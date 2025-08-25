The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is among the popular competitive examinations in the country. It attracts a large number of applicants every year who aspire to pursue higher education, secure government jobs, or take up research roles. Aspirants who are currently studying in the third or final years of any undergraduate course or hold a government-approved degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities can appear for the GATE exam. This test is open to applicants regardless of age. Read on to learn more about the purpose of the GATE exam and other associated details. What is GATE Exam? Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level test administered jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and all 23 IITs. It is a computer-based test that aims to assess test-takers' knowledge in various undergraduate subjects in Engineering, Technology, and Architecture. Its primary objective is to facilitate admission into Master's and Direct Doctoral degrees in Engineering/Technology/Architecture and Doctoral courses in relevant branches of Engineering/Technology/Architecture/Science/ Humanities. Moreover, the GATE scores are also considered in the various Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) recruitment drives. In this article, we have compiled the purpose of the GATE exam along with the latest updates of GATE 2026, eligibility, pattern, career options, and much more.

Purpose of GATE Exam The GATE exam sees the participation of a large number of applicants every year. It is one of the toughest examinations in India that evaluates test-takers' knowledge of engineering fundamentals, critical thinking skills, and problem-solving abilities. Check the purpose of the GATE exam shared below. GATE opens the door for aspirants aiming to secure admission in M.E./M.Tech. courses from top institutes like IITs/NITs.

The GATE scorecard can be used by applicants willing to pursue a Ph.D from leading institutes for a successful research career.

GATE helps you secure admission in the premier institutes. This increases your chances of being recruited by top companies during placements.

Qualifying GATE is also a basic eligibility criterion for applying to various fellowships offered by several government organisations.

GATE scores are also accepted in various Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) recruitment processes.

Benefits of the GATE Exam The GATE exam offers various benefits, including admission to leading institutes, high-paying PSU jobs, research opportunities, and a lucrative career path. Given below are the benefits of the GATE exam for reference purposes. Admission to Top Institutes: The GATE exam is a gateway for admission to M.E./M.Tech/PhD programs in IITs, NITs, IISc, and other prestigious institutes for higher education.

High-Paying PSU Jobs: Many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) use the GATE score in their hiring process.

Career Advancement: A good GATE score can also boost your chances of securing higher designations and competitive salaries

Global Recognition: Some international universities also use GATE scores for admissions to postgraduate/master’s degrees. Career after Clearing the GATE Exam

Numerous career opportunities are available for candidates who have qualified GATE exam. A good GATE score helps you secure admission in leading institutions like IITs, NITs, and IISc, makes you eligible for high-paying PSU jobs, research roles, and international opportunities. Here is the career path after clearing the GATE exam: Postgraduate Admissions Many students appear in the GATE exam to secure admission into postgraduate programs. A high score in the GATE exam may ensure M.Tech, M.E., or Ph.D admission in the best institutes like IITs, IISc, and NITs. Students can also explore scholarship options to reduce their financial burden. Public Sector Undertaking (PSUs) Recruitment Various Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) utilise the GATE score in their hiring process. In the last few years, the GATE scores have been used in the recruitment process, like:

Airports Authority of India (AAI)

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL)

Coal India Limited (CIL)

Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS)

Chenab Valley Power Projects Limited (CVPPL)

Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC)

Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL)

Engineers India Limited (EIL)

GAIL (India) Limited

GRID India

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDSL)

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO)

National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC)

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)

National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC)

Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLCIL)

North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO)

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL)

National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC)

Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL)

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID)

Power System Operation Corporation Limited (POSOCO)

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL)

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL)

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), etc.

The GATE score is now used for direct recruitment to Group-A level posts in the central government, including Senior Field Officer (Tele), Senior Research Officer (Crypto) and Senior Research Officer (S&T) in the Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India. Overseas Opportunities GATE provides students with an opportunity to pursue higher education abroad as well. Prestigious institutions like the National University of Singapore (NUS) consider GATE scores for admission to their postgraduate courses. This enables eligible students to access a world-class education without participating in additional entrance tests. Private Sector Jobs Many private sector companies consider GATE scores when hiring for reputed job roles in different sectors. A GATE qualification is not compulsory, but it certainly strengthens your profile during corporate hiring. Additionally, it opens doors to excellent pay and senior positions.

