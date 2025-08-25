[Latest] GATE Syllabus 2026: Download CSE, ME, EE and Other Subject Wise PDF

GATE Syllabus 2026 has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati for all 30 subjects. The syllabus serves as a roadmap for preparation, helping candidates cover important topics from General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, Reasoning, and the respective subject paper. This year, the registration process which was earlier scheduled to begin on August 25 has been postponed till August 28. Candidates who submit their applications successfully can download the GATE Exam Syllabus PDF to understand the section-wise weightage, latest changes and marking scheme.
GATE 2026 exam will be held on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026, and will serve as a gateway for PSU recruitment and admissions to postgraduate programs in IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other prestigious institutes. Hence, having a thorough understanding of GATE syllabus is important to ace the exam.
GATE Syllabus
Candidates should have a clear understanding of the detailed GATE 2026 syllabus and exam pattern to create a well-structured preparation strategy. While the syllabus varies for each subject, certain sections remain common, including General Aptitude (GA), Reasoning and Comprehension, and Engineering Mathematics (applicable to selected papers).
GATE Syllabus PDF
IIT Guwahati has released the complete GATE Syllabus PDF 2026 on gate2026.iitg.ac.in. The syllabus PDFs are available separately for each subject, making it easy for candidates to download and refer to them as per their chosen paper. The direct link to download the GATE 2026 Syllabus PDF is tabulated below for all 30 subjects.
|
Subjects
|
Download Links
|
Aerospace Engineering
|Click Here
|
Geology & Geophysics
|Click Here
|
Agricultural Engineering
|Click Here
|
Instrumentation Engineering
|Click Here
|
Architecture and Planning
|Click Here
|
Mathematics
|Click Here
|
Biomedical Engineering
|Click Here
|
Mechanical Engineering
|Click Here
|
Biotechnology
|Click Here
|
Mining Engineering
|Click Here
|
Civil Engineering
|Click Here
|
Metallurgical Engineering
|Click Here
|
Chemical Engineering
|Click Here
|
Naval Architecture & Marine Engineering
|Click Here
|
Computer Science & Information Technology
|Click Here
|
Petroleum Engineering
|Click Here
|
Chemistry
|Click Here
|
Physics
|Click Here
|
Data Science & Artificial Intelligence
|Click Here
|
Production & Industrial Engineering
|Click Here
|
Electronics & Communication Engineering
|Click Here
|
Statistics
|Click Here
|
Electrical Engineering
|Click Here
|
Textile Engineering & Fibre Science
|Click Here
|
Environmental Science & Engineering
|Click Here
|
Engineering Sciences
|Click Here
|
Ecology and Evolution
|Click Here
|
Humanities & Social Sciences
|Click Here
|
Geomatics Engineering
|Click Here
|
Life Sciences
Latest Changes Made in GATE 2026 Syllabus
The authorities have introduced two major changes in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026. The first is the introduction of a new paper, Energy Science (Paper Code – 1) under the Engineering Sciences (XE) category. The second change is the reduction of the application fee for SC/ST category candidates to Rs 1000.
GATE Syllabus: List of Subjects
GATE exam is conducted for 30 subject. Check the complete list of GATE subjects along with their codes in the table below.
GATE 2026 General Aptitude Syllabus
The General Aptitude (GA) section is common for all GATE papers and carries 15 marks. It includes questions designed to test a candidate’s language ability, basic numeracy, and problem-solving skills.
|
Sections
|
Topics
|
Subtopics
|
Verbal Aptitude
|
Basic grammar
|
Tenses
Articles
Adjectives
Prepositions
Conjunctions
Parts of speech
Verb-noun agreement
|
Basic vocabulary
|
Antonyms
Synonyms
Idioms and phrases
|
Reading comprehension
|
Reading and comprehension Narrative sequencing
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Data interpretation
|
Data graphs (Bar, Pie, Histogram, etc.)
