Degree Course) (Supp. II Chance) (NEP) Exam.Mar.2025  July 02, 2025  Click here 
B.C.A. Third Year (Degree Course) (Supp. II Chance) (NEP) Exam.Mar.2025  July 02, 2025  Click here 

About Jiwaji University

Jiwaji University (JU) is located in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The university was established in 1964 and the President of India Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan laid the foundation stone of the university. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The university offers around 100 UG, PG, PhD degrees in various departments like School of Studies in Engineering and Technology, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce and Management, Faculty of Life Science, Faculty of Science, Faculty of Social Science, Faculty of Physical Education, Faculty of Distance Education.

Jiwaji University Highlights

University Name

Jiwaji University, Gwalior

Established

1964

Jiwaji Univeristy Result Link - Latest

Click Here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Affiliated Colleges

419

Also Check,

The students aspiring to appear in the upcoming entrance/competitive exam can check the Jagran Josh Mock Tests.

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • Is Jiwaji University Result 2024 Declared for MA 3rd sem?
    +
    Yes, Jiwaji University has released the results of MA 3rd sem. Jiwaji University result 2024 has been released by the Controller of Examination.
  • How can I check my Jiwaji University result 2024 for MSc?
    +
    The Jiwaji University result 2024 can be checked on the official website. Candidates can also find the link to check Jiwaji University results on this page.

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News