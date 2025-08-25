[Latest] GATE Syllabus 2026: Download CSE, ME, EE and Other Subject Wise PDF

ICSI Result 2025 Live Updates
GATE 2026 syllabus has been released by IIT for all 30 subjects. The registration process will begin on August 28, and the exam is scheduled to be held on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026. Candidates can check the latest GATE 2026 syllabus along with the recent changes here and also download the GATE syllabus PDF for all 30 subjects.

GATE 2026 Syllabus
GATE Syllabus 2026 has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati for all 30 subjects. The syllabus serves as a roadmap for preparation, helping candidates cover important topics from General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, Reasoning, and the respective subject paper. This year, the registration process which was earlier scheduled to begin on August 25 has been postponed till August 28. Candidates who submit their applications successfully can download the GATE Exam Syllabus PDF to understand the section-wise weightage, latest changes and marking scheme. 

GATE 2026 exam will be held on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026, and will serve as a gateway for PSU recruitment and admissions to postgraduate programs in IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other prestigious institutes. Hence, having a thorough understanding of GATE syllabus is important to ace the exam.

GATE Syllabus

Candidates should have a clear understanding of the detailed GATE 2026 syllabus and exam pattern to create a well-structured preparation strategy. While the syllabus varies for each subject, certain sections remain common, including General Aptitude (GA), Reasoning and Comprehension, and Engineering Mathematics (applicable to selected papers).

GATE Syllabus PDF

IIT Guwahati has released the complete GATE Syllabus PDF 2026 on gate2026.iitg.ac.in. The syllabus PDFs are available separately for each subject, making it easy for candidates to download and refer to them as per their chosen paper. The direct link to download the GATE 2026 Syllabus PDF is tabulated below for all 30 subjects.

Subjects

Download Links

Aerospace Engineering

 Click Here

Geology & Geophysics

 Click Here

Agricultural Engineering

 Click Here

Instrumentation Engineering

 Click Here

Architecture and Planning

 Click Here

Mathematics

 Click Here

Biomedical Engineering

 Click Here

Mechanical Engineering

 Click Here

Biotechnology

 Click Here

Mining Engineering

 Click Here

Civil Engineering

 Click Here

Metallurgical Engineering

 Click Here

Chemical Engineering

 Click Here

Naval Architecture & Marine Engineering

 Click Here

Computer Science & Information Technology

 Click Here

Petroleum Engineering

 Click Here

Chemistry

 Click Here

Physics

 Click Here

Data Science & Artificial Intelligence

 Click Here

Production & Industrial Engineering

 Click Here

Electronics & Communication Engineering

 Click Here

Statistics

 Click Here

Electrical Engineering

 Click Here

Textile Engineering & Fibre Science

 Click Here

Environmental Science & Engineering

 Click Here

Engineering Sciences

 Click Here

Ecology and Evolution

 Click Here

Humanities & Social Sciences

 Click Here

Geomatics Engineering

 Click Here

Life Sciences

Click Here


Latest Changes Made in GATE 2026 Syllabus

The authorities have introduced two major changes in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026. The first is the introduction of a new paper, Energy Science (Paper Code – 1) under the Engineering Sciences (XE) category. The second change is the reduction of the application fee for SC/ST category candidates to Rs 1000.

GATE Syllabus: List of Subjects

GATE exam is conducted for 30 subject. Check the complete list of GATE subjects along with their codes in the table below.

GATE Syllabus 2026 Subjects List

1

Aerospace Engineering

AE

2

Agricultural Engineering

AG

3

Architecture and Planning

AR

4

Biotechnology

BT

5

Civil Engineering

CE

6

Chemical Engineering

CH

7

Computer Science and Information Technology

CS

8

Chemistry

CY

9

Electronics and Communication Engineering

EC

10

Electrical Engineering

EE

11

Ecology and Evolution

EY

12

Geology and Geophysics

GG

13

Instrumentation Engineering

IN

14

Mathematics

MA

15

Mechanical Engineering

ME

16

Mining Engineering

MN

17

Metallurgical Engineering

MT

18

Petroleum Engineering

PE

19

Physics

PH

20

Production and Industrial Engineering

PI

21

Textile Engineering and Fiber Science

TF

22

Statistics

ST

23

Biomedical Engineering

BM

24

Engineering Sciences

XE

25

Life Sciences

XL

26

Humanities and Social Sciences

XH

27

Environmental Science and Engineering

ES

28

Geomatics Engineering

GE

29

Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering

NM

30

Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (NEW)

DA

GATE 2026 General Aptitude Syllabus

The General Aptitude (GA) section is common for all GATE papers and carries 15 marks. It includes questions designed to test a candidate’s language ability, basic numeracy, and problem-solving skills.