2- and 3- dimensional plots
Maps and tables
|
Numerical computation and estimation
|
Ratios
Percentages
Powers
Exponents and logarithms
Permutations and combinations
|
Other
|
Mensuration
Geometry
Statistics & Probability
|
Analytical Aptitude
|
Logic
|
Deduction and induction
Analogy
Numerical relations
Reasoning
|
Spatial Aptitude
|
Transformation of shapes
|
Translation, rotation & scaling
Mirroring,
Assembling
Grouping paper folding, cutting
Patterns in 2 and 3 dimensions
GATE 2026 CSE Syllabus
Cracking GATE exam is no easy feat. It requires unwavering dedication and hard work due to extensive syllabus.
|
Subject
|
Syllabus
|
Digital Logic
|
|
Computer Organization and Architecture
|
|
Programming and Data Structures
|
|
Algorithms
|
|
Theory of Computation
|
|
Compiler Design
|
|
Operating System
|
|
Databases
|
|
Computer Networks
|
GATE ECE Syllabus
GATE Electronics and Communication Engineering is structured into eight sections. Check the syllabus for each section in detail below.
|
Sections
|
Topic-Wise Syllabus
|
Engineering Mathematics
|
|
Networks, Signals and Systems
|
Circuit analysis: Node and mesh analysis, superposition, Thevenin's theorem, Norton’s theorem, reciprocity. Sinusoidal steady state analysis: phasors, complex power, maximum power transfer. Time and frequency domain analysis of linear circuits: RL, RC and RLC circuits, solution of network equations using Laplace transform, Linear 2-port network parameters, wye-delta transformation Continuous-time signals: Fourier series and Fourier transform, sampling theorem and applications Discrete-time signals: DTFT, DFT, z-transform, discrete-time processing of continuous-time signals. LTI systems: definition and properties, causality, stability, impulse response, convolution, poles and zeroes, frequency response, group delay, phase delay
|
Electronic Devices
|
|
Analog Circuits
|
|
Digital Circuits
|
|
Control Systems
|
Basic control system components; Feedback principle; Transfer function; Block diagram representation; Signal flow graph; Transient and steady-state analysis of LTI systems; Frequency response; Routh-Hurwitz and Nyquist stability criteria; Bode and root-locus plots; Lag, lead and lag-lead compensation; State variable model and solution of state equation of LTI systems.
|
Communications
|
|
Electromagnetics
|
GATE Syllabus 2026 Engineering Mathematics
As per GATE 2026 syllabus PDF, the Engineering Mathematics encompasses seven sections. The detailed syllabus of each section is tabulated below.
|
Section
|
Sub-topics
|
Linear Algebra
|
Matrices and determinants
Cayley Hamilton theorem
Eigenvalues and eigenvectors
Linear and orthogonal transformations
Solutions of linear equations
Matrix algebra
LU decomposition
|
Calculus
|
Limit & functions of a single variable | Continuity and differentiability | Indeterminate forms | Mean value theorems | Evaluation of definite and improper integrals | Taylor series (in one and two variables) | Theorems of integral calculus | Double and triple integrals | Total, partial & directional derivatives | Fourier series | Maxima and minima | Gradient, divergence and curl | Vector identities | Line, surface and volume integrals | Applications of Gauss theorem, stokes, and Green’s theorems (vector analysis)
|
Differential Equation
|
First-order equations (linear and nonlinear) | Higher-order linear differential equations | Partial differential equations | Initial and boundary value problems | Method of separation of variables | Euler-Cauchy's equation | Laplace transforms | Solutions of heat, wave and Laplace's equations
|
Partial Differential Equations
|
Classification of second-order linear partial differential equations | Method of separation of variables | One-dimensional heat equation | Two dimensional Laplace equation
|
Complex Variables
|
Complex number and polar form | Analytic functions | Taylor and Laurent series | Cauchy-Riemann equations | Residue theorem | Cauchy’s integral theorem and integral formula
|
Probability and Statistics
|
Sampling theorems, conditional probability & Bayes theorem | Median, mean, mode, and random variables | Binomial distributions | Poisson and normal distributions | Discrete and continuous distributions | Linear regression and correlation analysis
|
Numerical Methods
|
Matrix inversion | Integration by trapezoidal and Simpson's rules | Numerical solutions of linear and non-linear algebraic equations | Single and multi-step methods for differential equations | Newton-Raphson method | Explicit Euler's method
GATE 2026 Syllabus for Electrical
GATE Electrical Syllabus comprises various topics such as General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, Electric Circuits, Electromagnetic Fields etc. You can check the detailed syllabus for each topic in the table below.