What is the Salary After Qualifying GATE? Qualifying in the GATE exam opens the door to reputed PSU job roles. It offers stability, job security and attractive pay scales. The salary of these roles typically falls between INR 25,000 and INR 1,80,000 per month. Have a look at the salary after qualifying GATE in different PSUs shared below. Names of PSUs Sector Type of PSU PSU Salary After GATE Per Month CTC (Approx.) Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) Petroleum and Natural Gas Maharatna INR 24,900 to INR 50,500 INR 12,00,000 Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Limited Petroleum and Natural Gas Maharatna INR 60,000 to INR 1,80,000 INR 16,50,000 Coal India Limited (CIL) Mining Maharatna INR 50,000 to INR 1,60,000 INR 11,00,000 National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Power Maharatna INR 60,000 to INR 1,80,000 INR 18,00,000 Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) Defense Navratna INR 60,000 to INR 1,80,000 INR 13,00,000 Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Steel & Iron Maharatna INR 20,600 to INR 46,500 INR 10,00,000 Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited (NLC) Mining and Power Navratna INR 20,600 to INR 46,500 INR 7,85,000 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) Petroleum and Natural Gas Navratna INR 60,000 to INR 1,80,000 INR 16,00,000 Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) Petroleum and Natural Gas Navratna INR 60,000 to INR 1,80,000 INR 16,00,000 Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFCL) Finance Navratna INR 24,900 to INR 50,500 - Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) Power Navratna INR 60,000 to INR 1,80,000 INR 20,00,000 Oil India Limited (OIL) Petroleum and Natural Gas Navratna INR 24,900 to INR 50,500 - National Aluminium Company Ltd. (NALCO) Mining Navratna INR 40,500 to INR 1,40,000 INR 11,00,000 Central Electronics Limited (CEL) Electronics Navratna INR 40,000 to INR 1,40,000 INR 9,00,000 Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Defense Navratna INR 16,400 to INR 40,500 - Gas Authority of India Ltd. (GAIL) Petroleum and Natural Gas Navratna INR 60,000 to INR 1,80,000 INR 16,00,000 Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VIZAG) Steel Navratna INR 20,600 to INR 46,500 - Shipping Corporation of India Limited (SCIL) Shipping Navratna INR 20,600 to INR 46,500 - Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) Defense Navratna INR 16,400 to INR 40,500 - National Mineral Development Corporation Limited (NMDC) Steel and Iron Navratna INR 16,400 to INR 40,500 - Airport Authority Of India Limited (AAI) Civil Aviation MiniRatna INR 16,400 to INR 40,500 INR 8,00,000 Rural Electrification Corporation Limited (RECL) Power Navratna INR 20,600 to INR 46,500 - National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) Fertilizer MiniRatna INR 16,400 to INR 40,500 - National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Limited Power MiniRatna INR 20,600 to INR 46,500 - Rail India Technical and Economic Service Ltd., or known as RITES Infrastructure MiniRatna INR 40,000 to INR 1,40,000 INR 9,00,000 Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) Defense MiniRatna INR 40,000 to INR 1,40,000 INR 10,00,000 Mineral Exploration Corporation Ltd (MECL) Mining MiniRatna INR 16,400 to INR 40,500 - Engineers India Limited (EIL) Petroleum and Natural Gas MiniRatna INR 60,000 to INR 1,80,000 - Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) Defense MiniRatna INR 24,900 to INR 50,500 - Odisha Power Generation Corporation (OPGC) Power MiniRatna - INR 4,50,000 Bank Note Paper Mill India Private Ltd., or BNPM Manufacturing paper MiniRatna INR 9,300 to INR 34,800 INR 7,00,000



GATE 2026 Key Features Here is the latest update on the GATE 2026 exam shared below for reference purposes: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) is the exam-conducting body for GATE 2026.

The GATE 2026 applications can be submitted between August 25 and September 25, 2025. The closing date of applications with a late fee is October 06, 2025.

The GATE 2026 exam will take place on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026. It will be held in two sessions, i.e. forenoon (9:30 AM to 12:30 PM) and afternoon (2:30 PM to 5:30 PM)

There is no upper or lower age limit to appear for GATE 2026.

GATE 2026 will take place online and comprises a total of 30 test papers.

Test-takers are permitted to appear for one or two test papers only.

A new sectional test paper on Energy Science (XE-I) in Engineering Sciences (XE) has been introduced in the GATE 2026 exam.

The GATE exam involves Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

The GATE 2026 scorecard will be valid for 3 years from the result release date.

GATE Exam Eligibility Criteria Candidates should fulfil all the GATE exam eligibility criteria in terms of age, qualification, nationality, and other factors before filling out the application form. Those who are found ineligible in the applications will not be allowed to appear in the test. Check below the GATE age limit, educational qualification, and more. GATE Age Limit The GATE exam has no upper or lower age limit for any candidate. Test-takers of any age can apply and participate in this national-level competitive exam. GATE Educational Qualifications Below is the GATE educational qualification discussed for the reference of the candidates. Graduation in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts or Humanities.

A Professional Pharmacy doctoral program of 6 years duration after 10+2, which includes 1 year of internship or residency.

Applicant who is in 5th/6th/7th semester or higher semester or holds a degree in M.B.B.S./B.D.S./B.V.Sc./B.Sc. (Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry) can apply for the GATE 2026 examination.

Structure and Format of GATE Exam The GATE exam covers questions from General Aptitude (GA) and the Candidate’s Selected Subject(s). It is a computer-based test that comprises a total of 30 test papers. The test duration will be 3 hours. GATE exam features a total of 65 questions, carrying a total of 100 marks. Every incorrect answer in MCQs also attracts a penalty in this exam. Below is the latest structure and format of the GATE 2026 exam. Particulars Details Mode of Examination Computer-Based Test (CBT) Language of Examination English Duration 3 hours Number of Papers (Subjects) 30 test papers Sections General Aptitude (GA) + Candidate’s Selected Subject(s) Types of Questions (a) Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) (b) Multiple Select Question (MSQ) (c) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Test of Abilities (a) Recall (b) Comprehension (c) Application (d) Analysis and Synthesis Number of Questions 10 (General Aptitude) + 55 (Subject) = 65 Questions Distribution of Marks (for all papers except AR, CY, DA, EY, GE, GG, MA, PH, ST, XH, and XL) General Aptitude: 15 marks Engineering Mathematics: 13 marks Subject Questions: 72 marks Total: 100 marks (XE includes an Engineering Mathematics section XE-A of 15 marks) Distribution of Marks (for papers AR, CY, DA, EY, GE, GG, MA, PH, ST, XH, and XL) General Aptitude: 15 marks Subject Questions: 85 marks Total: 100 marks Marking Scheme Questions carry either 1 mark or 2 marks Negative Marking For an incorrect answer to an MCQ, there will be negative marking. For a 1-mark MCQ, 1/3 will be deducted for an incorrect answer. Likewise, for 2-mark MCQ, 2/3 will be deducted for an incorrect response. No negative marking applies for wrong answers to MCQ and NAT questions. There is no partial marking for any question.