Sections

Topics

Subtopics

Verbal Aptitude

Basic grammar

Tenses

Articles

Adjectives

Prepositions

Conjunctions

Parts of speech

Verb-noun agreement

Basic vocabulary

Antonyms

Synonyms

Idioms and phrases

Reading comprehension

Reading and comprehension Narrative sequencing

Quantitative Aptitude

Data interpretation

Data graphs (Bar, Pie, Histogram, etc.)

2- and 3- dimensional plots

Maps and tables

Numerical computation and estimation

Ratios

Percentages

Powers

Exponents and logarithms

Permutations and combinations

Other

Mensuration

Geometry

Statistics & Probability

Analytical Aptitude

Logic

Deduction and induction

Analogy

Numerical relations

Reasoning

Spatial Aptitude

Transformation of shapes

Translation, rotation & scaling

Mirroring,

Assembling

Grouping paper folding, cutting

Patterns in 2 and 3 dimensions

GATE 2026 CSE Syllabus

Cracking GATE exam is no easy feat. It requires unwavering dedication and hard work due to extensive syllabus.

Subject

Syllabus

Digital Logic

  • Boolean algebra

  • Combinational and sequential circuits

  • Minimization

  • Number representations and computer arithmetic (fixed and floating-point)

Computer Organization and Architecture

  • Machine instructions and addressing modes

  • ALU, data‐path and control unit

  • Instruction pipelining, pipeline hazards

  • Memory hierarchy: cache, main memory and secondary storage

  • I/O interface (interrupt and DMA mode)

Programming and Data Structures

  • Programming in C

  • Recursion

  • Arrays

  • Stacks

  • Queues

  • Linked lists

  • Trees

  • Binary search trees

  • Binary heaps

  • Graphs

Algorithms

  • Searching

  • Sorting

  • Hashing

  • Asymptotic worst-case time and space complexity

  • Algorithm design techniques: greedy, dynamic programming and divide‐and‐conquer

  • Graph traversals

  • Minimum spanning trees

  • Shortest paths

Theory of Computation

  • Regular expressions and finite automata

  • Context-free grammars and push-down automata

  • Regular and context-free languages

  • Pumping lemma

  • Turing machines and undecidability.

Compiler Design

  • Lexical analysis

  • Parsing

  • Syntax-directed translation

  • Runtime environments

  • Intermediate code generation

  • Local optimizatio

  • Data flow analyses: constant propagation, liveness analysis, common subexpression elimination

Operating System

  • System calls, processes, threads

  • Inter‐process communication

  • Concurrency and synchronization

  • Deadlock

  • CPU and I/O scheduling

  • Memory management and virtual memory

  • File systems

Databases

  • ER‐model

  • Relational model: relational algebra, tuple calculus, SQL.

  • Integrity constraints, normal forms.

  • File organization, indexing (e.g., B and B+ trees).

  • Transactions and concurrency control

Computer Networks

  • Concept of layering: OSI and TCP/IP Protocol Stacks

  • Basics of packet, circuit and virtual circuit-switching

  • Data link layer: framing, error detection, Medium Access Control, Ethernet bridging

  • Routing protocols: shortest path, flooding, distance vector and link-state routing

  • Fragmentation and IP addressing

  • IPv4, CIDR notation,

  • Basics of IP support protocols (ARP, DHCP, ICMP), Network Address Translation (NAT)

  • Transport layer: flow control and congestion control, UDP, TCP, sockets

  • Application layer protocols: DNS, SMTP, HTTP, FTP, Email

GATE ECE Syllabus

GATE Electronics and Communication Engineering is structured into eight sections. Check the syllabus for each section in detail below.

Sections

Topic-Wise Syllabus

Engineering Mathematics


  • Linear Algebra

  • Calculus

  • Differential Equations

  • Vector Analysis

Networks, Signals and Systems

Circuit analysis: Node and mesh analysis, superposition, Thevenin's theorem, Norton’s theorem, reciprocity. Sinusoidal steady state analysis: phasors, complex power, maximum power transfer. Time and frequency domain analysis of linear circuits: RL, RC and RLC circuits, solution of network equations using Laplace transform, Linear 2-port network parameters, wye-delta transformation Continuous-time signals: Fourier series and Fourier transform, sampling theorem and applications Discrete-time signals: DTFT, DFT, z-transform, discrete-time processing of continuous-time signals. LTI systems: definition and properties, causality, stability, impulse response, convolution, poles and zeroes, frequency response, group delay, phase delay

Electronic Devices


  • Energy bands in intrinsic and extrinsic semiconductors, equilibrium carrier concentration, direct and indirect band-gap semiconductors.