|
Topics
|
Sub-Topics
|
Electric Circuits: Network elements
|
ideal voltage and current sources, dependent sources, R, L, C, M elements; Network solution methods: KCL, KVL, Node and Mesh analysis; Network Theorems: Thevenin’s, Norton’s, Superposition and Maximum Power Transfer theorem; Transient response of dc and ac networks, sinusoidal steady-state analysis, resonance, two port networks, balanced three phase circuits, star-delta transformation, complex power and power factor in ac circuits
|
Electromagnetic Fields
|
Coulomb's Law, Electric Field Intensity, Electric Flux Density, Gauss's Law, Divergence, Electric field and potential due to point, line, plane and spherical charge distributions, Effect of dielectric medium, Capacitance of simple configurations, Biot‐Savart’s law, Ampere’s law, Curl, Faraday’s law, Lorentz force, Inductance, Magnetomotive force, Reluctance, Magnetic circuits, Self and Mutual inductance of simple configurations
|
Signals and Systems
|
Representation of continuous and discrete-time signals, shifting and scaling properties, linear time-invariant and causal systems, Fourier series representation of continuous and discrete-time periodic signals, sampling theorem, Applications of Fourier Transform for continuous and discrete-time signals, Laplace Transform and Z transform. R.M.S. value, average value calculation for any general periodic waveform
|
Electrical Machines
|
Single-phase transformer: equivalent circuit, phasor diagram, open circuit and short circuit tests, regulation and efficiency; Three-phase transformers: connections, vector groups, parallel operation; Auto-transformer, Electromechanical energy conversion principles; DC machines: separately excited, series and shunt, motoring and generating mode of operation and their characteristics, speed control of dc motors; Three-phase induction machines: principle of operation, types, performance, torque-speed characteristics, no-load and blocked-rotor tests, equivalent circuit, starting and speed control; Operating principle of single-phase induction motors; Synchronous machines: cylindrical and salient pole machines, performance and characteristics, regulation and parallel operation of generators, starting of synchronous motors; Types of losses and efficiency calculations of electric machines
|
Power Systems
|
Basic concepts of electrical power generation, ac and dc transmission concepts, Models and performance of transmission lines and cables, Economic Load Dispatch (with and without considering transmission losses), Series and shunt compensation, Electric field distribution and insulators, Distribution systems, Per‐unit quantities, Bus admittance matrix, Gauss-Seidel and Newton-Raphson load flow methods, Voltage and Frequency Control, Power factor correction, Symmetrical components, Symmetrical and unsymmetrical fault analysis, Principles of overcurrent, differential, directional and distance protection; Circuit breakers, System stability concepts, Equal area criterion
|
Control Systems
|
Mathematical modeling and representation of systems, Feedback principle, transfer function, Block diagrams and signal flow graphs, Transient and Steady‐state analysis of linear time-invariant systems, Stability analysis using Routh-Hurwitz and Nyquist criteria, Bode plots, root loci, Lag, Lead and Lead‐Lag compensators; P, PI and PID controllers; State-space model, Solution of state equations of LTI systems
|
Electrical and Electronic Measurements
|
Bridges and Potentiometers, Measurement of voltage, current, power, energy and power factor; Instrument transformers, Digital voltmeters and multimeters, Phase, Time and Frequency measurement; Oscilloscopes, Error analysis
|
Analog and Digital Electronics
|
Simple diode circuits: clipping, clamping, rectifiers; Amplifiers: biasing, equivalent circuit and frequency response; oscillators and feedback amplifiers; operational amplifiers: characteristics and applications; single-stage active filters, Active Filters: Sallen Key, Butterwoth, VCOs and timers, combinatorial and sequential logic circuits, multiplexers, demultiplexers, Schmitt triggers, sample and hold circuits, A/D and D/A converters
|
Power Electronics
|
Static V-I characteristics and firing/gating circuits for Thyristor, MOSFET, IGBT; DC to DC conversion: Buck, Boost and Buck-Boost Converters; Single and three-phase configuration of uncontrolled rectifiers; Voltage and Current commutated Thyristor based converters; Bidirectional ac to dc voltage source converters; Magnitude and Phase of line current harmonics for uncontrolled and thyristor-based converters; Power factor and Distortion Factor of ac to dc converters; Single-phase and three-phase voltage and current source inverters, sinusoidal pulse width modulation
