[Latest] GATE Syllabus 2026: Download CSE, ME, EE and Other Subject Wise PDF

GATE Syllabus 2026 has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati for all 30 subjects. The syllabus serves as a roadmap for preparation, helping candidates cover important topics from General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, Reasoning, and the respective subject paper. This year, the registration process which was earlier scheduled to begin on August 25 has been postponed till August 28. Candidates who submit their applications successfully can download the GATE Exam Syllabus PDF to understand the section-wise weightage, latest changes and marking scheme. GATE 2026 exam will be held on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026, and will serve as a gateway for PSU recruitment and admissions to postgraduate programs in IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other prestigious institutes. Hence, having a thorough understanding of GATE syllabus is important to ace the exam.



Latest Changes Made in GATE 2026 Syllabus The authorities have introduced two major changes in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026. The first is the introduction of a new paper, Energy Science (Paper Code – 1) under the Engineering Sciences (XE) category. The second change is the reduction of the application fee for SC/ST category candidates to Rs 1000. GATE Syllabus: List of Subjects GATE exam is conducted for 30 subject. Check the complete list of GATE subjects along with their codes in the table below. GATE Syllabus 2026 Subjects List 1 Aerospace Engineering AE 2 Agricultural Engineering AG 3 Architecture and Planning AR 4 Biotechnology BT 5 Civil Engineering CE 6 Chemical Engineering CH 7 Computer Science and Information Technology CS 8 Chemistry CY 9 Electronics and Communication Engineering EC 10 Electrical Engineering EE 11 Ecology and Evolution EY 12 Geology and Geophysics GG 13 Instrumentation Engineering IN 14 Mathematics MA 15 Mechanical Engineering ME 16 Mining Engineering MN 17 Metallurgical Engineering MT 18 Petroleum Engineering PE 19 Physics PH 20 Production and Industrial Engineering PI 21 Textile Engineering and Fiber Science TF 22 Statistics ST 23 Biomedical Engineering BM 24 Engineering Sciences XE 25 Life Sciences XL 26 Humanities and Social Sciences XH 27 Environmental Science and Engineering ES 28 Geomatics Engineering GE 29 Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering NM 30 Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (NEW) DA

GATE 2026 General Aptitude Syllabus The General Aptitude (GA) section is common for all GATE papers and carries 15 marks. It includes questions designed to test a candidate’s language ability, basic numeracy, and problem-solving skills. Sections Topics Subtopics Verbal Aptitude Basic grammar Tenses Articles Adjectives Prepositions Conjunctions Parts of speech Verb-noun agreement Basic vocabulary Antonyms Synonyms Idioms and phrases Reading comprehension Reading and comprehension Narrative sequencing Quantitative Aptitude Data interpretation Data graphs (Bar, Pie, Histogram, etc.) 2- and 3- dimensional plots Maps and tables Numerical computation and estimation Ratios Percentages Powers Exponents and logarithms Permutations and combinations Other Mensuration Geometry Statistics & Probability Analytical Aptitude Logic Deduction and induction Analogy Numerical relations Reasoning Spatial Aptitude Transformation of shapes Translation, rotation & scaling Mirroring, Assembling Grouping paper folding, cutting Patterns in 2 and 3 dimensions

GATE 2026 CSE Syllabus Cracking GATE exam is no easy feat. It requires unwavering dedication and hard work due to extensive syllabus. Subject Syllabus Digital Logic Boolean algebra

Combinational and sequential circuits

Minimization

Number representations and computer arithmetic (fixed and floating-point) Computer Organization and Architecture Machine instructions and addressing modes

ALU, data‐path and control unit

Instruction pipelining, pipeline hazards

Memory hierarchy: cache, main memory and secondary storage

I/O interface (interrupt and DMA mode) Programming and Data Structures Programming in C

Recursion

Arrays

Stacks

Queues

Linked lists

Trees

Binary search trees

Binary heaps

Graphs Algorithms Searching

Sorting

Hashing

Asymptotic worst-case time and space complexity

Algorithm design techniques: greedy, dynamic programming and divide‐and‐conquer

Graph traversals

Minimum spanning trees

Shortest paths Theory of Computation Regular expressions and finite automata

Context-free grammars and push-down automata

Regular and context-free languages

Pumping lemma

Turing machines and undecidability. Compiler Design Lexical analysis

Parsing

Syntax-directed translation

Runtime environments

Intermediate code generation

Local optimizatio

Data flow analyses: constant propagation, liveness analysis, common subexpression elimination Operating System System calls, processes, threads

Inter‐process communication

Concurrency and synchronization

Deadlock

CPU and I/O scheduling

Memory management and virtual memory

File systems Databases ER‐model

Relational model: relational algebra, tuple calculus, SQL.

Integrity constraints, normal forms.

File organization, indexing (e.g., B and B+ trees).