  • Carrier transport: diffusion current, drift current, mobility and resistivity, generation and recombination of carriers, Poisson, and continuity equations. P-N junction, Zener diode, BJT, MOS capacitor, MOSFET, LED, photodiode, and solar cell.

Analog Circuits


  • Diode circuits: clipping, clamping, and rectifiers.

  • BJT and MOSFET amplifiers: biasing, ac coupling, small-signal analysis, frequency response. Current mirrors and differential amplifiers.

  • Op-amp circuits: Amplifiers, summers, differentiators, integrators, active filters, Schmitt triggers, and oscillators

Digital Circuits


  • Number representations: binary, integer, and floating-point- numbers.

  • Combinatorial circuits: Boolean algebra, minimization of functions using Boolean identities and Karnaugh map, logic gates, and their static CMOS implementations, arithmetic circuits, code converters, multiplexers, and decoders.

  • Sequential circuits: latches and flip-flops, counters, shift-registers, finite state machines, propagation delay, setup and hold time, critical path delay.

  • Data converters: sample and hold circuits, ADCs, and DACs.

  • Semiconductor memories: ROM, SRAM, DRAM.

  • Computer organization: Machine instructions and addressing modes, ALU, data-path, control unit, instruction pipelining

Control Systems

Basic control system components; Feedback principle; Transfer function; Block diagram representation; Signal flow graph; Transient and steady-state analysis of LTI systems; Frequency response; Routh-Hurwitz and Nyquist stability criteria; Bode and root-locus plots; Lag, lead and lag-lead compensation; State variable model and solution of state equation of LTI systems.

Communications


  • Random processes: autocorrelation and power spectral density, properties of white noise, filtering of random signals through LTI systems.

  • Analog communications: amplitude modulation and demodulation, angle modulation and demodulation, spectra of AM and FM, superheterodyne receivers.

  • Information theory: entropy, mutual information, and channel capacity theorem.

  • Digital communications: PCM, DPCM, digital modulation schemes (ASK, PSK, FSK, QAM), bandwidth, inter-symbol interference, MAP, ML detection, matched filter receiver, SNR, and BER.

  • Fundamentals of error correction, Hamming codes, CRC.

Electromagnetics


  • Maxwell's equations: differential and integral forms and their interpretation, boundary conditions, wave equation, Poynting vector.

  • Plane waves and properties: reflection and refraction, polarization, phase and group velocity, propagation through various media, skin depth.

  • Transmission lines: equations, characteristic impedance, impedance matching, impedance transformation, S-parameters, Smith chart.

  • Rectangular and circular waveguides, light propagation in optical fibers, dipole and monopole antennas, linear antenna arrays.

GATE Syllabus 2026 Engineering Mathematics

As per GATE 2026 syllabus PDF, the Engineering Mathematics encompasses seven sections. The detailed syllabus of each section is tabulated below.

Section 

Sub-topics

Linear Algebra 

Matrices and determinants

Cayley Hamilton theorem

Eigenvalues and eigenvectors

Linear and orthogonal transformations

Solutions of linear equations

Matrix algebra

LU decomposition 

Calculus 

Limit & functions of a single variable | Continuity and differentiability | Indeterminate forms | Mean value theorems | Evaluation of definite and improper integrals | Taylor series (in one and two variables) | Theorems of integral calculus | Double and triple integrals | Total, partial & directional derivatives | Fourier series | Maxima and minima | Gradient, divergence and curl | Vector identities | Line, surface and volume integrals | Applications of Gauss theorem, stokes, and Green’s theorems (vector analysis) 

Differential Equation 

First-order equations (linear and nonlinear) | Higher-order linear differential equations | Partial differential equations | Initial and boundary value problems | Method of separation of variables | Euler-Cauchy's equation | Laplace transforms | Solutions of heat, wave and Laplace's equations 

Partial Differential Equations

Classification of second-order linear partial differential equations | Method of separation of variables | One-dimensional heat equation | Two dimensional Laplace equation

Complex Variables 

Complex number and polar form  | Analytic functions  | Taylor and Laurent series | Cauchy-Riemann equations | Residue theorem | Cauchy’s integral theorem and integral formula 

Probability and Statistics 

Sampling theorems, conditional probability & Bayes theorem | Median, mean, mode, and random variables | Binomial distributions | Poisson and normal distributions | Discrete and continuous distributions | Linear regression and correlation analysis 

Numerical Methods 

Matrix inversion | Integration by trapezoidal and Simpson's rules | Numerical solutions of linear and non-linear algebraic equations | Single and multi-step methods for differential equations | Newton-Raphson method | Explicit Euler's method 

GATE 2026 Syllabus for Electrical 

GATE Electrical Syllabus comprises various topics such as General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, Electric Circuits, Electromagnetic Fields etc. You can check the detailed syllabus for each topic in the table below.

Topics

Sub-Topics

Electric Circuits: Network elements

ideal voltage and current sources, dependent sources, R, L, C, M elements; Network solution methods: KCL, KVL, Node and Mesh analysis; Network Theorems: Thevenin’s, Norton’s, Superposition and Maximum Power Transfer theorem; Transient response of dc and ac networks, sinusoidal steady-state analysis, resonance, two port networks, balanced three phase circuits, star-delta transformation, complex power and power factor in ac circuits

Electromagnetic Fields

Coulomb's Law, Electric Field Intensity, Electric Flux Density, Gauss's Law, Divergence, Electric field and potential due to point, line, plane and spherical charge distributions, Effect of dielectric medium, Capacitance of simple configurations, Biot‐Savart’s law, Ampere’s law, Curl, Faraday’s law, Lorentz force, Inductance, Magnetomotive force, Reluctance, Magnetic circuits, Self and Mutual inductance of simple configurations

Signals and Systems

Representation of continuous and discrete-time signals, shifting and scaling properties, linear time-invariant and causal systems, Fourier series representation of continuous and discrete-time periodic signals, sampling theorem, Applications of Fourier Transform for continuous and discrete-time signals, Laplace Transform and Z transform. R.M.S. value, average value calculation for any general periodic waveform

Electrical Machines

Single-phase transformer: equivalent circuit, phasor diagram, open circuit and short circuit tests, regulation and efficiency; Three-phase transformers: connections, vector groups, parallel operation; Auto-transformer, Electromechanical energy conversion principles; DC machines: separately excited, series and shunt, motoring and generating mode of operation and their characteristics, speed control of dc motors; Three-phase induction machines: principle of operation, types, performance, torque-speed characteristics, no-load and blocked-rotor tests, equivalent circuit, starting and speed control; Operating principle of single-phase induction motors; Synchronous machines: cylindrical and salient pole machines, performance and characteristics, regulation and parallel operation of generators, starting of synchronous motors; Types of losses and efficiency calculations of electric machines

Power Systems

Basic concepts of electrical power generation, ac and dc transmission concepts, Models and performance of transmission lines and cables, Economic Load Dispatch (with and without considering transmission losses), Series and shunt compensation, Electric field distribution and insulators, Distribution systems, Per‐unit quantities, Bus admittance matrix, Gauss-Seidel and Newton-Raphson load flow methods, Voltage and Frequency Control, Power factor correction, Symmetrical components, Symmetrical and unsymmetrical fault analysis, Principles of overcurrent, differential, directional and distance protection; Circuit breakers, System stability concepts, Equal area criterion

Control Systems

Mathematical modeling and representation of systems, Feedback principle, transfer function, Block diagrams and signal flow graphs, Transient and Steady‐state analysis of linear time-invariant systems, Stability analysis using Routh-Hurwitz and Nyquist criteria, Bode plots, root loci, Lag, Lead and Lead‐Lag compensators; P, PI and PID controllers; State-space model, Solution of state equations of LTI systems

Electrical and Electronic Measurements

Bridges and Potentiometers, Measurement of voltage, current, power, energy and power factor; Instrument transformers, Digital voltmeters and multimeters, Phase, Time and Frequency measurement; Oscilloscopes, Error analysis

Analog and Digital Electronics

Simple diode circuits: clipping, clamping, rectifiers; Amplifiers: biasing, equivalent circuit and frequency response; oscillators and feedback amplifiers; operational amplifiers: characteristics and applications; single-stage active filters, Active Filters: Sallen Key, Butterwoth, VCOs and timers, combinatorial and sequential logic circuits, multiplexers, demultiplexers, Schmitt triggers, sample and hold circuits, A/D and D/A converters

Power Electronics

Static V-I characteristics and firing/gating circuits for Thyristor, MOSFET, IGBT; DC to DC conversion: Buck, Boost and Buck-Boost Converters; Single and three-phase configuration of uncontrolled rectifiers; Voltage and Current commutated Thyristor based converters; Bidirectional ac to dc voltage source converters; Magnitude and Phase of line current harmonics for uncontrolled and thyristor-based converters; Power factor and Distortion Factor of ac to dc converters; Single-phase and three-phase voltage and current source inverters, sinusoidal pulse width modulation