Transactions and concurrency control Computer Networks Concept of layering: OSI and TCP/IP Protocol Stacks

Basics of packet, circuit and virtual circuit-switching

Data link layer: framing, error detection, Medium Access Control, Ethernet bridging

Routing protocols: shortest path, flooding, distance vector and link-state routing

Fragmentation and IP addressing

IPv4, CIDR notation,

Basics of IP support protocols (ARP, DHCP, ICMP), Network Address Translation (NAT)

Transport layer: flow control and congestion control, UDP, TCP, sockets

Application layer protocols: DNS, SMTP, HTTP, FTP, Email

GATE ECE Syllabus GATE Electronics and Communication Engineering is structured into eight sections. Check the syllabus for each section in detail below. Sections Topic-Wise Syllabus Engineering Mathematics

Linear Algebra

Calculus

Differential Equations

Vector Analysis Networks, Signals and Systems Circuit analysis: Node and mesh analysis, superposition, Thevenin's theorem, Norton’s theorem, reciprocity. Sinusoidal steady state analysis: phasors, complex power, maximum power transfer. Time and frequency domain analysis of linear circuits: RL, RC and RLC circuits, solution of network equations using Laplace transform, Linear 2-port network parameters, wye-delta transformation Continuous-time signals: Fourier series and Fourier transform, sampling theorem and applications Discrete-time signals: DTFT, DFT, z-transform, discrete-time processing of continuous-time signals. LTI systems: definition and properties, causality, stability, impulse response, convolution, poles and zeroes, frequency response, group delay, phase delay Electronic Devices

Energy bands in intrinsic and extrinsic semiconductors, equilibrium carrier concentration, direct and indirect band-gap semiconductors.

Carrier transport: diffusion current, drift current, mobility and resistivity, generation and recombination of carriers, Poisson, and continuity equations. P-N junction, Zener diode, BJT, MOS capacitor, MOSFET, LED, photodiode, and solar cell. Analog Circuits

Diode circuits: clipping, clamping, and rectifiers.

BJT and MOSFET amplifiers: biasing, ac coupling, small-signal analysis, frequency response. Current mirrors and differential amplifiers.

Op-amp circuits: Amplifiers, summers, differentiators, integrators, active filters, Schmitt triggers, and oscillators Digital Circuits

Number representations: binary, integer, and floating-point- numbers.

Combinatorial circuits: Boolean algebra, minimization of functions using Boolean identities and Karnaugh map, logic gates, and their static CMOS implementations, arithmetic circuits, code converters, multiplexers, and decoders.

Sequential circuits: latches and flip-flops, counters, shift-registers, finite state machines, propagation delay, setup and hold time, critical path delay.

Data converters: sample and hold circuits, ADCs, and DACs.

Semiconductor memories: ROM, SRAM, DRAM.

Computer organization: Machine instructions and addressing modes, ALU, data-path, control unit, instruction pipelining Control Systems Basic control system components; Feedback principle; Transfer function; Block diagram representation; Signal flow graph; Transient and steady-state analysis of LTI systems; Frequency response; Routh-Hurwitz and Nyquist stability criteria; Bode and root-locus plots; Lag, lead and lag-lead compensation; State variable model and solution of state equation of LTI systems. Communications

Random processes: autocorrelation and power spectral density, properties of white noise, filtering of random signals through LTI systems.

Analog communications: amplitude modulation and demodulation, angle modulation and demodulation, spectra of AM and FM, superheterodyne receivers.

Information theory: entropy, mutual information, and channel capacity theorem.

Digital communications: PCM, DPCM, digital modulation schemes (ASK, PSK, FSK, QAM), bandwidth, inter-symbol interference, MAP, ML detection, matched filter receiver, SNR, and BER.

Fundamentals of error correction, Hamming codes, CRC. Electromagnetics

Maxwell's equations: differential and integral forms and their interpretation, boundary conditions, wave equation, Poynting vector.

Plane waves and properties: reflection and refraction, polarization, phase and group velocity, propagation through various media, skin depth.

Transmission lines: equations, characteristic impedance, impedance matching, impedance transformation, S-parameters, Smith chart.

Rectangular and circular waveguides, light propagation in optical fibers, dipole and monopole antennas, linear antenna arrays.

GATE Syllabus 2026 Engineering Mathematics As per GATE 2026 syllabus PDF, the Engineering Mathematics encompasses seven sections. The detailed syllabus of each section is tabulated below. Section Sub-topics Linear Algebra Matrices and determinants Cayley Hamilton theorem Eigenvalues and eigenvectors Linear and orthogonal transformations Solutions of linear equations Matrix algebra LU decomposition Calculus Limit & functions of a single variable | Continuity and differentiability | Indeterminate forms | Mean value theorems | Evaluation of definite and improper integrals | Taylor series (in one and two variables) | Theorems of integral calculus | Double and triple integrals | Total, partial & directional derivatives | Fourier series | Maxima and minima | Gradient, divergence and curl | Vector identities | Line, surface and volume integrals | Applications of Gauss theorem, stokes, and Green’s theorems (vector analysis) Differential Equation First-order equations (linear and nonlinear) | Higher-order linear differential equations | Partial differential equations | Initial and boundary value problems | Method of separation of variables | Euler-Cauchy's equation | Laplace transforms | Solutions of heat, wave and Laplace's equations Partial Differential Equations Classification of second-order linear partial differential equations | Method of separation of variables | One-dimensional heat equation | Two dimensional Laplace equation Complex Variables Complex number and polar form | Analytic functions | Taylor and Laurent series | Cauchy-Riemann equations | Residue theorem | Cauchy’s integral theorem and integral formula Probability and Statistics Sampling theorems, conditional probability & Bayes theorem | Median, mean, mode, and random variables | Binomial distributions | Poisson and normal distributions | Discrete and continuous distributions | Linear regression and correlation analysis Numerical Methods Matrix inversion | Integration by trapezoidal and Simpson's rules | Numerical solutions of linear and non-linear algebraic equations | Single and multi-step methods for differential equations | Newton-Raphson method | Explicit Euler's method